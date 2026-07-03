Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Nathan Keller
Jul 4

I have this intuition recently Walt Whitman's idea he spotlights in Democratic Vistas of capital u unity is a dream of the militarized state of revolutionary France. It lines up in the kind of impassioned debates he describes as our unique contribution, followed by the shadowy retributions that take care. Of the trouble makers. He does not cit the French, but he rhapsodizes leaving you to wonder what is the quiet side of his singsonging. A mysterious people with cloudy origins and adventures yet to conclude, holy day for In Loco Parentis Youth I say

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