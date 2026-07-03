“The road of excess leads to the palace of Wisdom” —William Blake, Proverbs of Hell

It’s America’s 250th birthday, and I just got back from the Great American State Fair in D.C. Everyone seemed in good spirits, everyone smiled cheerfully, and greeted you warmly, especially in the Southern state Pavilions with their cozy southern drawl. In the rodeo section, a couple of men and women performed equestrian acts. Whitman’s Section XV of Song of Myself ought to give you a better picture of the sort of American social dynamics that took place. This, in other words, has to do with the hospitality that defines America, which I will do my best to pen in this piece.

The Great American State Fair at the National Mall in D.C.

Looking back, when I was a kid, I had no idea Canada was even a country; North America was only the U.S. It wasn’t until later in life—after I got a clearer geographic picture of the world—that I realized my mistake. So let us not fool ourselves about what America stands for in the collective imagination.

Unbridled production, endless sprawl, consumption beyond your wildest dreams. That is the foremost critique of America. Driving over a thousand miles across large swaths of the country, perhaps from North to South or South to North, following the skid marks left by Kerouac and his crowd on the nation’s roads. This could also easily go from East to West as well—from Florida’s swampy weather to California’s chill West Coast vibe; pulling over at a gas station to not only fill up the tank but to replenish yourself: to indulge in the variety of fast foods, large sodas, donuts, and always-filled-to-the-brim brewed coffee dispensers the country’s gas stations have to offer (try Buc-ee’s).

But this can’t be culture, or can it? At least not the good, highbrow kind, the one that the European mind could comprehend. But who other than Baudrillard, the French philosopher who traveled across America in awe, could attest to this contradiction of what American culture truly means, even if eclipsed by that of Europe.

Somewhere in the woods of America

To begin, I recently came across a tweet by a conservative commentator whose takes are generally reasonable, but who insisted that Baudrillard has a tendency toward “very French, very arcane, inscrutable concepts.” This goes to show that conservatives have missed out on one of the most eloquent tributes to America and what I would call Baudrillard’s only literary piece: Amérique (1986)—to some an ode; to others a critique of America (or simply watch cracks in pomo’s pod on Baudrillard with Mary Harrington to find out).

But what does Baudrillard actually say about this rift between America and Europe? For him:

The confrontation between America and Europe reveals not so much a rapprochement as a distortion, an unbridgeable rift. There isn’t just a gap between us, but a whole chasm of modernity. You are born modern, you do not become so. And we have never become so.

So, what does it mean to be born modern? When coming to America as a European—perhaps as a tourist during the FIFA World Cup—you may ask yourself: where are the cathedrals? The Spanish terrazas? the Parisian cafés facing ancient Renaissance buildings? Where are the sidewalks? Are there any cardinal points on the compass to hold on to? Can you tell north from south simply by staring at the strip mall across the street, by looking at a billboard sign? Perhaps not.

Is it frightening? Yes. With no apparent cultural grounding, with no thousand-year-old chateau to gape at in awe—or at least a convenience store to walk to when bored at home—what are we to do other than keep fridge-foraging when l’ennui hits? Well, going back to Baudrillard, this has to do with a deep-rooted discrepancy between both America and Europe:

What strikes you immediately in Paris is that you are in the nineteenth century. Coming from Los Angeles, you land back in the 1800s. Every country bears a sort of historical predestination, which almost definitively determines its characteristics. For us [the French], it is the bourgeois model of 1789—and the interminable decadence of that model—that shapes our landscape.

It would be futile to try to reconcile these two views, for, according to Baudrillard, “There is nothing we can do about it: everything here revolves around the nineteenth-century, bourgeois dream.” But this bourgeois dream has naturally withered away in America. America the tacky, the kitsch, or, as Bob Dylan may remark, “the rough and rowdy.” America does not aspire to a Monet or the abstract cubism of Picasso. America lays back like a sunbathing scene in one of Hopper’s paintings; it glooms in its vast loneliness as in Nighthawks; it is a Normal Rockwell family scene with Grandma Moses in it.

Hopper and Rockwell (feat. Grandma Moses) at The Smithsonian American Art Museum

I won’t deny this lack of grounding—material or otherwise aesthetic or even emotional—can lead to a sense of unparalleled vertigo. Or what else do you think “Scottie” feels throughout Hitchcock’s Vertigo? When you start watching Vertigo’s title sequence, you’re experiencing America itself—then come the Golden Gate Bridge scenes and the impossibility of getting around town without a car. In Cracks in Pomo, Adubato writes, “To discern the way out of suburban suffocation without falling into any of the dark pits from which, at the cost of our humanity, it protects us, is difficult.” Hence the challenge to overcome in order to fully embrace America.

As for me, this is something that I had trouble coping with when I first came to Los Estados Unidos. But with time, you’ll learn that in America you can always go off into the woods and experience the American myth, perhaps leading straight to the Black Lodge (we all know there wouldn’t be a David Lynch or a Twin Peaks without America). In the South, there is always an unforeseen swamp you may wander into, alligator-infested waters, and birds chirping all around you—American portals, all within the surroundings of the “miracle of total availability,” as Baudrillard would put it. In other words, if you find yourself in the wild—a forest or a swamp—there is always a road leading to a fast-food joint, a strip mall with clothing stores and electronics, and one gas station situated across from another.

Does this mean you’re always lonely? In Baudrillard’s words:

They say: in Europe the streets are lively, in America they are dead. This is wrong. […] In Europe, the street only lives by access, in historical moments, revolutions, barricades. Otherwise, people pass through quickly, no one really loiters in the street (people barely stroll around anymore). It’s the same as European cars: they’re not big enough to live in.

Juan plays video games w/ Baudrillard

Upon arriving in America, the language was rather easy; after a couple of weeks in the country, I could understand everything, even if I did not speak the language or everyone around me spoke Spanish. What took me years to realize was that America in itself was a duality, or rather, contained multitudes. This is the sort of duality that the left-right discourse brought forth from the Old Continent cannot fully encompass. When it comes to identifying our modern malaise, it can’t simply be done through the means of the Old Continent’s tropes: the Pope, the man of the Renaissance, or the gothic cathedrals. Similarly, the Left-Right, liberal and conservative discourse, as Camille Paglia has pointed out, are not universals, but rather recent “post-French Revolution formulations.”

The way to truly grasp this reality is to look back into the past. As the Greeks did with the Homeric tradition, so Americans must with Whitman. For Whitman, “America must be individualistic, yet not individualistic—” But why is that the case? Because:

What most needs fostering, in all parts of the United States, is this fused and fervent identity of the individual, whoever he or she may be, and wherever the place, with the idea and fact of American totality—the ever-overarching American ideas of ensemble and of equal brotherhood, the modern composite nation, form’d from all, with room for all.

In an attempt to understand this assemblage of American totality, you may place all your bets on politics or try to understand current events through culture war discourse and economic forces reigning over the world, over the working class, and the oppressed minorities, but, as Whitman contends in his democratic vision of individualism and the lack thereof, “To American democracy, both ideas must be fulfill’d, and the loss of vitality of either one will indeed be the loss of vitality of the other.” As anyone following current events may have noticed, in America, a new balance is emerging.

Stephen on why America is not good

I, like those bent on hating America, had already glimpsed this reality of American totality, even if I did not fully comprehend it. From Whitman’s words to the howling of the blues on a hangover morning, Salinger’s adolescent nostalgia, Poe’s tales of terror, Jack London’s naturalist prose, The Beat Generation’s intrigue for the road, Carver’s blue-collar anguish, Chet Baker coaxing a melody from his trumpet, Cormac McCarthy’s treks across the desert and the southern border, and Pynchon’s deliberately obfuscated prose were all clues.

But outside the intellectual realm, this was not the case; I was thrust into a years-long battle with anxiety (thinking it was something to fight off, that it was something that was meant to go away). The doctor’s solution—this nerdy-looking, skinny-fat shrink with thick glasses who wanted to know if I’d ever been held at gunpoint—to go on antidepressants after a 20-minute assessment.

Teaching in times of mimetic dysfunction

I indeed tossed these meds out the window as soon as I had the chance, which did not mean I felt any better—perhaps I got worse. So, I figured I had to leave America, which I did. It took a couple of years living in Colombia, my country of birth, and a pandemic, to fully appreciate America, its forms, its contradictions and multitudes, and how to deal with the ontological implications of abundance, vastness, and loneliness. But it wasn’t until I entered a state of transcendence while on a road trip that I truly grasped what I had missed from a merely intellectual pursuit of the truth. That is, the expanse of the road, the irreferential desert of the road that Baudrillard alludes to in his work. If other religions reach enlightenment by meditating with legs crossed, the American way is through expansion, speed, and the manifest destiny of the road. In other words, as Baudrillard remarks:

The American street might not know historic moments, but it is always bustling, vital, kinetic and cinematic, like the country itself, where historic and political arenas count for little, but where the virulence of change, whether fueled by technology, racial differences, or the media, is huge: it’s the very violence of the way we live.

