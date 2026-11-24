Post-Left Theory: Beyond Anarchism, Marxism, and Vibes

David McKerracher & Tony Chamas

Theory Underground, 644 pages, $36.58

With the radical youngsters protesting in the streets of Europe and a so-called “Bluenami” of Democrats winning by a landslide in US poll booths, leftism seems to have pushed past its “post-left” critics. But David McKerracher and Tony Chamas (Tony of 1Dime) think it is possible and necessary to take up a post-left stance today.

In their recently-published book Post-Left Theory: Beyond Anarchism, Marxism, and Vibes, they examine leftist thought less as a set of faulty economic ideals than as a psychoanalytic stance predicated on the worldview and psychic temperament of the professional managerial class. Surprisingly, some readers might find that their attempt to transcend standard left-wing discourse and outline a vision for a post-left in 2026 echoes much of contemporary postliberal thinking a la Patrick J. Deneen and John Milbank—regardless of whether they explicitly embrace that convergence.

The PMC as a New Priest Class

Published under McKerracher’s Theory Underground print, the book asserts that the post-left is not an ideology, but rather a psychoanalytic position. Chamas emphasizes that the left used to be a meaningful egalitarian or dynamic political position opposed in important senses to a hierarchical or conservative right. But the leftist commitment to egalitarianism has now become merely symbolic, while the commitment to change now seems to imply the commitment to commodifying more and more areas of social life.

How has this happened? Chamas argues that this change has been driven by the rise of the professional managerial class (PMC). He defines the PMC as those who make a living by producing abstract symbols rather than concrete goods. As the PMC has expanded, it has become difficult for the culture industry to create enough high-status jobs to absorb new cohorts. So, the professionals set about creating new roles for themselves, inventing new symbolic positions as therapists, consultants, and so on. This often involves rationalizing and dignifying the symptoms of capitalism, turning them into disabilities that entitle those who possess them to social care services. Those care services are then provided by the professionals.

McKerracher picks up this thread. He moves to treat the leftists as themselves symptomatic expressions. He insists he’s not anti-PMC. Rather, he regards the professional class as a new priest class, one that was created in the 20th century through reforms to the university system. The members of the PMC were not elites; they were, in many cases, upwardly mobile workers who sought to claim access to elite forms of education. This education was extended to them, but in its extension it was deformed into job training.

Dispositions, Pathologies, & the "Normie" Divide

The specific kinds of leftism—anarchism, Marxism, or communism—are reframed as indicators of particular professional dispositions. The way these dispositions are expressed is shaped by circumstances, but they are fundamental to the individuals who possess them.

Despite this tendency to psychoanalyze leftists, McKerracher and Chamas both emphasize that it is still necessary to consider leftist arguments as arguments. They seem unsure how far they really want to go with pathologizing leftist intellectual tendencies. At many points they seem to want to hold leftists responsible, as if they were elite intellectuals responsible for the exercise of their freedom. But at other points, they acknowledge that professional leftists can hardly be described in these terms, that they are in fact jobseekers and perhaps even mentally ill.

Regardless of whether leftists are best understood as evil elites or put-upon professionals, McKerracher feels that they do “normies” a disservice. For McKerracher, normies actually like to do stuff. But leftists are always insisting that they relate to everything in an abstract, intellectual way, disparaging them as regressive or reactionary whenever they deviate.

However, because he believes that leftists are themselves fundamentally disposed toward intellectualizing, McKerracher does not insist that leftists give all of this up. Instead, he proposes that there be a kind of night watchman state that protects both kinds of attunement, permitting each person to operate in accordance with their own disposition. This proposition is only gestured at briefly—there is no detailed account of it.

The Right's Co-opting of Post-liberalism

The Postliberal Parallel

Nevertheless, if the night watchman state protects the intellectual disposition and allows it to operate, the intellectuals will be set free from the limitations of professional education. Once this is done, they can become “stewards.” Here McKerracher seems to be operating with the Christian sense of that term, emphasizing connections between the intellectuals and the normies—who despite their distinct roles, are brought into communion with each other under their shared reverence toward God and pursuit of the Common Good.

As Pope Francis put it, a priest should “smell like his flock.” McKerracher’s stewards are meant to judge whether political power is being used to facilitate the conditions for “the Good Life”. But they can only do this in so far as they can moderate their tendency toward intellectualizing and operate in the world, in community with the normies. So, for McKerracher, the disposition toward intellectualizing is not fundamentally changeable, but at the same time it can and should be moderated to some degree.

Ordinarily, Christian stewardship manifests in ruling—the stewards are typically framed as rulers, as princes or priests. As I read this book, I was struck by the possibility that this notion of post-left might overlap more than a little with the conceptualizations of postliberalism currently circulating within the academy. McKerracher praises Alasdair MacIntyre, and he draws heavily on distributists and agrarian republicans, such as GK Chesterton and Thomas Jefferson. If this book were an academic book, we might expect McKerracher to position his theory of stewardship in relation to the common good theory of John Milbank and Adrian Pabst, or the aristopopulism of Patrick Deneen. But in this volume, none of that material really comes up.

If pressed, I suspect McKerracher would claim the distinction lies in the attitude to politics—where Deneen argues that his aristocrats must participate in rule, McKerracher suggests his stewards should judge the rulers rather than rule directly. But how is this judgement to meaningfully restrain the state if those who exercise it are not posited as rulers? Are they socially engaged priests? Or is there a meaningful distinction between McKerracher’s stewards and something like a reformed priest class? Is McKerracher still interested in politics, or has he moved into a kind of enclavist position?

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What’s Left of the Post-Left?

Chamas certainly retains an interest in politics. He closes the book out with a restatement of his commitment to socialism, understood as a commitment to a broad distribution of economic power. If democracy is understood as a commitment to a broad distribution of political power, then democratic socialism becomes a position in which these two egalitarian commitments are understood to be mutually reinforcing.

These egalitarian commitments should not be understood in a strict sense. Chamas is not for eradicating economic inequality or the power of capital, but for limiting the extent of these things and, more particularly, the extent of their effects on our culture, on our form of society.

Is Chamas’ democratic socialism postliberal? Conceived in these limitarian terms, it might very well be. But Chamas doesn’t cross over into a direct engagement with the postliberal thinkers, either. For all the claims to post-leftism, there seems still to be a reluctance to think in dialogue with postliberalism. Perhaps Chamas and McKerracher conceive of the left in superegoic terms because, to a very significant degree, the concept still has this function for them.

At the end of the book, McKerracher, remains reluctant to call himself a socialist. He feels that the word “socialism” cannot be retained without slipping into leftism in the psychoanalytic sense. To sustain one’s position on the terrain of the post-left, McKerracher feels that it is necessary to refuse all of the left’s ideological categories. What, then, is left for him? Communitarianism? It’s been tried.