There’s a question that’s been bugging me for months, breaking through my generally optimistic disposition like the rays of a dark sun: is Substack just YouTube for writers? And therefore, am I a writer, or am I just a ‘content creator’ who is too ugly or lazy to make videos?

It’s not a baseless question, for YouTube is the primary model Substack’s founders say they are imitating. Here’s Chris Best in a live interview for the Access podcast earlier this year:

“The closest comparison to what we’re trying to build is not a traditional newspaper or a legacy media company—it’s YouTube. YouTube is the only other place on the internet that has truly created a massive, self-sustaining economic engine where independent creators are the ones driving the culture and making a real living. What we want to do is build that same kind of powerhouse for the written word, for podcasts, and now for video, but with one critical improvement: we do it without forcing creators to subject themselves to the whims of an opaque, ad-driven distribution algorithm.”

It’s interesting that Best refers to the ‘opaque, ad-driven distribution algorithm’, because the other questions that have been swirling around my head as I’ve considered what exactly Substack is in 2026 are to do with the Notes feed, which has become the main landing page for visitors to the app and website, and the main way subscribers are sourced for those of us without other social media followings.

Lately, when I consider how I’m using Substack, my internal monologue is something like this: What have I become? Am I a content creator feeding a slightly more bespoke social media algorithm? Am I writing a newsletter or a journal or a blog? Why am I being pushed toward audio and video content? Why do photos perform better than text on the Notes feed? Is this Instagram? Why does it feel like Instagram? Didn’t I quit Instagram and Facebook and all the rest of them for a reason?

Of course, the owners of Substack have to consider how to operate the website and app in terms of their business goals, which include profitability, and the fact is that running a writing-based app in a post-literate world is a risky financial endeavor, with or without advertising revenue. If I was Chris Best, I would also be tempted to shoot for a larger user base by leaning into what the average person in 2026 seems to enjoy: memes, aesthetically pleasing photos, short form video, and podcasts. But, if you’re like me, that’s not primarily why many of us joined Substack. We joined because we like reading and writing.

Life in a post-literate world

James Marriott’s much-hyped book The New Dark Ages has just been released. I haven’t read it yet, but I understand he basically argues that in our age of phones and social media and vertical video slop, we are losing literacy and thus the world will once more be made up of uneducated and marauding hordes, just like Europe following the collapse of the Roman Empire. Marriott thinks that in a post-literate world, the humanities will finally crumble and democracy will follow not long afterwards.

Of course, the concept of living in a post-literate world is equal parts terrifying and sad for many of us, because there is inherent value in writing and reading, both for society at large, but also for the development of each individual’s mind and inner life (if you’ve read this far, I probably don’t need to convince you on this point). But it cannot be denied that the average person has less interest in reading longform writing than watching a movie or tv show (or short, vertical clips of either) or listening to a podcast. And I basically agree with Sam Kahn that this trend is likely irreversible and not something to waste too much time gnashing our teeth about.

However, for those of us who do like to read and write, who find that, as Peter Dimock posits, reading creates a ‘suspended internal space’ in which a person is able to enter into someone else’s consciousness and therefore experience a genuine independence of thought distinct from one’s social surroundings, where shall we go? For a few years, it seemed the answer was Substack, which hijacked the architecture of email inboxes and websites and social media to create a chain of archipelagos which we could hop between and take part in a small, semi-isolated world of readers and writers, who were largely amateurs but were passionate about the things that ‘the humanities’ used to represent—art, discourse, poetry, fiction, essays, reviews, etc.—without being beholden to the calcified academy or the shrinking pockets of legacy media. But the algorithmic hordes come for all, and now Substack is much more a social media site than anything else. What are we lowly writers to do?

