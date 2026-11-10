I haven’t written a letter to my wife in a few years. It’s not so much because we spend all day together now that we’re married—we did that before, too. Even while we were dating, I was with her all the time: We went to the same classes; I drove her to work; I had lunch with her; I would bring her coffee to her workplace every Monday; we would spend weekends together.

I would despair of leaving her. I would stretch out my time spent with her to the point that I’d have to rush home—surpassing the legal speed limit—in order to avoid breaking my parents’ curfew. And still, I wrote. I wrote quite beautiful letters (if I do say so myself). One of them even kept her from entering religious life.

But then we got married. And the letters stopped.

I promised myself I’d keep writing, but I’ve broken my promise. And haven’t bothered to keep true to it for over three years now.

Before I went to see La Bola Negra, I asked her why it seems that homosexuals are so good at making romantic art. She told me that no one understands desire and longing better than a person who cannot fulfill it.

This brought to mind Stephen Adubato’s First Things review of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. In it, he writes:

[I]n its essence, homoeroticism is a desire for the impossible, for the mysterious and elusive. . . . Love is incontrovertibly not love. When a male pursues a partner of his own sex, he is venturing into the realm of the unattainable, which will either end in the discovery of higher mysteries or in tragedy and his demise. . . . Marcel Proust [understood] that this attempt to “possess the other person [of the same sex] is impossible.”

There is a reason why the most memorable scene from the ’90s sitcom Seinfeld is the one in which Kramer asks George Costanza if he has ever yearned. All romantic comedies end once love is obtained. What fun is fulfillment? The troubadour longs for the moon and the stars because he knows he’ll never lay his hands upon them. In a sense, Neil Armstrong destroyed more romance than anyone in history by making the object of desire tangible and real instead of an abstracted ideal.

The months after I first met my wife are the ones I remember most vividly, and the ones most people are interested in hearing about. She was with another man then, and I yearned for her day and night. My heart beat out of my chest whenever I saw her. We had a beautiful love story—about which I’ll write someday. It’ll do well. But no one will care to read about our day-to-day lives now. Who would be interested in how we wake up each morning, how I find it charming that she likes to drink terrible coffee, how she treats our toddler with such gentleness and warmth, and how I see that charm reflected in my baby girl?

German on Chalino Sanchez's virility

Is there art in heaven? Maybe, but the concept doesn’t make any sense to me. Because in heaven, we’ll have nothing to strive toward. Marriage is like that: for many poets, the poetry ends at the altar. The great romantic poets almost never had stable love lives. Is this complacency?

Homosexuals don’t have the benefit of complacency—not even gay married ones, which is why they have the perpetual sensitivity of a distraught young man in love. In her infamous “No Law in the Arena” essay from her 1994 book Vamps and Tramps, Camille Paglia said that “when they claim they were gay ‘as far back as I can remember,’ gay men are remembering their isolation and alienation, their differentness, which is a function of their special gifts.”

Notes on Lorca

I’m jealous of these gifts, which “Los Javis”—Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, the professional and formerly romantic Spanish couple—obviously display in their recently-released film La Bola Negra. The script is complex and sprawling, but it’s the visuals that have stayed with me. They reflect the perpetual longing of the homosexual: a man climbing up a statue of St. Sebastian by supporting himself on the arrows that pierce him; a city under a layer of snow; the fireworks on the beach after a night of drunkenness. The filmmakers know that they don’t have to make a case for their worldview if the image is compelling enough. There is no need to convince me of depth; the aesthetics and performances will do.

How can “Los Javis” achieve this with such ease? Paglia continues:

It is possible that gay men are caught midway between the male and female brains and therefore share the best of both. Talent in the visual arts may be related to a sensory or perceptual openness, detectable (as responsiveness to light and color) in early childhood and perhaps related to autism, where the flux of sensations is cognitively uncontrolled. The gay male brain seems to me permanently switched “on.”

Take this Lorca waltz

Reflecting on this movie is like waking from a dream or like the moment in which a man becomes aware of the imperfections of the woman he loves. The film is full of them. It leans on the myth of Federico García Lorca, the gay Spanish poet and playwright who was killed by the Nationalist forces during the Spanish Civil War. The plot—which is nonsensical upon closer viewing—follows a half-witted gay man who is thrust into the war and ends up saving García Lorca’s famously unfinished play La Bola Negra (the only play he ever wrote in which a gay man is the protagonist).

The filmmakers are evidently obsessed with what Helen Andrews calls an “exaggerated idea of their own exquisite sensitivity.” The entire film is ultimately about the sin of depriving the world of the art produced by homosexuals, given the singular perspective they have on life. This is all well and good, but if art says nothing beyond expressing the importance of the artist, then the final result will be beautiful, but hollow. Many beautiful people have little to say; so it is with La Bola Negra, as with much of García Lorca’s work: aesthetically pristine, but unintelligible.

Lorca, Almodovar, & Flamenco

While I may be jealous of the homosexual gifts of aesthetic sensitivity, one thing I am not jealous of is their inability to fulfill their ultimate desire. La Bola Negra allowed me to revisit the longing which is such an essential part of youth and creation.

After watching the movie, I go home to my family. My daughter is sick, but not severely so. She sleeps on our bed, safely between us. Intimacy beyond what others can understand. I can hear their deep breaths and, for a moment, I feel what the gay artist can never feel on this side of death: completion. I stopped writing letters because I’ve grown complacent in satisfaction. “What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.” The heart feels safe after hearing these words, but without yearning, there is no aspiration. The married man must rediscover yearning in his own home.

Recently, a coworker expressed surprise when I referred to my wife by a Spanish colloquial term of endearment, mi vida (“my life”). She contrasted it with the German mein Schatz (“my treasure” or “my darling”) and remarked on how strong and totalizing mi vida felt in comparison. And although there is certainly a biblical romanticism to mein Schatz (Matt. 6:21), mi vida weighs more on the tongue, for what do we have at all besides “[our] life”? If there were any language that allowed me to better express the totality of the marital gift, I would speak it. There really are things that are only understood in native Spanish.

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So, my life, in lieu of those letters I should have written, this will have to do for now:

Quiero que sepas que cada regalo que no te he dado y cada carta que no te he escrito y cada canción que no te he cantado no ha faltado por falta de amor. Más bien, me presento ante ti como Caín ante el Señor, sabiendo bien que mi ofrenda no es digna de ti. Si te he dado todo lo que soy y lo que seré, y eso no vale nada, ¿qué te puedo dar que sí valga? Ya sé que tú y yo entendemos que nuestros corazones estarán inquietos hasta que descansen en Dios, pero tienes que saber que, en este valle de lágrimas, ningún hombre podría haber pedido jamás mejor reposo de las vicisitudes de la vida que descansar en ti como yo lo hago. Ese es tu mayor defecto: tu generosidad. Tan grande es el regalo que me has dado que todo lo demás lo dejo en el olvido. Haces tan fácil depositar en ti las penas de la vida que se me olvida anhelar junto a ti: caminar hacia nuestro fin último. Le pido a Dios que me conceda mil años más de anhelar juntos.

La Bola Negra is a beautiful movie, and it’ll probably win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. You should watch it if you don’t mind seeing a great many naked men.