check out our friends’ takes on what’s hot and what’s not in the summer of 2026 from the zine vol. 4, which you can order here , and the intro of which you can read here .

HOT OR NOT

Hot: Henry VIII energy. Big appetites, big voices, big ideas, kidnapping the rulers of neighbouring kingdoms then forcing their courtiers to hand over national treasure, maybe also gout?

Not: AGI. Mechanical pattern recognition is a tool, not an alternative to consciousness, and people are beginning to figure out how to use it for what it’s actually good at (making money, and inventing new ways to kill each other).

Hot: The anti-hero. We live in darker times.

Not: The influencer. The hustle is old.

Kyle of @ineedgodineverymomentofmylife

Hot: Going to the movies multiple times a week. The healthiest screen time is the kind that requires leaving your apartment.

Not: Creating short-form video content. Endless self-documentation is not the same thing as self-expression.

Hot: Calling everything “fascism.” It’s going to look really stupid when the Democrats regain control of the House in 2026 or whenever, but hey, The Atlantic will pay you to do it.

Not: The World Trade Organization. It needs to be reformed, for sure, and the process of reform is too slow, for sure, and these days it’s not even dependable or reliable, but when you know the rule of the game is just a rule of law that—well, actually, that isn’t really making much of a difference right now.

Hot: Age-gap relationships where the woman is older. And I am not just saying that because I entered my 30s.

Not: Dimes square. These guys have made even being a heterodox lame.

Hot: Slopulism. War is actually “peace,” according to the White House. Fast food is “goyslop,” according to James Fishback, the Groyper running for Florida governor. “The Epstein class” (why not just “the establishment”?) is responsible for all that ails society.

Not: Jestermaxxing. Texting girls is so over. Now we go to the club and talk IRL. Now we jestergoon.

LOCALS ONLY

Pomo pals tell us their favorite spot that only locals would know about.

Lou Nicastro:

Used to be Sly Fox. Where you could get an $8 pitcher of beer. You’ll be sitting next to an ex-Soviet physicist, a crust punk with a neon green Mohawk, and an alcoholic babushka who barely spoke English.

Steve Cerulli:

Sìcily Best in Bushwick. It is the last of the Mohicans for Bushwick Sicilians. And how I got into a social club. The family is always hanging out there. It’s like a pizzeria that’s also a living room. And that’s a good thing. Also Gaspar and Big Gisuppe “Joe” have tons of stories about old NY.

Mars will give you an oyster in a martini. You can also have a martini (or any number of other drinks, or food) without the oyster if you’re not an oyster kind of a guy.

Rose Tomassi Carroll:

Silvana in Harlem. Fantastic Middle Eastern/North African food and tea with live music and hookah in the lower level (free if you get there before they start to charge a cover). It’s a cozy place to read or study with a great day to night transition. Also there is a lovely little artisan gift shop in the cafe.

Emilia Tanu-Chornay:

La Morada in Mott Haven. They gave Ellie (my daughter) some homemade broth complimentary because they love taking care of their community. They also will sometimes give free samples of new recipes they are working on.

Also Orwashers on UWS. Bagels in NYC can be a scam (beware of Tal or any other bagel shop where you end up paying $15-$20 for two toasted bagels with cream cheese)—but Orwashers has normally-priced bagels, amazing cookies, great pastries, and the best playlists in the background. It is next to the St. Agnes NYPL branch which is a great combination for my family. Laptop friendly!

Stephen G. Adubato:

KGB bar. It’s only the best place to host events in NYC, of course! Shout out to Lori, Vonnie, Carrigan, T, and the rest of the staff who make sure we always have the time of our lives every time we go. Plus that disco ball tho.