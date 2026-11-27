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I often tell people that my two years teaching at St. John’s Staten Island satellite campus were among the most glorious years of my life. I even wrote about it in the New York Times, as well as here on Substack. Part of the appeal was the marvelous campus community. But it also had to do with the fact that it was in Staten Island, and was full of Staten Islanders.

People are always shocked when I tell them this. They think of SI as a cultural wasteland, a microcosm collapsing in on itself from which one should aspire to escape. Indeed, there is a wasteland-like quality to SI, which I alluded to in the viral tweet below and expanded on in this article.

As much as all of this may be true, I want to make a case for why SI is actually pretty great. What follows is a typical cracks in pomo-style cultural anthropology of New York City’s ugly step-brother borough.

SI is such a peculiar place for a variety of reasons: