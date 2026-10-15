Cracks in Postmodernity

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William C. Green
Oct 15

Williams’s distinction between penultimate and ultimate commitments gives political disagreement its due. But caring about the nation’s soul includes recognizing one’s own side’s failures. Religion earns its civic keep when it enables that admission. Williams underestimates how surrounding ourselves with allies can conceal those failures and make debate with opponents seem pointless.

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Jordan Friedman's avatar
Jordan Friedman
Oct 18

I’m puzzled by the statement that “economic and social conservatism are correlated in almost every democracy because both involve accepting hierarchy of some kind.” It would seem to me that this is only really the case in the US—in most historically-Christian locales, it seems that both social conservatives and secular progressives agree on economic policy that the American right and even center would consider “leftist,” and furthermore that when societies such as Germany debate between their “centrist” economics and more robustly left policy, both of which are to the left of what American “liberals” have instituted since the 1980s, it is Christians who defend the more robust labor-left policy, and secular liberals who are a bit more laissez-faire.

I also don’t understand how this maps onto hierarchy—conservatives do indeed favor hierarchy more than most others, but Catholic, non-Calvinist Protestant, Jewish, and Muslim traditionalists tend to believe that the way economic hierarchy shakes out in a “free market” situation would not naturally sort into a just hierarchy that corresponds to God’s will or moral “deservingness.” They believe in other kinds of hierarchy sorted by other means. Only Protestants from a Calvinist tradition tend to believe that when left to market forces, people will in fact end up in economic situations they “deserve,” that can even be taken to be fruits and signs of how much they are favored by God above. Almost every other monotheistic religious tradition considers this so misguided as to be evil and even blasphemous, which is why those who favor laissez-faire economic policies in the US (to an extreme degree à la Rand, Goldwater, and Reagan) tend to be either godless, greedy, secular folks OR conservative Christians from a Calvinist-leaning tradition. There might be a few Methodists or non-Calvinist evangelicals or bizarrely-misguided Jews or Catholics who misunderstand their own traditions’ teachings at the margins, but it’s mostly secularists and Calvinists.

Outside the US, what Americans think of as “economic conservatism” is a much smaller fringe of aspiration, and much more rarely makes it into settled policy. So perhaps many of what Williams considers features of the American situation are actually bugs…especially if one fears God and does so from anything other than a conservative Calvinist vantage point.

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