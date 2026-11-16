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Laura Hartigan Giles's avatar
Laura Hartigan Giles
6h

I have been talking about these themes for years to my husband. Played him this article this morning. I grew up with dancing, song and drink with my European relatives (several countries). There were these playful sexual boundaries that were boundaries none the less. When you have grandpas and grandmas at the party, the understanding of where this coupling endeavor led you was clear. My parents could flirt and joke but even the jokes contained the limits of things --with a twinkle in their eyes. What we have lost here was lost from the very roots of America. Among other “enlightening” sources, I read Puritan diaries in my American Intellectual History class in college. Uptight and repressed inevitability splits the psyche. Deviant dehumanized sex follows in it's wake.

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MVN's avatar
MVN
6h

@cracksinpomo I loved this! I experienced something similar the first time I visited the Vatican. It was a Wednesday general audience. All assembled were quiet and reverent except for the Spaniards. I remember thinking, “I want to stand near them because they know how to have fun!”

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