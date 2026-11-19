“Memory is a mosquito. Dengue filled, yellow fevered,” writes Brazilian-American writer Harold Rogers near the end of Tropicália , his 2022 debut novel. That line, which follows pages laden with familial frustrations, hilarious mishaps, and the life-defining angst that comes with growing up between two worlds, shook me to the core when I read it earlier this year. How can such a metaphor capture so well the immigrant experience, the love an author can feel for his overseas roots, without falling into the clichés of our times? How come its scathing implications fit so well in a story where humor plays such a protagonic role? I knew then that this was a book I would cherish until the grave; that Harold’s writing was not merely novel or entertaining, but a sign that fiction’s foremost qualities have not been lost in America

In Humpty Dumpty , Harold’s new novel, that feverish – or perhaps fever dream–ish – aspect that fuels our remembrance of things past is revisited. This time, nonetheless, his focus is on the dynamics of an Appalachian town instead of a rambunctious Rio de Janeiro, which is the case of Tropicália . Fascinated by his texts – both in print and on Substack – in the context of the release of his most recent book, I reached out to him through Instagram DMs to chit-chat about his craft and his influences. Quite fortunately, he found the idea thrilling, and between laughs and sips of coffee, he shared episodes of his life and perspectives on art that – I believe – will be quite nourishing for his generation and generations of writers to come.

Humpty Dumpty – just as your last novel – is a book that continuously explores and questions the significance of family ties, as well as the dissonance that comes with growing up between two worlds; in this case, between Brazil and the States. How much of your personal experiences as a Brazilian-American that also grew up between both countries is present in your books? You write at the beginning of Humpty Dumpty that we’re about to enter a fictional universe, yet I wonder sometimes if such a disclaimer is there, let’s say, to avoid frustrations from family and friends that might see themselves reflected in some of your characters.

I think that disclaimer is sincere, because I take so many liberties with… You know, I am using my family’s stories, I’m using my story, but I don’t want to have any fidelity to factual reality. That doesn’t interest me. So I’m inventing so much, even if it’s slight things, threading different things together. For example, in Humpty, there’s the character of Harry’s father who’s a deadbeat Brazilian rascal, you know, a complete rascal. That was in a lot of ways a portrait of my uncle, and me imagining, what if I’d been raised by my uncle?

And then the fiction just comes out of that. As you’re going, you take things from your life and spread them out in the characters. I really do think that it’s all a fiction, but… For example, my dad, he finished Humpty Dumpty and his name is John Rogers, like the main character, except spelled differently. And he was talking with me about the character as “I did this,” and it’s made-up stuff that he didn’t do. He’s part of the fiction!

But I think my mom had more trouble with it, reading it. I think the hardest part for her is, you know, that you’re reading a book where your child took your story and they’re psychologizing you. And maybe you don’t completely see yourself reflected, or you do see yourself reflected in some ways that are too intimate, and that hurts too. It just makes it kind of like you’re hitting a raw nerve. So, I’m using my life and my family, but I really do think that everything is invented.

In both Tropicália and Humpty Dumpty , I noticed that whenever you write “Brazil” or “Brazilian,” you often use an s instead of a z, following the way the country and nationality are written in Portuguese instead of English. What persuaded you to take this artistic license?

Writing Tropicália, in my mind, it was like a translation from the character Lucia, who wrote it in Portuguese. So I wanted to preserve some elements of Brazilian Portuguese. So I did that with adjectives, capitalized letters for certain words. And then it went to the s too, where I was like, “I can’t use a z, I’m writing this book about Rio!” It felt like a very natural thing to do.

But it’s also a way to slyly differentiate things in the text, ‘cause when an American speaker says Brazil in either book, you know, they’re saying it with a z. So I’m drawing these little lines typographically, which I think it’s fun.

Carlos on Bad Bunny

You certainly play a lot with typography in many other ways in your novels, in a way that I find a tad reminiscent of Tristram Shandy by Laurence Sterne, right? Why this drive to play so much not just with the way you put words together in a sentence, but even the way we write on a page and the signs we choose to play with?

Well, I mean, I know you’re a poet, Carlos. The page is the page, right? It’s something that you’re looking at, and when you’re reading it, it’s a different experience. And I read my own audiobook, so I think that there are different forms of the book. I think listening to the book is still a valid experience of the book, but when you have the page in front of you too, why not use every element at your disposal?

And of course, there’s a strong Brazilian tradition of this too, with the concrete poets, who said the word is a thing. And the book is an object, so the thing is an object all the way down to the punctuation. So I just think it’s something that you should be thinking about if you’re constructing a page.

Of course! And in this line of thought, I see that throughout Humpty Dumpty , we find expressions that stand out and come alive through the use of alliteration: “unignorable netherregional stirring,” “his daughter’s noxious nonchalance,” “her drunky flunky father.” Heck, even the title of the book contains one. Is there something to this poetic device that you find especially charming or impactful?

Writing a book called Humpty Dumpty, I wanted the metaphor to seep through every part of it. And there’s something with the narrator – the narrator is going too far sometimes with his verbal tricks. And one, I think that’s fun; really, it all goes back to fun. The narrator is trying to tell you a dead-serious story, and then he’s using alliteration like crazy, he’s doing these little rhyming games too. And it’s like, should I trust this person telling me this story who’s using all these flourishes all the time? I think it creates a certain tension with the narrative. A lot of Humpty Dumpty is about putting together the truth from various narratives, right? You’re trying to construct some truth. So that’s why, but mostly just fun.

Carlos on Toñita’s

You know, I find it fun that you’re using the term “fun” so much. A word that people use in everyday speech often, but that, it seems to me, writers nowadays have expelled from their vocabularies when talking about literature or art.

I think that’s true. I think a lot of people complain about the MFA industrial complex or whatever, and I think their complaints kind of miss the point. What happens with the MFA is that it just becomes this thing about… You know, you want to be a writer, but now it’s like, “Oh, now I have to get good grades. Because I’m getting good grades all the way up to the upper echelon, and I’m just trying to write a book that gets me a good grade, like an A+.” So there’s a certain kind of conservativeness that comes into writing a book to get you an A+. Like, “I’m not gonna take any wild chances!’ It’s like, “I’m doing my homework.”

I do think that element of fun has been lost. And you see, like, the autofiction of the last decade: I wouldn’t describe it as fun. I wouldn’t describe Knausgaard’s project as a fun project. It’s something that has inspired a lot of people and that a lot of people like, but I wouldn’t call it fun, I wouldn’t call Ben Lerner’s books fun. I do think there’s kind of a conservative aspect that has slipped into writing. But these things ebb and flow, and we might be coming to a different era after that. Fun is important.

Of course, absolutely. You say fun when talking about writing, and I think of Julio Cortázar, who was very intentional about his books being not just read but played… But let’s move on to other, perhaps more serious topics. So, on Instagram, as a justification for the title of your latest novel, you posted that Humpty Dumpty is a profound myth about masculine failure & irrevocable consequences. Could you expand on that?

One, we don’t really know where the Humpty Dumpty rhyme came from. There’s no source for it. And when something doesn’t have a source, I think you should extrapolate with all your imaginative resources to find out what it really is, right? And to me it makes sense that it was probably a riddle, it was probably about a king, right? It was like a joke, and the answer to the riddle was an egg, because it’s a joke that the king is as fragile as an egg. It’s a joke about regicide.

And I just think, like, wow, here’s this: the king rises up and he sits on the wall, and inevitably, he’s just gonna fall. And now that you’re shattered, there’s absolutely nothing you can do. It’s an irrevocable consequence of a fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men can’t put him back together.

But also, to me, it has this profound resonance, and it’s also tied up in a very silly package that everyone, anyone Anglophone, knows: this rhyme. It’s a very easy thing, it’s very sticky and transmutable. And it’s carrying a lot of historical baggage and a lesson about rising and falling, rising and falling. Humpty Dumpty’s all over Joyce’s Finnegans Wake because the whole book is about rising and falling, rising and falling, this endless cycle. ‘Cause even though the consequences are irrevocable for this Humpty Dumpty, someone’s going to do this shit again and experience it again. They’re not gonna learn the lesson about getting up on the wall.

Harold shares a laugh with Sean Thor Conroe at the cracks in pomo: the zine vol. 4 launch party

I want to insist on the idea of masculine failure as a topic in your writing – not just in Humpty Dumpty , but also in your previous novel. Indeed, the male characters in your book face important challenges – oftentimes, induced by their own actions – that drive their narrative arcs. But it seems to me that most of them also yearn for some sort of redemption, even if they don’t understand how to achieve it and sometimes fail again in that process. Is it part of your mission as a writer to shed light on male vulnerability? Do you look to respond, in a certain way, to the discourse on toxic masculinity that has become so common in the humanities this last decade?

I think that’s a really good question and a really good observation about the books. I wouldn’t say I’m responding to any discourses, just because I’m not interested in responding to discourses. I’m more responding to situations in my life. You know, my uncle and my grandfather on my Brazilian side: I was very, very close to, I loved them dearly. They were guys who – they’re both dead now – destroyed their lives through what seems to me like very masculine foibles.

And then I have a very good role model in my dad, who was something of a criminal – he had a criminal background – but he was someone with a lot of integrity, an honest guy who always tried to do the right thing. And I’ve been someone who was a lost man with periods of my life where I was really terrorizing the people around me and making a very unpleasant life for them. And I found my way out of that through literature. But I’m always thinking about that, about how men get lost through their own actions, and how you can come back and try to be a useful member of society. I think that’s the main thing a man’s gotta find a way to do: how to be useful to the people around them and not be a drain or a terror, right?

And that’s the arc with Harry in Humpty Dumpty. He’s the last person we see. And in his arc, he’s a complete terror. He’s writing this manifesto and he’s terrorizing the people around him, pulling strings. But he had an awful role model in his deadbeat father. And I think at the end, even though he doesn’t get the forgiveness he wants from Anna, he’s at least trying to find a way to be part of society in a way that’s not destructive. So I’m just very interested in those questions.

I think Machado de Assis was very interested in this question too, of how we misuse our freedom and ruin our own lives. And I’m just interested in that question with everybody. I think maybe just because I’ve seen so many more destructive men than women around me personally, the focus is more on the men. But for everybody, I’m interested in the question of how you use or misuse your freedom.

the spirituality of Brasilian funk

Are there any other thinkers or writers who have explicitly written about freedom that have influenced your work?

Well, Machado’s one for sure. And what’s interesting about the conversation about Machado is that he was the grandson of slaves and wrote when slavery was still legal in Brazil, insanely. He was the most popular writer in Brazil while slavery was legal. The dissonance there is just hard to believe. A lot of people took him to task, historically, about the question as to why he didn’t write about slavery. But I think his whole project was about freedom. In his books, he’s in conversation with a whole aspect of the most important issue, which is people’s freedom. Everyone has freedom to misuse and use.

Toni Morrison too, whose whole project, I think, is tracing the effects of what happens when freedom is denied to you for so long – what happens to love and responsibility generations later. So yeah, I think Machado and Toni Morrison are really good on this topic.

That’s great. I love that you’re mentioning these authors now, because I think they’re relevant names for our next question. On your Substack, The Annals of Harold , there’s a post where you list your favorite novels – a list that includes many classics of the Brazilian canon, like Grande Sertão and Dom Casmurro , as well as classics of the English-language one, like Moby Dick and Ulysses . And … I was surprised to realize I felt surprised to see you mention your admiration for these works so brazenly! I was wondering if you believe that calls to challenge literary canons – particularly the Western one, to which I’d say Brazilian literature belongs – have been a mistake. In any case, how do you think writers – especially young writers – should engage with those books? Should we prioritize them over reading newer stuff?

I think the canon is always an open question. If you’re not thinking about what it is or what should be in it, then it’s not right, you know? It’s not something that’s set in stone, like, “This is what it is” and that’s it.

When I was in my MFA at Columbia, I took a class about Faulkner with Errol McDonald, who’s the vice president of Knopf, and he was Toni Morrison’s editor. And he’s Black and from Costa Rica, right? And he introduced this whole new thing to me that I didn’t even think was possible, which was Faulkner’s influence on the world. And I think the works that interest me most are these works from the periphery that are deeply engaged with the canon, and they bring their own culture into it, and it becomes this mixture.

The high school I went to was not rigorous. Especially about literature. I had one good teacher, and she died in my freshman year: she’s in Humpty Dumpty, Ms. C., that was kind of my little testament to her. But I didn’t get exposed to these things in a dusty environment that kind of ruined the fun for me. So I had to come to them myself.

