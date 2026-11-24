Is "Post-Left" theory just postliberalism in disguise?
a review of McKerracher & Chamas’s ‘Post-Left Theory’
Post-Left Theory: Beyond Anarchism, Marxism, and Vibes
David McKerracher & Tony Chamas
Theory Underground, 644 pages, $36.58
With the radical youngsters protesting in the streets of Europe and a so-called “Bluenami” of Democrats winning by a landslide in US poll booths, leftism seems to have pushed past its “post-left” critics. But David McKerracher and Tony Chamas (Tony of 1Dime) think it is possible and necessary to take up a post-left stance today.
In their recently-published book Post-Left Theory: Beyond Anarchism, Marxism, and Vibes, they examine leftist thought less as a set of faulty economic ideals than as a psychoanalytic stance predicated on the worldview and psychic temperament of the professional managerial class. Surprisingly, some readers might find that their attempt to transcend standard left-wing discourse and outline a vision for a post-left in 2026 echoes much of contemporary postliberal thinking a la Patrick J. Deneen and John Milbank—regardless of whether they explicitly embrace that convergence.
The PMC as a New Priest Class
Published under McKerracher’s Theory Underground print, the book asserts that the post-left is not an ideology, but rather a psychoanalytic position. Chamas emphasizes that the left used to be a meaningful egalitarian or dynamic political position opposed in important senses to a hierarchical or conservative right. But the leftist commitment to egalitarianism has now become merely symbolic, while the commitment to change now seems to imply the commitment to commodifying more and more areas of social life.
How has this happened? Chamas argues that this change has been driven by the rise of the professional managerial class (PMC). He defines the PMC as those who make a living by producing abstract symbols rather than concrete goods. As the PMC has expanded, it has become difficult for the culture industry to create enough high-status jobs to absorb new cohorts. So, the professionals set about creating new roles for themselves, inventing new symbolic positions as therapists, consultants, and so on. This often involves rationalizing and dignifying the symptoms of capitalism, turning them into disabilities that entitle those who possess them to social care services. Those care services are then provided by the professionals.1
McKerracher picks up this thread. He moves to treat the leftists as themselves symptomatic expressions. He insists he’s not anti-PMC. Rather, he regards the professional class as a new priest class, one that was created in the 20th century through reforms to the university system. The members of the PMC were not elites; they were, in many cases, upwardly mobile workers who sought to claim access to elite forms of education. This education was extended to them, but in its extension it was deformed into job training.2
Dispositions, Pathologies, & the "Normie" Divide
The specific kinds of leftism—anarchism, Marxism, or communism—are reframed as indicators of particular professional dispositions. The way these dispositions are expressed is shaped by circumstances, but they are fundamental to the individuals who possess them.
Despite this tendency to psychoanalyze leftists, McKerracher and Chamas both emphasize that it is still necessary to consider leftist arguments as arguments. They seem unsure how far they really want to go with pathologizing leftist intellectual tendencies. At many points they seem to want to hold leftists responsible, as if they were elite intellectuals responsible for the exercise of their freedom. But at other points, they acknowledge that professional leftists can hardly be described in these terms, that they are in fact jobseekers and perhaps even mentally ill.
Regardless of whether leftists are best understood as evil elites or put-upon professionals, McKerracher feels that they do “normies” a disservice. For McKerracher, normies actually like to do stuff. But leftists are always insisting that they relate to everything in an abstract, intellectual way, disparaging them as regressive or reactionary whenever they deviate.
However, because he believes that leftists are themselves fundamentally disposed toward intellectualizing, McKerracher does not insist that leftists give all of this up. Instead, he proposes that there be a kind of night watchman state that protects both kinds of attunement, permitting each person to operate in accordance with their own disposition. This proposition is only gestured at briefly—there is no detailed account of it.
The Postliberal Parallel
Nevertheless, if the night watchman state protects the intellectual disposition and allows it to operate, the intellectuals will be set free from the limitations of professional education. Once this is done, they can become “stewards.” Here McKerracher seems to be operating with the Christian sense of that term, emphasizing connections between the intellectuals and the normies—who despite their distinct roles, are brought into communion with each other under their shared reverence toward God and pursuit of the Common Good.
As Pope Francis put it, a priest should “smell like his flock.” McKerracher’s stewards are meant to judge whether political power is being used to facilitate the conditions for “the Good Life”. But they can only do this in so far as they can moderate their tendency toward intellectualizing and operate in the world, in community with the normies. So, for McKerracher, the disposition toward intellectualizing is not fundamentally changeable, but at the same time it can and should be moderated to some degree.
Ordinarily, Christian stewardship manifests in ruling—the stewards are typically framed as rulers, as princes or priests. As I read this book, I was struck by the possibility that this notion of post-left might overlap more than a little with the conceptualizations of postliberalism currently circulating within the academy. McKerracher praises Alasdair MacIntyre, and he draws heavily on distributists and agrarian republicans, such as GK Chesterton and Thomas Jefferson. If this book were an academic book, we might expect McKerracher to position his theory of stewardship in relation to the common good theory of John Milbank and Adrian Pabst, or the aristopopulism of Patrick Deneen. But in this volume, none of that material really comes up.
