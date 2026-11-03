Mosque: An Architect’s Exploration of Form, Faith and Meaning

Marwa Al-Sabouni

Thames and Hudson, 240 pages

At the Education City research center in Doha, Qatar, two enormous blade-like minarets jut cruelly into the sky, rising from a gleaming white, bulbous prayer hall that resembles a perforated oval cocoon. This mosque is intended to comment on the “compatibility between Islam and modernity”, and the architects clearly wanted to shout this commentary full volume: the folding curls of the building rest on enormous pillars (five, naturally) emblazoned with Qur’anic verses; more verses, in huge metal letters, sit on a mesh screen around the walls of the internal garden; and the building is surrounded by foot-wide streams of water to “represent the rivers of paradise”.

The end result, argues the Syrian architect and writer Marwa al-Sabouni, is a space that, far from reconciling Islam and modernity, presents only a crude pastiche of each—sweeping steel curves and postmodern deconstruction but with Arabic lettering layered on top. The false fusion that results is, according to Sabouni’s new book Mosque: An Architect’s Exploration of Form, Faith and Meaning, exemplary of a wider civilizational malaise. Attempts to join religion and modernity flounder amid the ruins of living, generative tradition. Artificially separated values are brought into physical proximity without fruitful interaction on the sterile canvas of Education City.

Islamic Architecture & the Sacred Cosmos

The roots of this malaise, for Sabouni, lie in a crude colonial modernity that alienates Muslims from their tradition. Traditional Islam achieves the “navigation and reconciliation” (the fusion, if you like) of binary dualisms—God and man, reason and revelation, humanity and nature—into organic structures that honor both terms of each pair in their proper relation. Its arts and architecture center on imar, the “cultivation” and preservation of the earth by man as God’s khalifa or vicegerent: a “humble servant”, not preoccupied with power but possessing real, if subordinate, dignity.

Islam’s classical architectural vernacular seeks not to dominate nature or anthropomorphize the divine, but to express the organic harmony of cosmos and psyche. In effect, man’s reason and nature’s givenness equally emanate from God as al-Samad, the eternal, absolute source of being. As in the divine nature above, so below in human construction: as certain Sufis like to say, the microcosm reflects the macrocosm.

Jacob on DSA Muslims

The Postliberal Critique & the Little Platoons

Sabouni’s view of modernity shares much with today’s postliberal critics of individualism and late capitalism. Modernity has undermined real liberty and replaced it with specious autonomy. The Qur’anic “message liberates the believer from… any other authority over his or her being”. But the modern project seeks to liberate the believer from the message—to free man from God in the name of his own whimsical desires, and thereby enslave him to his passions. Postcolonial etatist projects like Kemalism and Ba’athism vindicate the postliberal charge that atomization, deracination, and “liberation” from God—that is, from the good—do not free man from the state but strengthen its bureaucratic cage.

Above all, modernity, which is fundamentally Western modernity, is a system of “severance” in which fusion becomes fission, and reason seeks not harmony with nature but its domination for narrow materialistic ends. Humanity ends up enslaved to a “factory system” of regimented instrumental reason, in which “even spirituality” serves “immediate utility”. Islamic architecture forgets its central organizing principle of tawhid or radical monotheism—the conviction that all domains of the universe and mind belong to a single, cohesive reality. And monstrosities like the Education City mosque show what happens when the state attempts to fuse the broken shards of our severed reality back together with heavy-duty adhesives.

If Sabouni’s vision expresses a kind of Islamic postliberalism, its implications are political as well as aesthetic. Islam is organicist and evolutionary: it “plugged itself into… existing structures… and caused a free development from within”. Local congregations, religious schools (Muslim and non-Muslim), and waqf, or private charitable trusts, were the little platoons of the classical Islamic world. They produced political forms like the presumption of “freedom to act” in construction and urban planning, where local initiative negotiated with communal need through emergent, decentralized structures. Colonial modernity then disrupted these in the name of efficiency and instrumental reason, destroying the social bases of liberty. Islam, therefore, is (always?) “already ‘modern’”: it brings “innovation, progress, and freedom” that “emanate… from within” rather than being “imposed from the outside”.

