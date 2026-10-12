Picture yourself walking into a festival where everyone is dressed in cowboy hats and boots, dancing to country music surrounded by Americana decor and vendors selling hot dogs and hamburgers, and where you can just tell—and perhaps even smell—that everyone is a die-hard MAGA supporter.

Except it’s not a country fair in the Deep Douth. It’s an Italian saint feast in Staten Island, New York.

EXHIBIT A:

If you—like me—grew up going to Italian saint feasts with swarthy guidos dressed in tracksuits scarfing down zeppole and sausage-and-pepper san[g]wiches as Italodisco or the voice of a Sinatra impersonator blared in the background while being bombarded with red, white, and green lights everywhere you turn, I’m sure you can imagine my culture shock.

EXHIBIT B:

Don’t get it twisted. It’s not the conservatism of the SI Italians that shocked me. It’s no secret to me that most Italian-Americans (including the non-deracinated ones in Newark) lean conservative and back Trump (besides, TDS is so 2016). Rather, I’m perplexed by how these proud guidos morphed into “medigans”…ones who embody an oddly artificial simulacrum of southern agrarian tropes and right-wing culture war posturing, who could easily be mistaken as attendees at a country fair in Arkansas or a MAGA rally in Kentucky or Alabama.

What disturbs me most is the fact that their identities have come to be defined by a mass-produced culture-war script rather than by their actual heritage: They are no longer Italian-Americans who happen to lean conservative. They are now conservative white Americans who happen to have Italian ancestry.

On SI Italians w/ Doomer Optimism

Today in Spiked, I wrote about how both the “woke” left-wing and reactionary right-wing culture war narratives over things like Columbus vs. Indigenous People’s Day and Mamdani’s slight against Little Italy hold little room for the nuances of people’s actual stories. But in this post, I’d like to zero in on how “mass produced” identities—like being a “proud [white] American” or a “woke BIPOC”—end up filling the vacuum left behind by the erosion of people’s actual cultures.