In Greece, village feasts bring everyone from babies to octogenarians together to get lit.

In America, “fun” is a dangerous dead end.

There has certainly not been a shortage of hot takes about the infamous “Cornell 7.” Most of the reactions on my feed predictably followed the standard scripts written for us: Believe the women! Cancel toxic men! Or, abolish the nanny state! Bring back traditional sexual mores! But in typical cracks in pomo fashion, we will instead offer you a hot take that transcends the pre-approved platitudes: The fact that American college students seek out drunken orgies—which often turn depravedly sadistic—is a sign that they have no concept whatsoever of what it means to have fun.

I am reminded of this fact every time I attend a Greek panigiri. There is nothing like these outdoor summer festivals hosted in many a Greek village. Taking place on major saint or Marian feast days, panigiria are—on top of being highkey lit—something of a divine experience. Even the NYTimes’ own “areligious” religion reporter Lauren Jackson couldn’t help but feel the presence of the sacred while attending a panigiri in Sifnos.

After the church service and procession, the people of the village begin setting up for the party—often right outside the church. This involves preparing fresh food by hand (not from vendors with artificial ingredients): lamb, goat, lemon potatoes, hand-cut fries, locally-made feta cheese, salad, watermelon, beans, homemade wine, etc. Then the band prepares to play Greek folk music til the sun comes up the next morning. The village people will often wait until the next afternoon to clean up, leaving the cats to snack on the scraps of food in the morning.

I’ve commented before on panigiria in my EuroDiaries 2026 and in our notes on anti-structure. But I’d like to zoom in on one particular aspect of panigiria that is utterly missing from most forms of fun in America. What makes the panigiri so enthralling is something more than the food, wine, and music—it’s the way that the porous boundary between the sacred and the profane, the young and the old, it creates a remarkably organic type of joy and social cohesion that are sadly absent from the hyper-fragmented forms of fun on offer in the States.

Young & old, sacred & profane—all in one

Panigiria spaces of intergenerational merriment. At panigiria, you’ll find everyone from babies to people in their 90s (especially in Ikaria, which is a Blue Zone) getting lit together. I literally held the hands of an 80ish-year-old on my left and a 4-year-old on my right while dancing at a panigiri in Ikaria last summer.

^^^catch ya boy in the back coming in from the right

For young, hip people in their teens and 20s, hanging out and dancing to traditional folk music with old people and babies is actually considered a cool—and not a cringe—thing to do. I always marvel at the fashionably dressed youngsters genuinely enjoying themselves around people of all ages, dancing and singing along to songs that were passed down from generations before them with gusto, merriment, and joy—the kind of “silly joy” which Pasolini fears is being razed by global homogenization.

This is a far cry from what I’m used to in the US (at least within bourgeois, assimilated spaces), where intergenerational gatherings are seen as tame and boring, and that if a young person wants to have real fun, they have to go to spaces that are marked off as transgressive, countercultural, or deviant—which is to say, within the seedy “underground,” outside of the bounds of “respectable” society. Since spaces that are tied to “tradition,” to roots, and to the past are deemed uncool, young Americans have no choice but to seek fun in spaces that are opposed to tradition, and thus that are “anti-social.”

On that note, panigiria are spaces of integrating not only the young and the old, but also the sacred and profane. The panigiri is, much like the Italian saint feast, a form of merriment that takes place WITHIN—and not separate from—sacred time and space. Thus, people will get lit—drink, dance, maybe even flirt and hook up—but usually in moderation. While Greeks (and Italians) feel no shame in getting litty at a saint feast, they also know not to go all out with their debauchery.

There’s something really beautiful and healthy about the young couples you’ll see making out at the edges of the crowd at panigiria. There’s nothing creepy or lewd about it—it’s sweet and wholesome…unlike the couples I see hooking up at nightclubs or parties in the US, where fun is purely instinctive and thus anti-social and dehumanizing.

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American fun is anti-social, anti-reality

In puritanical societies like the US, fun is marked by that fact that it deviates from the norms passed down to you. Fun is escaping from reality, from tradition, from convention. Few Americans would ever fathom having a romantic experience (flirting, dancing, making out) in a tasteful manner in front of family members at a family gathering—you’d be ashamed for your grandpa to see you, but rather can only do so in a deviant space like a college party or a nightclub (or at the gathering hiding from everyone)…and that the only manner in which you could do so must be totally animalistic and self-centered.

Surely, you can have fun at an intergen family, church, or community gathering, but it must be “clean” fun…which is to say boring fun. Whereas fun-fun is categorically naughty and therefore must take place in anti-social space. This renders all fun a nihilistic dead end rather than a generative source of fruitfulness and creativity…something that incites hormonal passions, but not true joy and gratitude within one’s soul.

Put bluntly, this kind of fun can only be enjoyed when looking down toward one’s stomach and genitals, rather than casting one’s gaze into the eyes of the other or up toward the heavens.

This is why you often see couples simulating sex on the dance floor or in a booth or the bathroom in the US. And ultimately, this is how we end up with utterly inhumane and decidedly NOT fun expressions of sexualized parties like the one at which the Cornell 7 took place.

^^^my octogenarian aunt dancing with her goddaughter at a panigiri for the Dormition of the BVM in Ikaria

Sheer, unfiltered joy

Although the present age presents its time to itself as a series of frequently recurring festivities, it is an age that knows nothing of real festivals. The moments within cyclical time when members of a community joined together in a luxurious expenditure of life are impossible for a society that lacks both community and luxury. Its vulgarized pseudo-festivals are parodies of real dialogue and gift-giving; they may incite waves of excessive economic spending, but they lead to nothing but disillusionments, which can be compensated only by the promise of some new disillusion to come. -Guy Debord

Panigiria are a rare “crack” in the decaying remains of our deracinated postmodern monoculture: they root you in the real while catapulting your soul toward something that transcends this realm. There is nothing like the sheer joy of dancing with strangers of various generations under the night sky to songs that have been passed down through the generations.

On a personal note, panigiria are on my list of things that engorge my soul, transport me to another plane of existence, and make me certain that God exists and revealed Himself in the fleshy human realm:

My heart surged with a burst of revelry and pride. I feel myself to have roots, a foundation, a heart, balls—to be fully a man, fully a human being, in this moment. I’m participating in a tradition, a form of culture, of joy, that has been passed on through millennia…knowing that I belong to so great a people as the Greeks. A pride that those living in homogenized, deracinated monocultures—however much “diverse”—will never know…yet that neither will the reactionary ethnonationalists, with all their clamoring about “tradition” and “national identity.”

Indeed, I cannot adequately describe the joy I feel when attending a panigiri…and the nostalgia that fills my soul whenever I reminisce about my many vivid memories of them. It is not the kind of nostalgia that makes you hate your humdrum day-to-day life and long for the next high so you can escape from it all, but the kind that fills you with gratitude for life and makes you see beauty in even the most boring aspects of your daily grind.

Anyway, if you ever get the chance to go to Greece during the summer, you should make it your business to go to a panigiri.