So we successfully performed a metacommentary on the society of the spectacle, cult of celebrity, and postmodern pathological narcissism. For those of you who were confused by the readings , it’s probably because you did not do your homework [to read about
Studiositas is a virtue that helps govern our desire for knowledge. It directs knowledge toward the highest and best ends. One promising trend is the rise of small, intentional learning communities that put this virtue into practice. […] They aren’t convened based on shared ideology, but an orientation toward discovery rather than agreement. They begin in intellectual humility. Because they recognize how easily the search can be derailed by distraction or performative thinking, they adopt shared norms: an insistence on in-person gatherings, limits on digital interruption, and practices that keep members grounded in the real, such as welcoming babies on laps during discussions or bringing homemade dishes to gatherings.
A student was driving me to a university building, a residence for priests, where I had been invited to stay the night. When we arrived, there was a huge parking space in front of the residence with a sign "Reserved for Residents," meaning priest residents. I said, "Ah, parking right up front." But then to my amazement, she drove right by and continued on to a parking place for the public — a parking place that seemed to a person of my size to be five miles away!…