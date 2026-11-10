Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Juan Merchan's avatar
Juan Merchan
8h

Really insightful take. A couple of months ago, Cracks published this text on how relevant Lorca still is in the audiovisual memory of the Spanish-speaking world.

https://cracksinpomo.substack.com/p/take-this-lorca-waltz

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Lynda MacFarland's avatar
Lynda MacFarland
2h

If a man and woman in love want to learn about yearning once married, they can experience that by one or both of them joining the Army. My husband deployed 8 times to combat zones in our marriage. Those times apart, that’s yearning.

He’s retired now. We try to never take a day for granted. Contentment and gratitude take the place of yearning. That’s a great place to be.

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