Madonna stay trying…

In a letter to one of his students, the Italian writer and film-maker Pier Paolo Pasolini lamented the parents who “deprive their children” of the gift of their wisdom by abdicating their authority and attempting to make themselves more “relatable” to them. Needless to say, parents and teachers who are more interested in being liked by kids than serving as an authority who guides and corrects (and thus risks being not liked by) them are insufferably “cringe.”

I am intimately familiar with this dynamic from both ends. I’ve been the child to whom the adult ingratiates himself, abdicating his authority so as to make himself “relatable” to me so I would like him. And as much as I hate to admit it, I’ve been that adult to my students. While it may be fun to be the “cool” adult, I find that—over time—I end up having more respect for the adult who is not afraid of me not liking him. He has more to offer me than the cool adult and, ultimately, he loves me more. The cool adult clearly loves his ego more than he loves me. I noticed how much more my students respected me the more I assumed my position as their teacher rather than as their friend.

Stephen on intergenerational dialogue

This issue of adults abdicating the authority that comes with aging has been on my mind lately the more and more I see people getting anti-aging cosmetic surgeries and procedures. Take the famous Madonna, for example, whose halftime show at the World Cup Finals last night was a testament to her determination—albeit in vain—to remain as youthful (and relevant) as she was when she first debuted many centuries ago.

As I wrote recently in The Blaze:

It goes without saying that, as a celebrity of a certain age, she has availed herself of the surgical remedies available to those with sufficient means. And she has achieved the familiar effect: she does not look old, exactly, though neither would anyone mistake her for young. Nor does she look particularly like Madonna. In keeping with this perpetually “youthful” image, Madge continues to perform in the same kind of skimpy stage lingerie she wore in her 20s. Perhaps aware that the effect of such outfits is now more nostalgic than erotic, she has increasingly devoted herself to courting her sizable gay male fan base. Yet even here she appears reluctant to surrender her claim on youth culture, recently “taking over” the gay hookup app Grindr to promote her latest album. Whatever one thinks of her music, Madonna long ago secured her place in the cultural pantheon. She has nothing left to prove. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine she doesn’t have something to teach. You don’t survive four decades of megastardom—weathering shifts in fashion, technology, and public taste that bring lesser stars crashing back to earth—without learning a few things. But imparting the wisdom that comes with age and accomplishment would require shedding the “Boy Toy” packaging.

The trope of the adult who ingratiates themselves to young people in order to soothe their fragile ego is a manifestations of the cult of youth which Christopher Lasch warns of in The Culture of Narcissism:

“In a society that dreads old age and death, aging holds a special terror for those who fear dependence and whose self-esteem requires the admiration usually reserved for youth, beauty, celebrity, or charm. The usual defenses against the ravages of age—identification with ethical or artistic values beyond one’s immediate interests, intellectual curiosity, the consoling emotional warmth derived from happy relationships in the past—can do nothing for the narcissist.”

Just like the adult who refuses to correct and guide me—to draw upon their wisdom accumulated over time—and instead opts to try to be relatable, I have a hard time respecting the older person who masks their aging behind lip fillers and anti-wrinkling treatments.