Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Britton Buttrill's avatar
Britton Buttrill
Jul 15

Reading this while going back to grad school at 37 for my MThS (then going for the PhD) in Theology, and you’ve got great points. Academic Theology is academia which I think a lot of young people don’t realize. All the problems facing a literature or history PhD go for the Theologian. Shrinking budgets, fewer job openings… moving around for post-docs etc... For me, I’m blessed to be in a family situation where this makes logistical sense. (Doctoral stipend Academic spouse w/ potential for eventual spousal hire in 7 years). I love the world of academic theology, but it’s mass, the rosary, the sacraments, relationships that bring us closer to God. I’d say to anyone who isn’t serious about entering academia to go get the book list from a Theology department website and start reading.

Reply
Share
Jordan's avatar
Jordan
7d

Perhaps the next logical question is: what does it look like for the humanities to flourish—or ant least survive— outside of academia?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cracks in Postmodernity · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture