Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Rex Dauzat's avatar
Rex Dauzat
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You nailed it man. Great piece. I've worked with Jesuits since I was deployed as an infantry soldier in the middle east at 18 to now being 37 working at a jesuit high school in Louisiana. I've met all flavors. They are the backbone of the church in my humble opinion.

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