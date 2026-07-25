Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Casey (aka dethkon)'s avatar
Casey (aka dethkon)
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I agree. Personally, I sometimes think that it can make people, including me, MORE racist. Long story short: it’s not the main reason that I traded in my “anti-Capitalism” for Marxism/Scientific Socialism, but I’m glad that I did so regardless.

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