If pressed, I suspect McKerracher would claim the distinction lies in the attitude to politics—where Deneen argues that his aristocrats must participate in rule, McKerracher suggests his stewards should judge the rulers rather than rule directly. But how is this judgement to meaningfully restrain the state if those who exercise it are not posited as rulers? Are they socially engaged priests? Or is there a meaningful distinction between McKerracher’s stewards and something like a reformed priest class? Is McKerracher still interested in politics, or has he moved into a kind of enclavist position?
What’s Left of the Post-Left?
Chamas certainly retains an interest in politics. He closes the book out with a restatement of his commitment to socialism, understood as a commitment to a broad distribution of economic power. If democracy is understood as a commitment to a broad distribution of political power, then democratic socialism becomes a position in which these two egalitarian commitments are understood to be mutually reinforcing.
These egalitarian commitments should not be understood in a strict sense. Chamas is not for eradicating economic inequality or the power of capital, but for limiting the extent of these things and, more particularly, the extent of their effects on our culture, on our form of society.
Is Chamas’ democratic socialism postliberal? Conceived in these limitarian terms, it might very well be. But Chamas doesn’t cross over into a direct engagement with the postliberal thinkers, either. For all the claims to post-leftism, there seems still to be a reluctance to think in dialogue with postliberalism. Perhaps Chamas and McKerracher conceive of the left in superegoic terms because, to a very significant degree, the concept still has this function for them.
At the end of the book, McKerracher, remains reluctant to call himself a socialist. He feels that the word “socialism” cannot be retained without slipping into leftism in the psychoanalytic sense. To sustain one’s position on the terrain of the post-left, McKerracher feels that it is necessary to refuse all of the left’s ideological categories. What, then, is left for him? Communitarianism? It’s been tried.
The professionals do not just care for the disabled, they validate the disabled by encouraging the disabled to identify with their disabilities. Those who identify with their disabilities can never overcome them and so are always in need of more managed care. They become dependent on the professionals for care services in a double sense, requiring not just the managed care but also the discourse that provides psychic validation. Professionals work as managers, as carers, and as the validators of those who receive management and care. Instead of struggling to overcome the symptoms of capitalism, the professionals make a living off of them.
At points, these managers and carers are described as if they were “elites.” The idea that elites are merely symbolic job-seekers seems to me to be a little difficult to swallow. Elite theories usually position elites as aristocrats or bourgeoisie, as people who not only do not need jobs but who regard employment as disgraceful. The “elites” are usually framed as the people in charge. But in theories of “elite overproduction,” the “elites” become pathological because they need work. If the “elites” are pathological, how can they be regarded as aristoi, as the best among us? It would seem more reasonable to me to say that a society with “elite overproduction” is one that has no elites at all, that has come to be ruled by impersonal forces.
As McKerracher puts it, children “are not truly taught to think” but are “instead measured on how well they can sit still, pay attention, memorize, and regurgitate.” It is, in his view, “socialization into a meritocracy that separates the deserving from the undeserving on the basis of, basically, how well one attends meetings.”
So far this is the only valid critique I have seen of our book so thank you for the review!
As I told you in our conversation in the back room Podcasts on my Patreon, I have not read the work John Milbank yet. I actually had not heard of him until a friend reading the book told me about him and it was cool to see John Milbank recently shout out Post-Left Theory and quote parts of it on X. The reason why Post-Left Theory isn't post-liberalism in disguise is because neither Dave nor I have engaged that much with post-liberal thought yet (aside from some republican thought and Catholic thinkers like Patrick J. Deneen’s Why Liberalism Failed, who I wouldn't say I'm fully aligned with in terms of the way we view class and certain other things). Ive also been quite explicitly influenced by Jean-Claude Michéa, G.K. Chesterton, and Christopher Lasch who I'm not sure would count as post-liberal, as part of the post-liberal tradition or not. But aside from Christopher Lasch, I was well on this trajectory on my own and had discovered people Jean-Claude Michéa already after I had already that the ideas articulated in much of my essays in this book. Another key thing to remember here: this book is ultimately a collection of essays that revolves around the theme of Post-Left. But it's not a entirely about the Post left as such nor do we try to found a Post-Left ideology or political programme. That's why the book is very long and the essays can be read in any particular order and the main ones, foundational to the Post-Left, are the ones in Part One. Part Three contains the more controversial essays that break from leftist orthodoxies to diagnose problems that one can only do on the left after being freed from those leftist taboos that one was deconstructed.
The purpose of Post-Left Theory is to deconstruct the current left and the thought taboos surrounding contemporary left-wing thinking and various controversial issues, from which we can open up a post-left frontier. Post-liberalism may very well be part of that frontier. But this book itself is not a manifesto or an anthology of that frontier. It more so provides the theory we believe is necessary to deconstruct the contemporary left in order to think beyond it