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Independent, interrelated monasteries

My thinking of what Substack is and can be used for has shifted over the past few months, largely thanks to the work of writers like Sam Kahn , Matthew Gasda Sam Jennings, M. E. Rothwell, Justin Smith-Ruiu, and Lucas Smith. If the original allure of Substack was that literature, and the humanities more widely, could be preserved and new culture could be inculcated using the tools of the internet, perhaps the better way to imagine what has been built on Substack over the past few years is something beyond an archipelago of islands that are reliant on Substack’s infrastructure.

Instead, I see a series of independent, though interrelated, monasteries which no longer need Substack quite so desperately, because their goal is not growth for the sake of growth. As Kahn wrote earlier this year, the economic forces of big tech are only going to continue their dominance for the foreseeable future, and the best way forward is to follow the model of Irish monasteries which preserved much of the wisdom of antiquity through the so-called ‘Dark Ages’. As Thomas Cahill put it in How the Irish Saved Civilization:

“...as the Roman Empire fell, as all through Europe matted, unwashed barbarians descended on the Roman cities, looting artefacts and burning books, the Irish, who were just learning to read and write, took up the great labor of copying all of Western literature—everything they could lay their hands on.”

Khan suggests that the 2026 equivalent of Irish monasteries would do the following:

Provide continuity with the preceding centuries of print by buying and holding and distributing print works; Uphold the primacy of “intellectual exchange and spiritual enrichment,” eschewing the binary approach of scientific pedantism so as to put the human experience first; and Take pleasure in creativity outside of the confines of ‘the marketplace’, with little concern as to the economic value of creative endeavors.

The universities and the legacy media publications are not capable of doing these things anymore, beholden as they are to the scientific-technologist worldview and the marketplace, but Kahn identifies that what has been started on Substack is something capable of being the monasteries of the 21st century: “...loose networks of people, who aren’t dependent on the market, who are interested in keeping the humanities alive for its own sake, and don’t especially mind if the Renaissance is a long way off.”

This fits with my own changing view of Substack, that instead of being the publishing house and salon and coffee house and general ‘place where things are happening’, it is better used as a noticeboard or a message interchange. The real stuff is happening off Substack, either in other online spaces or, better yet, the real world. This was the original use-case for the internet, and maybe it’s the best one.

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Is Substack built to last?

When I think about the ‘monasteries’ of Substack, I think of the incredible range of publications that have exploded on this platform, from Cracks in Postmodernity (obviously), Inkwell, Mere Orthodoxy and Fairer Disputations, to The Republic of Letters, The Metropolitan Review, Magazine Non Grata, The Hinternet, and Romanticon, as well as The Clayjar Review, Traces Journal, Everyday Epiklesis, The Rabbit Room, and Solum Literary Press. I also think of publishing houses which are bringing new works of print literature to readers on Substack, such as Bonfire Books, Pennyworth Publishing, Bad Clown Books, Eclogue Press, and the ‘Pocket Stack’ projects from School of the Unconformed, as well as all the real-world events which are being organized by many of you. And with my own Substack publication, I increasingly prefer the work of sending printed pamphlets of my writing to paid subscribers, slowly attaining my dreamstate of delivering my writing to readers via the international postage system instead of via an app.

While it is incredibly efficient to be able to read thousands of essays and thinkpieces and poems and short stories and serialized novels every day on this website, I am more interested in the work that will stand the test of time. That is to say, I’ll always be more interested in novels over YouTube videos, in books over podcasts, in essays over memes. I’m eternally grateful that thanks to Substack, I’ve discovered so many writers and publications (and have been discovered by other readers in turn), but I don’t appreciate these writers for their ability to churn out new content. I want to buy their books, and read their journal articles. I want to read their best writing and contribute to the ongoing life of the humanities in all the ways that I can.

A collaborative space

The Irish monasteries that Kahn references were not entirely isolated from each other, and there was a notable degree of independence for the average monk in the early medieval period. We have records of monks frequently moving between different locations, for Ireland was never part of the Roman Empire so it lacked the Roman-style formal organization and siloing of the church into cities and dioceses.

