Americans suck at partying
on the Cornell 7, Greek village feasts, & the need for real fun
In Greece, village feasts bring everyone from babies to octogenarians together to get lit.
In America, “fun” is a dangerous dead end.
There has certainly not been a shortage of hot takes about the infamous “Cornell 7.” Most of the reactions on my feed predictably followed the standard scripts written for us: Believe the women! Cancel toxic men! Or, abolish the nanny state! Bring back traditional sexual mores! But in typical cracks in pomo fashion, we will instead offer you a hot take that transcends the pre-approved platitudes: The fact that American1 college students seek out drunken orgies—which often turn depravedly sadistic—is a sign that they have no concept whatsoever of what it means to have fun.
I am reminded of this fact every time I attend a Greek panigiri. There is nothing like these outdoor summer festivals hosted in many a Greek village. Taking place on major saint or Marian feast days, panigiria are—on top of being highkey lit—something of a divine experience. Even the NYTimes’ own “areligious” religion reporter Lauren Jackson couldn’t help but feel the presence of the sacred while attending a panigiri in Sifnos.2
After the church service and procession, the people of the village begin setting up for the party—often right outside the church. This involves preparing fresh food by hand (not from vendors with artificial ingredients3): lamb, goat, lemon potatoes, hand-cut fries, locally-made feta cheese, salad, watermelon, beans, homemade wine, etc. Then the band prepares to play Greek folk music til the sun comes up the next morning. The village people will often wait until the next afternoon to clean up, leaving the cats to snack on the scraps of food in the morning.
I’ve commented before on panigiria in my EuroDiaries 2026 and in our notes on anti-structure. But I’d like to zoom in on one particular aspect of panigiria that is utterly missing from most forms of fun in America. What makes the panigiri so enthralling is something more than the food, wine, and music—it’s the way that the porous boundary between the sacred and the profane, the young and the old, it creates a remarkably organic type of joy and social cohesion that are sadly absent from the hyper-fragmented forms of fun on offer in the States.
Young & old, sacred & profane—all in one
Panigiria spaces of intergenerational merriment. At panigiria, you’ll find everyone from babies to people in their 90s (especially in Ikaria, which is a Blue Zone) getting lit together. I literally held the hands of an 80ish-year-old on my left and a 4-year-old on my right while dancing at a panigiri in Ikaria last summer.
^^^catch ya boy in the back coming in from the right
For young, hip people in their teens and 20s, hanging out and dancing to traditional folk music with old people and babies is actually considered a cool—and not a cringe—thing to do.4 I always marvel at the fashionably dressed youngsters genuinely enjoying themselves around people of all ages, dancing and singing along to songs that were passed down from generations before them with gusto, merriment, and joy—the kind of “silly joy” which Pasolini fears is being razed by global homogenization.5
This is a far cry from what I’m used to in the US (at least within bourgeois, assimilated spaces), where intergenerational gatherings are seen as tame and boring, and that if a young person wants to have real fun, they have to go to spaces that are marked off as transgressive, countercultural, or deviant—which is to say, within the seedy “underground,” outside of the bounds of “respectable” society. Since spaces that are tied to “tradition,” to roots, and to the past are deemed uncool, young Americans have no choice but to seek fun in spaces that are opposed to tradition, and thus that are “anti-social.”
On that note, panigiria are spaces of integrating not only the young and the old, but also the sacred and profane. The panigiri is, much like the Italian saint feast, a form of merriment that takes place WITHIN—and not separate from—sacred time and space. Thus, people will get lit—drink, dance, maybe even flirt and hook up—but usually in moderation. While Greeks (and Italians) feel no shame in getting litty at a saint feast, they also know not to go all out with their debauchery.
There’s something really beautiful and healthy about the young couples you’ll see making out at the edges of the crowd at panigiria. There’s nothing creepy or lewd about it—it’s sweet and wholesome…unlike the couples I see hooking up at nightclubs or parties in the US, where fun is purely instinctive and thus anti-social and dehumanizing.
American fun is anti-social, anti-reality
In puritanical societies like the US, fun is marked by that fact that it deviates from the norms passed down to you. Fun is escaping from reality, from tradition, from convention. Few Americans would ever fathom having a romantic experience (flirting, dancing, making out) in a tasteful manner in front of family members at a family gathering—you’d be ashamed for your grandpa to see you, but rather can only do so in a deviant space like a college party or a nightclub (or at the gathering hiding from everyone)…and that the only manner in which you could do so must be totally animalistic and self-centered.
Surely, you can have fun at an intergen family, church, or community gathering, but it must be “clean” fun…which is to say boring fun. Whereas fun-fun is categorically naughty and therefore must take place in anti-social space. This renders all fun a nihilistic dead end rather than a generative source of fruitfulness and creativity…something that incites hormonal passions, but not true joy and gratitude within one’s soul.
Put bluntly, this kind of fun can only be enjoyed when looking down toward one’s stomach and genitals, rather than casting one’s gaze into the eyes of the other or up toward the heavens.
This is why you often see couples simulating sex on the dance floor or in a booth or the bathroom in the US. And ultimately, this is how we end up with utterly inhumane and decidedly NOT fun expressions of sexualized parties like the one at which the Cornell 7 took place.