Whether through culture war, mass media, art, or race—the struggle is ever present. But one way or another, you’ll always be greeted with a warm smile; you’ll always find what you’re looking for; be it at the woke vinyl café with the trans flag hanging on the wall or the southern diner with the American flag, you’ll always be treated with graciousness (politics aside)—even if performed theatrically.

And now that we’ve touched on race, unlike in Europe—where, after the Second World War, this seems to be a taboo topic in most social circles—in America, race is embraced with all its contradictions. That is to say, America—from long-running animated sitcoms to heritage celebrations—may be better equipped to incorporate stereotypes as God-given, divine attributes rather than denying them. Simply go fishing or enter your local sports bar and you’ll see how the old redneck dude who shows up will have no qualms about striking up a conversation with the urbanite foreign grad student.

As for Europe, on my first night in Barcelona I sat waiting for a bus at a bus stop, and what did I see? “Sudacaca” (South American + caca [shit]) unironically inscribed on a bench next to a Coca-Cola ad.

“Sudacaca” in Barcelona, Spain

A week later, “Tourists, go home,” I read on a wall in Valencia. By tourist, they mostly meant Americans, and a denial of their dependency on foreign currency as a source of income.

Karla saying goodbye to Valencia

In Toledo, a gypsy woman walked by holding a cross-shaped rosemary sprig in her hand, showed it to a passerby, a Spanish lady from a different region. “Madre mía, ¡que me han robado el monedero!” (“They’ve stolen my coin purse”), cried the lady as she ran toward her friend to explain what just happened. “Attention, les pickpocket,” you hear across le métro in Paris—a scene that you’d normally expect from a Latin American country.

And finally, it’s summer, and you sit at your Mediterranean café with tiny stools, sipping a highly acidic espresso, and eating your napolitana or taking a bite of your pain au chocolat. But the whole time you’re drenched in sweat, unable to think straight, and wanting to get back to your hotel room to shower.

When it comes to AC, the alchemical goal of transforming one state of matter to another has been achieved. Though demonic in appearance, as Adubato has hinted at in the past, AC is nothing short of detritus being turned into gold. And though overbearing, Baudrillard seems to admire this fact of America:

The skylines lit up at dead of night, the air-conditioning systems cooling empty hotels in the desert and artificial light in the middle of the day all have something both demented and admirable about them.

Stephen's jihad against AC

This is why Florida is the ultimate American location: from damp, frothy air that sticks to your clothes to dry and fresh air at the push of a button when you enter your home. This is not only a sort of magic and luxurious exuberance, but, if leftists are serious about what they preach, it sets the conditions for a comfortable life of the working class.

With AC being almost absent in Europe—and with higher heat-related fatalities than gun violence in the US—Europe, it seems, is on the verge of denying its alchemical roots, a negation of the great feats that led them onward from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance and to their eventual overseas expansion. Imagine trying to go around the far (or dark) side of the Moon, as America recently did, with this sort of petty mentality. In this regard, the Anglo-Romantic tradition of William Blake’s poetry still stands uncontested, especially his infamous proverb: “The road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom.”

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As of now, this is the sort of magic that is being denied to the working class in Europe. Recently, in a conspicuous feudalistic maneuver—as you would expect from Kafka’s The Trial with K. suffocating in the guts of an official building—the EU Commission HQ issued: “Due to extreme weather conditions, forced shutdown of air-cooling systems from floor 1 to 7.” This, while senior officials on the upper floors were allowed to keep the AC on.

As jingoistic as it may sound, now it’s time for America to showcase its grandeur and, most importantly, its hospitality. As another Cracks in Pomo piece by Juan Merchan recently hinted, “These following days will reveal whether the prophecy that this will be the worst World Cup in history […] becomes a palpable reality.” Fortunately, contrary to that statement, millennial millenarianism appears to be dwindling in America. Just take a look at the numbers, or as Al Jazeera has noted: “The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already set records for being the grandest tournament to date—most host nations, most matches and organisers’ claims of record attendance”; and an “all-time attendance record,” according to Yahoo Sports. I’m sure Stephen—who deep down loves America—will be enjoying these American-hosted fútbol matches in the streets of NYC.