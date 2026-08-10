Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Cullen Arbaugh's avatar
Cullen Arbaugh
6h

Who's cutting onions? Thank you for this piece. It reminded me of my long-departed "grandma", my biological great-aunt, who practically raised me during the summers while my parents were working. She chain-smoked Marlboro Reds inside from the confines of her comfy reclining rocking chair. I miss the smell of those cigarettes and her deep wrinkles. She was beautiful, warm, and treated me like one of her own grandchildren. I love you, Grandma Joyce!

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1 reply by Stephen G. Adubato
Craft + Practice's avatar
Craft + Practice
6h

Society used to have room for eccentric, difficult women like this. They weren't cut out for the 9-to-5 but could contribute their time, care & unique qualities to their families. Now, absent considerable family wealth, they're in the same college-to-work pipeline as everyone else. Now we have "weird girl" fiction ...

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1 reply by Stephen G. Adubato
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