^^^my octogenarian aunt dancing with her goddaughter at a panigiri for the Dormition of the BVM in Ikaria
Sheer, unfiltered joy
Although the present age presents its time to itself as a series of frequently recurring festivities, it is an age that knows nothing of real festivals. The moments within cyclical time when members of a community joined together in a luxurious expenditure of life are impossible for a society that lacks both community and luxury. Its vulgarized pseudo-festivals are parodies of real dialogue and gift-giving; they may incite waves of excessive economic spending, but they lead to nothing but disillusionments, which can be compensated only by the promise of some new disillusion to come.
-Guy Debord
Panigiria are a rare “crack” in the decaying remains of our deracinated postmodern monoculture: they root you in the real while catapulting your soul toward something that transcends this realm. There is nothing like the sheer joy of dancing with strangers of various generations under the night sky to songs that have been passed down through the generations.
On a personal note, panigiria are on my list of things that engorge my soul, transport me to another plane of existence, and make me certain that God exists and revealed Himself in the fleshy human realm:
My heart surged with a burst of revelry and pride. I feel myself to have roots, a foundation, a heart, balls—to be fully a man, fully a human being, in this moment. I’m participating in a tradition, a form of culture, of joy, that has been passed on through millennia…knowing that I belong to so great a people as the Greeks. A pride that those living in homogenized, deracinated monocultures—however much “diverse”—will never know…yet that neither will the reactionary ethnonationalists, with all their clamoring about “tradition” and “national identity.”
Indeed, I cannot adequately describe the joy I feel when attending a panigiri…and the nostalgia that fills my soul whenever I reminisce about my many vivid memories of them. It is not the kind of nostalgia that makes you hate your humdrum day-to-day life and long for the next high so you can escape from it all, but the kind that fills you with gratitude for life and makes you see beauty in even the most boring aspects of your daily grind.
Anyway, if you ever get the chance to go to Greece during the summer, you should make it your business to go to a panigiri.
By American, I mean United States of America(n)
The word that came to me that night was “intact.” The world seemed to begin and end on a that cliff. The night supplied me with a rare sense of wholeness, the feeling that I could stop doing or achieving and all would still be well.
I had arrived ready to be evaluated, to have my participation questioned. Instead, I was only fed. I spent the night in the company of people who had been hiking that mountain together their whole lives. And I was received, so generously, into their sense of belonging — one that, for a night, included me.
In the US, food at folk festivals/fairs is poor quality and very expensive. In Greece, food at folk festivals/fairs is excellent quality and reasonably priced. Enshittification at work!
Part of the reason that panigiria are not written off as cringe by hip young people is because most of the pop music that they listen to integrates elements of traditional Greek folk music—the very kind which is played at the panigiria. Greek commercial music has yet to morph into the homogenized corporate pop (an amorphous mix of electrohouse, hip hop, and reggaeton) that has taken over most of the globe (something Kristian Josifoski expanded on here). It still sounds like it came from Greece…which is why young Greek people love dancing to these songs that are over a century old, and take pride in knowing their people’s dances.
Indeed, there’s something dehumanizing about getting lit to songs composed by the “experts” in distant boardrooms whose main purpose to to make a quick buck rather than to write a song that comes from the depths of the soul and lasts through the ages.
Furthermore, these dances involve actual steps—and not just random bodily movements, plus most of them are group (and not partner) dances. This adds to the communal vibe, making it easier for people of all ages to come together. The objectivity grants you a certain freedom…no pressure to get on the floor and make up your own moves and worry about everyone watching you. All that’s needed is for you to know the steps. And even if you don’t, the people are welcoming enough to pull you into the circle and patient enough with your fumbling through the steps.
The communal vibe and the rootedness in a shared tradition makes it easier to welcome new people. Newcomers are welcomed into something objective and substantial...unlike in the US, where interactions at “fun” parties are, at best, transactional and, at worst, straight-up anti-social.
“the cascherino [baker’s assistant]...was always, constantly cheerful: it was a real joy, which sparkled in his eyes. He used to walk down the street whistling and cracking jokes. His vitality was irresistible. He was dressed much more poorly than his contemporary counterpart: his trousers were patched, and even in good times his shirt was often hardly more than a tattered rag.
But all of this formed part of a model that, in his village, had a value, and a meaning, and he was proud of it. In contrast to the world of wealth, he could oppose his own, equally valid world…in short, what counts is that this person, this man, was cheerful. Isn’t happiness what really matters?...Today, this happiness—with the coming of Development—has been lost…Today there are adults my age who are so aberrant as to think that the (almost tragic) seriousness with which our contemporary bakers hand us their package wrapped in plastic, with their long hair and moustaches, is better than the ‘silly’ joy of the past.”
I have been talking about these themes for years to my husband. Played him this article this morning. I grew up with dancing, song and drink with my European relatives (several countries). There were these playful sexual boundaries that were boundaries none the less. When you have grandpas and grandmas at the party, the understanding of where this coupling endeavor led you was clear. My parents could flirt and joke but even the jokes contained the limits of things --with a twinkle in their eyes. What we have lost here was lost from the very roots of America. Among other “enlightening” sources, I read Puritan diaries in my American Intellectual History class in college. Uptight and repressed inevitability splits the psyche. Deviant dehumanized sex follows in it's wake.
@cracksinpomo I loved this! I experienced something similar the first time I visited the Vatican. It was a Wednesday general audience. All assembled were quiet and reverent except for the Spaniards. I remember thinking, “I want to stand near them because they know how to have fun!”