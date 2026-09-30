Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Samuel S.'s avatar
Samuel S.
Sep 30

The main source of parenting advice I'm interested is that of parents who already successfully raised good kids.

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Justin Barber's avatar
Justin Barber
Sep 30

I've been really interested in some of the growing backlash, especially in younger folks, against optimization culture. While it may have been well-intentioned, I wonder if we just inevitably tend to surrender our agency to biopsychosocial explanations and research, rather than use them as helpful resources. Might be too hopeful of me, but I think studies and conversations about "brain chemistry" were meant only to give us helpful information about our bodies. But, in our desire for a higher power, we entrusted too much of our decision making, our essence, our why, to the science.

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