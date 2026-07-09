After I published my thing in the WSJ about why it’s not good for all the the zoomer converts in NYC to flock to the same parishes [St. Joe’s, Old St. Pat’s, and Vincent Ferrer], I was asked to do a lil interview for the parish bulletin at St. Joe’s. In it, I shared a little bit about my reversion story, focusing in particular on how it spurred my conviction that young converts will benefit from being around (a) people younger and older than themselves and (b) “lukewarm” cultural/cradle Catholics.

I am afraid that if they silo themselves around other zoomers and/or converts, they are going to get stuck in an echo chamber where they’ll never grow (this is also why I said they need to get involved in lay movements, religious orders, and ethnic parishes).

Anyway, I wanted to say a little more about my own experience with my older culturally religious family members, with the hope that it might help provoke some thought about how we construe our con/reversion narratives.

Like many con/reverts, my religious journey was spurred by a combo of a deep desire for meaning in life and an immature desire to stick it to the proverbial Man. Unlike the zoomers, I was less interested in using my newfound religiosity to own the libs. Rather, I wanted to own the people (family members, teachers, psychologists) who were extremely dismissive of my existential and moral questions. Their dismissive attitude—always telling me to “stop worrying” and “just be yourself!”—became suffocating after a while…leading me to a mental collapse. And I resented them for this.

And as a deeply insecure and moralistic little snowflake, I wanted to prove that I was both different from and superior to others. Thus, I was very performative about my newfound religiosity. I did very ostentatious, outwardly pious things—crossing myself before eating and when passing a church, praying the rosary in public, wearing Catholic graphic tees and lots of saint medals. I always made a point to tell people I just came from [Latin] Mass. I constantly started arguments with family members about matters of doctrine, morality, and theology.

I told myself it was my job to “defend the faith” and “fraternally correct” them. When in reality, I just wanted to scandalize them and prove I was more “enlightened” than them…the same way queer kids do with their conservative and/or religious parents, or like how white girls with racist parents will date a black dude to get back at them.

After a while, I had a change of heart. I stopped looking at myself as superior to my parents and other family members for several reasons:

Most importantly, I realize that my coming to a deeper faith [I always had faith, just wasn’t very practicing] was not the result of my effort. It was not an achievement of mine. Rather, it was a grace…and gratuitous gift that I did not earn. God met me in my path, he offered me a promise of fulfillment and hope, and sent me friends who are a major sign of how he accompanies me on my journey. THIS was the greatest gift—the promise of hope and the friends to accompany me…NOT that I was now saved from damnation because I follow all the Church’s rules.

The more I realized that this was a gift that I did not earn, I started to see that my condescending attitude toward my family was really fked up. I definitely was not superior to them. I’m a sinner just like them. But most importantly, I realized that I wanted them to also see this promise of hope in their own lives. I wanted them to know how much God loves them and desires their happiness—just as he does for me.

I realized that this desire would be fulfilled not through my starting arguments with them or preaching at them, but rather by being a sign of this promise through how I treated them. Yes, as much as it may be cringe, it’s true: the best policy is to “preach the gospel, using words when necessary.” Sometimes I gotta offer a fraternal correction. But I don’t bank on that.

Most importantly, I understood that being a sign, a witness through how I treat them began with simple gestures: paying closer attention to them, listening to them when they need to share about their suffering, making them comfortable to share their existential questions with me, praying for their struggles, and—when appropriate—inviting them to meet my friends or to come to Mass with me…or even to just do a beautiful thing like go to a museum or for a hike or to hear live music.

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One key example I’ll always refer back to is when my mom and I were driving by a beggar on the side of the road and my mom asked, “I don’t get it…why does God let people suffer like this.” And I said, “honestly, I don’t have an explanation. But sometimes I go with my friends to serve at the [CFR] soup kitchen. And even though that doesn’t give me an ‘answer’ about the suffering of the poor, it means something to be able to share my time with them and get to know them…at least I think this is how God starts to reveal the answer to that question.”

So I invited her to join us. And she loved it so much that she started coming on a weekly basis.

This is where I realized another important thing. My parents may only have been “culturally” religious. When they brought me to church (on occasion), it was more out of an obligation to our culture than to God himself. BUT—and that’s a big but—that doesn’t mean God didn’t use their “cultural religiosity” to draw me closer to himself. If not for attending the Greek Orthodox Divine Liturgy on (some) Sundays, and going with my dad to the feast of St. Gerard, I probably wouldn’t have had the intuition that there is a God, and that he could possibly fulfill my need for meaning.

More importantly, my parents taught me many values that inevitably tilled the soil of my soul to receive the seeds of faith when the time came. My mother taught me to value beauty, art, culture…to be attentive to the suffering of others. My father taught me the value of defending the truth and standing up for what is just, of working hard and not being afraid to take risks. God used these things that my parents taught me to draw me closer to himself. Thus, rather than being “more enlightened” than my parents for having come to faith, I was indebted to them for having [inadvertently] helped me come to faith.

Fourteen years after my reversion, my family members are still not super devout. But I must say that I am absolutely shocked to see how much many of them have grown in faith…and how they have helped me to grow in faith. Some of them pray much more regularly, and a few even come with me to Mass/Divine Liturgy. Above all, I am utterly shocked by how much I’m able to share with my parents about my existential questions and experiences of faith. I never thought it would be possible to share my life with them on that level.

This would never have been possible if I had continued trying to “convince” them or prove a point to them. It’s all because I offered God the desire to share my faith with them, and he did the rest. It was not my effort, it was just my asking.

And at the end of the day, opening the door to let God make it possible for me to share my faith with them has been much more satisfying than arguing with them and trying to prove that I’m more enlightened than them.