But it’s hard to ask ourselves this question about whether we should focus on the great books. Because you gotta learn how to read them first. You can’t just give a 16-year old who has no experience of literature, like, Moby Dick. What are they gonna do with that? They’re not gonna like it, they’re gonna think it sucks. So the best way to do it is to come at it yourself with some kind of enthusiasm.

I think that a lot of times it’s taught backwards in school. You should trace the lineage backwards, almost, from a contemporary book, and then you slowly go back: oh, this influences that, that influenced this, and then you get to the Tristram Shandy’s of the world. You work your way back, and then you can work your way back up. That’s how you learn how to read. That’s how I learned how to read this stuff.

Carlos on Mishima & Mangione

I like you mentioning that Faulkner class. When Gabriel García Márquez gave his speech at the Nobel Prize ceremony, he mentioned him as his teacher, his maestro. It’s amazing the influence Faulkner had all over Latin America.

Absolutely. I just think that there’s something relatable about the culture he was writing about in the South, with all the mixtures and the racial and class problems in a hot climate. I just think there’s something relatable to Latin Americans about it.

It seems to me that these last few decades, books protagonized by writers and academics have become quite popular. If we see The New York Times ’s list of the 100 best books of the century so far, most of the novels near the top of the list – My Brilliant Friend, 2666, Austerlitz, Outline, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Klay , etc., etc. – have these types as or among their main characters. Yet the protagonists of your novels are not exactly men and women of letters; you’re not, let’s say, following that trend. Has this been on purpose, is this part of your mission? Do you find this fixation with writing about writers perhaps overplayed?

My parents didn’t go to college. I didn’t know any writers growing up or anything. I hardly knew anyone who even had a professional job. My parents weren’t friends with people who were doctors and lawyers. My dad was a bookie, you know? And also, being in Steubenville, being in Brazil, what I was exposed to there was a lot of regular people who had no higher education or anything like that. And those were the people I always found myself gravitating to, in terms of interest.

So, when I start out writing novels, like, I’m writing about Steubenville, Ohio. There’s no fucking… I mean, there’s academics there, but that’s not the experience of my life. And I do think it’s the old, you know, Dickensian thing: trying to give a portrait of a society and all the regular people. That’s a really interesting type of novel to me – the big social novel.

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And why so particularly interested in the social novel? Or the family novel, which both your novels could also be categorized as?

Well, family is like you’re thrust into a tiny little society that you have no choice over. And in my life, my family on both sides was just full of so much strife, of people getting angry at each other. And growing up, I was like, why are these dynamics happening? Why don’t my dad and his siblings speak to each other? Why don’t my mom and her brothers speak to each other? And then I see the same cycles playing out over and over.

I just love hearing my grandmother and them tell stories about their family. Usually, my American friends don’t even know their great-grandfather’s name or something like that. And to me it’s like, you’re not interested in that? I want to go back as far as I can go to see what these people’s lives were like. And when you do that, sometimes you see certain patterns and you’re like, is everything just a fucking endless cycle? And then you take these family dynamics, and now it’s a society at large that you’re part of. There’s just endless networks of strife and community, and you’ve got to find some way to, it sounds cheesy, but to love through all that and find a way to have a functional life.

Finally, what do you think American writers lack that they could learn from reading Brazilian authors? What about the other way around?

Oh, that’s really an interesting question. I think there is that aspect of fun and a kind of irreverence all throughout the Brazilian canon. It doesn’t start with Machado, but Machado’s a good example of that. And just throughout, with the modernist movement, the concrete poets, etc. And there’s an aspect of that in Brazilian culture in general. You listen to samba, and there’s so much playing around in it. Most of the songs are about some kind of sadness – you know, canta, canta minha gente / deixa a tristeza pra lá – but it’s so fun, and there’s an irreverence and vibrancy to it.

What Brazilian writers could learn from Americans… I do think the American canon is very powerful. Go from Melville and Emily Dickinson and Faulkner: there’s just a lot of powerful imaginative vision in the American canon. I mean, that sounds almost imperial, “a powerful imaginative vision,” but there’s something to that in the American canon that anyone can learn from, you know?