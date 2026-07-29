It’s nearly a full month since the end of June, which means that Fortune 500 corporations, civic leaders, and cultural tastemakers have already retired their Pride-themed social media avatars and advertisements. I’m old enough to have experienced a Pride parade in the mid-1990s, at a time when the corporate adoption of gay-friendly policies was in its infancy. The most lasting memory of the event was seeing several booths at the festival site staffed by employees of several local Fortune 500 companies that were touting their employers’ progressive (for that time) views and policies.

Despite this “welcoming” effort, I recall overhearing some leather-clad gay men and some butch lesbians complaining about the presence of large corporations inserting themselves into a space intended to be outside the mainstream. The ensuing thirty-plus years have made that memory quaint and almost unbelievable: the old “deviant” counterculture has been overcome by corporate promotions and middle-class narratives. Pride, once defiant (“We’re queer! We’re here!”) has become, well, fake and gay.

It’s an especially fitting time, therefore, to read Inversion: Gay Life After the Homosexual, the 2025 collection of essays by men that examine the cultural and political experiences of homosexual men in the wake of gay rights victories in the realm of mainstream politics, business, and legal victories such as the Obergefell decision.

These provocative essays serve a clarifying purpose by separating out the experiences of gay men from the broader and ever-expanding alphabetical listing of sexual identities on offer through the academic-cultural-economic pipeline. This is crucial because the broadly inclusive LGBTQIA+ identitarian umbrella can be used to obscure the very real differences among and between the many people under it.

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By focusing on the concerns and experiences of men who experience attraction to other men (regardless of whether or not they seek out or engage in physical intimacy with them), the book presents the reader with insight into a specific reality: the success of the gay rights movement for social, cultural, and legal acceptance has left homosexual men in a crisis of identity and purpose.

“Gay men, the former foot soldiers of sexual and social liberation, today find themselves paralyzed by their hard-won freedoms,” write editors Amir Naaman and Pierre d'Alancaisez/Verdurin in their introduction. Out of this observation arises discussion of how the notions of “homosexual,” “gay,” and later “queer” developed throughout history, and how the institutional victory of “queer theory” in academia, NGOs, and big business has helped to “side-step fleshly realities.” In response, the essays return to these central, fleshly realities.

Pierre & Amir on the pod

A recurring theme throughout is the victory of intersectional queer theory over the older gay studies approach in academia, where “queerness” would shoehorn all whose sexual lives and identities fall outside a narrow “straight” paradigm into an uneasy and incoherent alliance of opposition.

Among the highlights were Roger Lancaster’s “Being and Having in the Gay World,” a pungent reflection on the economic and social class issues underlying the gay-queer divide. The proliferation of “queerness” is found, he writes, not in the social world of gay bars and clubs, but rather in academic conferences, corporate diversity programs, and the bureaucratic structures administered by the Professional Managerial Class. In this setting, “identity is everywhere, while sexuality–once the center of the gay enterprise–is met with ambivalence and sometimes outright hostility.”

In his essay “The Deception of Orientation Essentialism,” Cracks in Pomo’s own Stephen pushes back against the “love is love” notion of gayness as a “valid” and “natural” sexual expression no different from heterosexual expressions. The mainstreaming of this viewpoint, as illustrated by Lady Gaga’s 2011 “Born This Way” video and subsequently legally enshrined in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision in 2015, stems from a “mystification of sodomy,” wherein the realities of sexual acts between men are left undiscussed in favor of the nebulous and sentimental “love is love” narrative.

read an excerpt of Stephen's chapter

By turning away from an older tradition that focused on the gravity of acts rather than inclinations or orientations, the consensus view handed down through 19th century psychology turned into one of homosexual pathology, a clinical diagnosis of hopeless abnormality. The pathological homosexual was a pervert, marginalized and condemned to act on his desires without agency to change. The final evolution away from act and toward orientation came in the wake of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and 90s, when activist groups such as ACT UP steered discussion of the disease away from the potential dangers of homosexual acts.

Stephen, as a Catholic and a realist, calls the reader back to a more hopeful view found in the writings of Joseph Ratzinger (the late Pope Benedict XVI), one in which the distinction between homosexual persons and homosexual acts are restored. There, the freedom, dignity, and autonomy of the person are reaffirmed.

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The “born this way” narrative of orientation propagated by pop stars also drives the work of NGOs, including those operating in regions throughout the “Global South” of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. This work, Stephen notes, represents the sort of “ideological colonization” condemned both by Pope Benedict XVI and his successor, Pope Francis, both of whom saw its antecedents in Robert Hugh Benson’s apocalyptic 1907 novel Lord of the World.

Inversion’s focus on the fleshly realities and the self-examination of the place of homosexual men in a “fake and gay” world is a fascinating read, perhaps especially for someone on the “outside” of the target audience. In the “conservative-leaning” Catholic world in which I reside, work, and worship, too often issues of human sexuality are oversimplified and caricatured, particularly when discussing the growing alphabet of sexual identities. This caricature affords no room for discussion of differences within and tensions among the various groups falling under that identitarian umbrella.

For all the focus many Catholics place upon the ontology of sexual difference, for example, there is little to no discussion of how the experiences of homosexual men might be different from the experiences and desires of other varieties of “queer.” The fresh perspectives presented in Inversion counter that caricature and illuminate real issues that remain conveniently hidden in mainstream narratives.