This constant movement was important, as collaboration was vital for the preservation of knowledge amongst the monasteries, with texts frequently loaned between locations to be copied by hand. Monks traveled long distances with delicate parchments and precious inks in order to create masterpieces such as the Book of Kells, a work which combines styles and techniques developed across multiple monastic houses. The primary way monasteries structured their collaboration was through a system known as a paruchia. Instead of being grouped by geographic territory, a paruchia was a voluntary network or federation of churches and monasteries spread across different kingdoms, all loyal to a single ‘mother house’ or founding saint.

Right now, it seems to me, the paruchia which connects some of the best monasteries of our age is Substack. It’s a network, a way of organizing, as well as a map which shows you how to traverse the various byways to find your way to the monastery with the specific text you are looking for. But it’s nothing more than that. Substack is not the monasteries, and the monasteries can outlast the collapse of the paruchia, just as the Irish monasteries outlasted war and pestilence in the past.

The corporate collapses creativity

The other way that Irish monks met and interacted in the Dark Ages was through prominent monastic schools like Clonard and Clonmacnoise which acted as ‘universities’ for monks from all over Ireland and Britain to train at before returning to their home settlements. In contrast to the modern university’s focus on specialization and career preparedness, the medieval monastic school treated knowledge as an organic, lifelong pursuit of wisdom interwoven with communal living. These schools used a unified curriculum blending the Trivium (grammar, logic, rhetoric) and Quadrivium (arithmetic, geometry, music, astronomy), making your average medieval monk in 800 A.D. better educated than your average university student in 2026.

Plus, the average monastic school faced less political pressure than the average university today, as although a local chieftain may make demands or even physically attack, these monastery’s physical and economic isolation made them safe havens for intellectual preservation even during societal collapse. Contrast this with the modern university which is profoundly entangled with corporate funding, government grants, and industry partnerships, which dictate what research receives funding and require a focus on profitable, technocratic outcomes rather than open-ended intellectual exploration.

The same economic and political entanglement can be witnessed in what legacy media has survived from the heydays of the 20th century until now, with once-prominent journals or magazines having to either shutter their doors, be sold for parts, transform into short-form video ‘content creation hubs’, or, at best, write for a constantly shrinking group of readers, circling the wagons to keep out the barbarians and in the process transforming into nothing more than egotistic vanity presses for certain in-groups.

The reason why Substack has been popular (and frequently bemoaned by establishment writers and academics like Edmund King) is the lack of gatekeepers—the fact that anyone can publish anything and it can gain a readership which competes with even the most popular pieces in the New York Times or London Review of Books. This is clearly not a recipe for success if you are trying to maintain and further a high-quality culture of the humanities, but it does point to the weakness of the old system, that gatekeepers don’t always know best and are inherently biased by economics, politics, and other special interests.

Once again, the monastery presents the best way model when it comes to the question of gatekeeping, as the monastery both upholds a certain standard in order to give glory to God, while still welcoming all who seek, ask, and knock. The monastery allows for a wide range of creative expression and intellectual exploration and collaboration, while ensuring that the telos of the entire project is the good of all mankind, both by preserving the past and creating the future.

L ighthouses in a dark age

Despite my gripes about Substack and my preferences for reading print, I don’t think everyone should pull an August Lamm and delete their entire internet presence. I do think there is a place for Substack as a method of discovering writers, as a place to brush past each other and find sparks of inspiration, to dialogue with others and discover new writing. But I am not really that interested in becoming a literary YouTube creator, and I don’t think many of you are either.

Our goal should be to find a way beyond both the content-creating sloposphere and the closed gates of the literary establishment. There is a lot of empty space between the two, a wide open field where we are free to create something that doesn’t submit to the crumbling ivory towers of a dying academia and self-congratulatory literati or to the vertical-video-vivisectionists in their casino of dopamine pings.

Instead of replicating the rigidity and economic capture of legacy media and academia, we can continue to build something far more edifying: loosely connected monasteries which act as lighthouses in a dark age, places where creating and sharing and reading and critiquing the best possible work is the reward in and of itself.