Al-Sabouni on the pod

The Shadow of Traditionalism & Occidentalist Blindspots

All this is fairly compelling. Sabouni has exposed a great deal that is wrong with the (post)modern world and its incoherent attempts at fusing tradition and progress. And, by doing so through a discourse on what we might call the aesthetics of architecture, she avoids the boring, uniformly leftist register in which some Muslims articulate their critique of secular modernism.

The master thread running through her anti-modernism is the Traditionalism (capital ‘T’ intended) of Titus Burckhardt, a scholar of Islamic sacred art whom Sabouni cites no less than twenty-three times. Behind Burckhardt, too, we detect the voice of René Guénon, the great French mystic who condemned modernity’s utilitarian “reign of quantity”. For the “modernist”, Sabouni tells us, “is blinded from appreciating the quality of things by constantly seeking their quantity”.

So he is. But, as a certain early postmodernist once said, when you gaze too long into an abyss, it has a discomforting habit of gazing back. Sabouni’s personal abyss is severance. Yet she inadvertently reproduces the same severance that she condemns in the book’s master argument, which relies on a brutally sharp dichotomy between Islamic civilization (good, integrating, qualitative) and the Western version (bad, severing, quantitative). Burckhardt and Guénon were both Western converts to Islam, and the Traditionalists did not cease to be deeply interested in Western art and philosophy after (if I may) swimming the Euphrates.

At times, Sabouni is guilty of the same Orientalist sin that provoked the understandable anger of many Muslims—the essentializing of vast stretches of space and time under cartoonish summations. She repeatedly explains the history of the Levant through a flat appeal to the “Syrian mind and character” and divides civilizations into the bizarre binary of military and expansionist and commercial and peaceful (my British ancestors would like a word…) When she tells us that “the nature of the Syrian is congenially embracive but not easily receptive to influence”, you can almost hear Ernest Renan chuckle obesely. Sabouni risks becoming an Occidentalist: the same obfuscatory ethno-essentialism of the crudest nineteenth-century scholars reappears, but with the moral signs reversed.

Jacob on Americanist Islam

The Empirical Paradox and Modern Blessings

Sabouni also applies a strangely asymmetric standard. The West is judged mainly through its (very real) pathologies; when these appear in pre-colonial Islamic societies they are never allowed to contaminate Islam’s essence. She acknowledges an Ottoman march “toward regimentation and centralization from as early as the sixteenth century” but immediately explains it as “deviance from the spirit of Islam”. The problem is not that it wasn’t deviance, but that the possibility of structural flaws in actually existing Muslim civilizations is so quickly suppressed.

For if they did have such flaws, the empirical world no longer cleanly bears the dichotomy between small-i islam (submission to God) and the idolatrous anthropocentrism (shirk, in the Islamic vocabulary) that Sabouni attributes to the West. The West, after all, is not just promiscuity, pollution, and Weber’s iron cage. It is also the civilization that produced elaborate theories of natural law and the haunting words of the King James Bible. The duel between tawhid and shirk, then, is fought along a line that cuts across both official Islam and the West—and ultimately within each human soul.

It is hard not to detect a dose of ressentiment behind Sabouni’s undifferentiated excoriation of Western modernity. Envy mocks the meat it feeds on: and ignoring the real goods that even the most technocratic, spiritually empty forms of modernity have brought humanity is close to sinful. In 1960, child mortality in Syria was nearly twenty percent; today, even after an appalling civil war, this percentage is below two. This is a vast modern blessing for which we should thank Allah without hesitation or apology. Antibiotics and electrification cannot be a footnote in any morally responsible critique of modernity.

On occasion, this ressentiment can produce some truly foolish prose. “How,” rages Sabouni in a passage condemning Western stereotypes of her native region, “can the East be ‘middle’? Why is there no corresponding ‘Middle West’, or ‘Far West’, and so on?” The less said about questions like this, the better for all of our sanity.

