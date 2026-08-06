In my post about what I owe to black culture, I alluded to the time when I served as president of Fordham’s black cultural club. Unlike Rachel Dolezal , they knew I was not [biologically] black! As promised, here is the full story.

Boots, the BLM cat at the CW Maryhouse

As we all know, black culture played a very important role in my spiritual journey—especially during my transition from high school to college. As a lonely, nerdy freshman, I decided to get involved in student clubs—and naturally, one of the first I checked out was the black cultural club. The club hosted discussions about topics touching on black culture: is Nicki Minaj the new Hottentot Venus?; the future of the black church; Chris Rock’s documentary on black hair. They also hosted screenings of Spike Lee movies and Pan-Caribbean dance parties, as well as outings to Broadway plays and restaurants.

Toward the end of the first semester, the club’s secretary (a child of Tamilian Indian immigrants) asked me if I wanted to do PR for the club. She noticed how regularly I came to events, and thought I’d be good at promoting the club’s events/meetings via making fliers and posting on socials.

I truly enjoyed that first year. It was wonderful to engage in such riveting conversations and participate in such lively cultural events with such cool people. But at the end of sophomore year, all of the other people on the e-board decided to get internships or study abroad…leaving no one to take over the club as president—other than me.

“Stephen, I was thinking you should be president,” said the out-going president, a black American girl with Guyanese roots, at the final e-board meeting of the year.

“Uhhhh…yeah, I mean. I’d do it, it’s just…ummm. I think there’s a problem though…”

“What?”

“Uhhhh….I’m not exactly, you know, um…black.”