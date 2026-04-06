Studiositas is a virtue that helps govern our desire for knowledge. It directs knowledge toward the highest and best ends. One promising trend is the rise of small, intentional learning communities that put this virtue into practice. […] They aren’t convened based on shared ideology, but an orientation toward discovery rather than agreement. They begin in intellectual humility. Because they recognize how easily the search can be derailed by distraction or performative thinking, they adopt shared norms: an insistence on in-person gatherings, limits on digital interruption, and practices that keep members grounded in the real, such as welcoming babies on laps during discussions or bringing homemade dishes to gatherings.