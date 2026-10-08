This is our first post within the new ‘no pomo’ section. Reminder that no pomo is where our curator (me) unleashes his most unpolished, unhinged hot takes.

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“To be good priests, you first of all have to be men, to feel what men feel. Live the truth of your humanity. Cry because you need to cry—or you are afraid because the problem is difficult, and you feel the inadequacy of your strength. Be human, live your humanity as an aspiration, as a sensibility to problems, as a risk to confront, as a faithfulness to the urges in your soul, to those urges that God created in your soul from its very origin.”

Once, a priest quoted this Giussani line about how priests have to be fully human in order to be good priests. He then went on to say that a young man should not enter the seminary (or pursue any celibate vocation) if he has yet to fall deeply in love.

In other words, he should not enter the seminary if he is still an incel.

In his eyes, falling in love: