What if young people could get a readable, lively introduction to the history of Southern economic thought in just 68 pages for $14.99? Would they read it? Kay Craig, a history PhD student at the City University of New York, has partnered with Sublation Press in a bid to find out.

Craig publishes this book at a time when the economic history of the South—and indeed, of the United States as a whole—is in the process of being forgotten. As decades of federal investment and the proliferation of air conditioning have slowly made the South more like the rest of the United States, there are fewer people around who have a material stake in remembering precisely how and why the South was different.

For decades, the difference was too often summed up in a few broad signifiers—slavery, Jim Crow, racism. Revisionists have, in recent years, attempted to scrap the difference entirely, to claim that Southern slavery fueled Northern capitalism, and that consequently slavery and capitalism ought to be understood as a single system. This flattening allows the revisionists to frame anti-racism and anticapitalism as inextricably linked. To deviate in one area is to deviate in all areas.

But Craig reminds us that this these positions did not always go together. There were many slaveowners and many racists who were anticapitalist, populist, progressive, or otherwise critical of capitalism. Craig is careful to emphasize that there was not just one Southern view about capitalism, but that there were a plurality of different views and that the character of these views tended to change over time in response to new conditions.

The book begins with the antebellum period, tracing the development of Southern opposition to the introduction of wage labor. Thomas Jefferson preferred yeoman farming. As the possibility of universal yeoman farming receded from view, Southerners like John C. Calhoun began making positive arguments for slavery, suggesting that it was more humane or more natural than the labor market. In the 1850s, this even resulted in arguments for the introduction of slave factories.

The opposition to wage labor led the Southerners to delay industrialization. The South remained agricultural and rural, and it failed to develop a competitive urban consumer economy. These differences in the form of society led the Southerners to oppose the protective tariffs upon which Northern industry relied. These tariffs not only forced Southerners to pay more for imports to facilitate the development of the North, they led to retaliatory tariffs from European powers that hurt Southern agricultural exports.

Can a system that rejects wage labor be properly regarded as capitalist, particularly when the proponents of that system are actively opposed to the tariffs demanded by those who own the factories? It seems more plausible to describe the Southerners—particularly those Southerners who championed slavery as the preferred labor relation—as reactionary anticapitalists.

After the Civil War, the planters were liquidated as a class. Reconstruction is now described primarily in racial terms, with historians emphasizing the Radical Republican effort to extend civil rights to freed slaves. But Reconstruction also involved the colonization of the South by Northern capital. Southern farmers became indebted to “furnishing merchants.” In one of the book’s more intriguing moments, Craig suggests that the relationship between Southern farmers and Northern furnishing merchants effectively made Southern farmers employees of the furnishing merchants, and that this relationship was more economically central than the sharecropper arrangements emphasized in high school history textbooks.

With Southerners indebted to Northerners and much of the wealth of the South in Northern hands, what political strategy could Southerners pursue? Initially, Southerners sought to escape indebtedness by increasing the inflation rate, reducing the value of their debts in real terms. They pursued this aim through monetary policy—they sought to overthrow the gold standard and even to introduce a silver-backed currency. Craig tells us of the populist campaigns of William Jennings Bryan. When those campaigns failed, the Southerners turned to federal redistribution. They became progressive supporters of Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Was the Southern willingness to depend on the federal government for stable economic growth not entirely unrelated to the willingness to argue that it is better for a laborer to depend on a master than it is for that laborer to be subject to the whims of the labor market? The relationship between the Southern states and the federal government seems, on this account, to become not altogether different from the relationship Calhoun claimed existed between slaves and masters. The difference, it would seem, is that the slaves were not as Calhoun described—they wanted to be free. The Southern states, on the other hand, proved their fidelity to Calhounism in actively choosing to become dependent. They embraced, as states, the kind of relationship they once recommended for laborers.

Or did they? Craig wraps up her account by introducing her readers to George Wallace, the governor of Alabama who carried five states and won 13% of the vote in 1968. Wallace was the last third-party candidate to win states. He remained a committed New Dealer, defending federal transfers, while opposing attempts by the federal government to use the transfers to make demands on state governments. Today, Wallace’s position is remembered mainly for its segregation implications—the federal government made federal funding depend on desegregation, and because the South relied on federal funds, it had no choice but to submit to desegregation on an accelerated timeline. Richard Nixon—who won the 1968 presidential election—used this economic leverage to impose rapid desegregation, reducing the percentage of black children attending segregated schools from 70% to just 8%. This was accomplished in a four-year period, and it’s widely considered one of the major policy achievements of the Nixon administration.

In some ways, Wallace was the last of the Southern critics of capitalism, in that he remained committed to using relationships of formal legal dependence to overcome insecurity and poverty. But there is also a sense in which Wallace embodies something else—an assertion of the rights of the states against the federal government. In an important sense, the last segregationist was also the leader of a slave revolt, only this slave revolt was conducted not by social classes, but by states.

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Comparisons between Wallace and President Trump are often made at the level of race or the culture war. But Craig’s book allows us to see a different similarity. Like Wallace, Trump has attempted to lead a revolt of states against the institutions upon which those states have come to depend. Trump’s revolt is against the World Trade Organization, whose appellate body he disabled in 2019.

Just as the federal government imposes conditions on US states to force them to conform to its beliefs about what form of society is morally acceptable, so too do the post-war international institutions impose conditions on states—even on the United States, the entity most frequently thought to be master of the world. In thinking that we ought to depend on the post-war international institutions to structure trade relations, do neoliberals commit states to a kind of dependence not altogether different from the one advocated by Calhoun? How long have the Democrats been Dependocrats?

Craig quickly and efficiently widens our perspective, allowing us to see US history from a wider array of vantage points than are typically on offer. It’s not a book that insists that there is any one correct way to think about its subject. Nor does it offer a defense of any of the Southern perspectives it introduces. Rather, it emphasizes the context that gave rise to these views, inviting us to try to understand how and why they could be sincerely held. For my part, I sincerely recommend it.