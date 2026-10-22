Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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M. E. Rothwell's avatar
M. E. Rothwell
5d

I do like the idea of being a 9th century Irish monk

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Autumn Widdoes's avatar
Autumn Widdoes
4dEdited

If your writing is driven by the platform then you are a content creator. If you care about winning and getting ranked on the leaderboards, you are a content creator.

I think many people on here are writers who are becoming content creators. They just don’t realize it or want to admit it.

I have made the decision to purposefully use Substack and not to allow it to drive me or my writing. That means the work may not resonate, but it also means I am building a body of work that exists in this world that isn’t dictated by the platform.

It might be a good idea to slow down. That tends to be a way to view whether the work you are creating benefits you or benefits the platform.

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