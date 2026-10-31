In light of the very silly debate that has ensued after Cardinal Vesco made a comment about not attempting to “convert” people in Algeria, and Bishop Barron’s highly predictable, script-like reaction to it on X, we thought we’d post an adapted version of Stephen’s piece on Father Luigi Giussani’s advice to prospective converts to Catholicism.

Don Giussani’s advice

Once upon a time, a Jewish girl who got involved in a Roman Catholic lay movement told Father Luigi Giussani (the leader) that she wanted to convert to Catholicism. Rather than getting excited, he told her that she should first explore Judaism…and if it didn’t fully answer her heart’s deepest needs and existential questions, then she could consider exploring the religion of her newfound friends.

Giussani emphasized that a religious experience begins with God’s initiative, rather than our own.