In the same chapter, she also attempts a bizarre overcorrection of the Orientalist “myth of the desert”. Certainly, writers like Mark Twain may have exaggerated the centrality of the desert to Arab culture. But climatological facts don’t care about Sabouni’s postcolonial feelings. The Arab world just is pretty arid, and you can quite literally observe this from space. And the urge to overcorrect prevents Sabouni from recognizing an extremely important truth: Islam, in its so-called ‘golden age’, thrived in spite of a very harsh physical environment. When Muslim empires irrigated vast tracts of land and brought aqueducts to desert cities, they were the most technically advanced peoples in the world—in part because the reactive association of technological mastery with a utilitarian “factory system” had not yet poisoned their minds.

Stephen's review of 'Mosque'

The Dark Side of Localism & the Melbourne Synthesis

Even the organic, traditional communities that Sabouni makes the bearers of real liberty have a very obvious dark side that anti-modernist critique tends to forget. One’s own little platoon can be a lovely thing; it can also be hideously oppressive. Thick kinship structures, tribes, and dense local communities have brought humanity countless vile abominations like clitoridectomy, foot-binding, and widow-burning.

Submersion in tradition and honor culture risks effacing the most basic Abrahamic moral insight: man is responsible for his own deeds and those alone, and has an innate dignity that no other man or woman may ignore. Even worship can be perverted by such cultures, as when a man performs his daily prayers only to satisfy his busybody neighbors, with no real thought of the Divine. If a bit of spiritual anomie and some ugly brutalist buildings were the price we pay for avoiding all this, I would take my stand for a deracinated McWorld every single day.

But in fact, as Sabouni herself tacitly recognizes, there need not be any real conflict between the goods of tradition and those of modernity. Sabouni’s final architectural example, the Australian Islamic Centre in Melbourne, illustrates the possibility of the genuine fusion that her often-dichotomizing prose tends to ignore. Sabouni happily tells us that the Centre’s non-Muslim architect Glenn Murcutt exhibited an “ego-free spirit of collaboration” (not a bad summation of the spirit of small-i islam) in his project to spatially represent the Lebanese-origin community’s “belonging to Australia today”.

Taking Sabouni’s harshest dichotomies at face value, this synthesis should not be possible. But the deepest fusion, the best architectural reconciliation of God and man—Islam and the West—that Sabouni calls upon to illustrate the summit of her ambition, belongs to a Muslim minority living harmoniously with other Australians under a secular rule of law and manifestly enjoying the blessing of modern civil liberties.

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In Defense of a 'Based' Deracination

In truth, this is a feature of our civilizational moment, not a bug. Nominally Islamic cultures are far from perfect; the West is far from uniformly amoral. To conflate the duel between islam and shirk with a kind of spiritually adversarial clash of civilizational blocs is to risk the terrible modern sin of immanentizing the eschaton. Tradition, rightly understood, is not static but generative; the early period of Islamic greatness encouraged tremendous intellectual pluralism and scientific innovation.

That the West has, through the twists and turns of history, become the bearer of these goods should not be a cause of Muslim envy or retreat to prelapsarian fantasy, but of a stimulant to learning and adaptation. Islam itself demands this fusion: God and man are in harmony when people are devout, yes, but also when their devotion is protected by modern freedoms and their real but subordinate needs for material prosperity are adequately met.

While critiquing modernity is all the rage in our current cultural zeitgeist, it is deeply uncool—indeed, insulting—to imagine that desperately poor, uneducated peasants live more flourishing lives than our own just because they go to the mosque more often. Perhaps the neocons were, after all, right about at least one thing: within limits, a bit of deracination is actually very trad and based.

Modern Australia and America, in short, may exhibit fewer acts of religious prostration per capita. But the prostration that does occur may show a deeper ikhlas or sincerity, being free from both coercive state enforcement and the pervasive social pressure of meddling neighbors. And recognizing this possibility may be the real key to escaping Guénon’s reign of quantity.