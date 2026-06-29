I was fifteen when I made, at least emotionally, the most difficult decision of my life: I was leaving the Jehovah’s Witnesses. I remember quite vividly sitting in my bed before dinner, trying to convince myself that my decision wasn’t a mere act of adolescent temper or unreflective rebellion, as everyone would inevitably think. Even though it had been a long time coming, I kept postponing the confession both because I had little appetite for bringing so much sorrow down upon the people closest to me, and because I wanted to be sure I was doing it for genuine reasons. After all, the religion had marked me indelibly. It had, of course, constrained me in any number of noxious ways, but it had also afforded me a stable and loving community, and had been my principal point of contact with a great part of my family. In leaving, I was estranging myself from all of that. And yet, as I walked downstairs for dinner -- which I knew was going to turn sour -- I was in no doubt that I was making the right move. I felt bound to something that outweighed it all; and I was taught that no man can serve two masters.

I found myself returning to that moment again and again as I read Luke Burgis’ new book, The One and the Ninety-Nine. Its main theme is precisely that strife between belonging and differentiation. The title comes from the parable of the lost sheep in the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus asks: “Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it?”. Burgis reads this as a fruitful representation of that very tension: the pull between standing apart (the one) and belonging (the ninety-nine); that is, between the self that is formed in communion with others and the self that must, at certain moments and at no small cost, refuse the comfort of such communion.

The book’s main argument is that one can navigate that tension either as a pseudo-self – porous, negotiable, forever adjusting its convictions to keep the room at ease; that is, never fully one in the midst of the ninety-nine – or as a solid self capable of standing within a group or community without being in turn consumed by it. It both theorizes and dramatizes this tension, as it oscillates between more analytical chapters where a panoply of concepts and theories are presented, and autobiographical “threshold” sections that give flesh to them. As a result, while traversing the family systems theory of Murray Bowen, the phenomenology of value of Max Scheler, and picking up ideas from thinkers as varied as Arnold van Gennep, René Girard and Thomas Aquinas, we are also introduced to Burgis’ own struggles to become a solid self.

Reality, Burgis seems to suggest, will sooner or later force one to take a stance as one. In his case, it happened most acutely in the unglamorous task of caring for a father who no longer knew where he was, who he had been, or even that his wife had died. He soon learned that there is no space for performance in a memory-care ward. At some point, life strips the pseudo-self of its props and leaves one with whatever is actually there. The trouble, according to Burgis, is that we (and the society we are building) are increasingly ill-equipped to deal with such moments; i.e., our era of screens and algorithmic echo chambers is a vast machine for the manufacture of pseudo-selves.

Luke Burgis on the pod

The book sets out to diagnose this malaise and its causes. As it turns out, it’s all in the family. Tolstoi famously remarked that “each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”, and there is no denying that cycles of resentment and guilt perpetuate themselves through familial bonds in ways that are as various as they are insidious. It is in this most basic nucleus, Burgis argues, that the pseudo-self either begins to take shape or to be resisted.

But the forces of conformism do not stop at home. They have advanced through the institutions into education itself. Burgis traces how Dewey’s pragmatic vision of school as an instrument of social adaptation progressively supplanted the classical understanding of education as the cultivation of character. The formation of perception was traded for the mere transmission of information, producing people who can retrieve fragmented facts but are incapable of gathering them into anything coherent, let alone of allowing what they know to shape the way they attend to the world. This incapacity to build a coherent salience landscape – this war on proper and ordered attention – produces a self that lacks the interior discipline for genuine “value response”; and without this capacity to draw the difference between the merely socially approved and the actually important, one is much more likely to have one’s self captured by surreptitious forces of the attention economy.

João interviews John Milbank

Indeed, Burgis proceeds to argue that the digital technology has colonised the liminal spaces in which genuine formation of the self once occurred, substituting the old rites of passage for a series of counterfeit threshold experiences that in the end amount to little more than a cute play-act – frictionless, consequence-free and thus also formatively inert. This, compounded with the incessant consumption of “content” – the modern instantiation of what medieval thinkers called curiositas, a kind of restless appetite for novelty that fills the attention without ever forming it — conspires to produce a flight from reality that is becoming, Burgis contends, structurally endemic. The Desert Fathers called it acedia (and we deficiently translate it as “sloth”): a spiritual disease that turns one apathetic towards life, keen on doing anything other than facing what is actually there and needs to be done (doomscrolling may be its most perfect contemporary iteration). The result is an incremental loss of freedom, not because of external tyranny, but rather because of a voluntary and comfortable giving up of agency.

What is remedy to all these pathologies? Burgis proposes three. The social antidote is the recovery of genuine, embodied rites of passage; the intellectual antidote is studiositas (against curiositas), the disciplined, ordered love of truth pursued deliberately (and in company); and the spiritual antidote to acedia is leisure, which, properly understood, is a sort of contemplative receptivity towards reality as gift, a willingness to let what is there simply be there.

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Despite illuminating and insightful in various ways, I must admit that I found the theoretical sections thinner than I’d hoped. The prose is less inspired than in the autobiographical bits (formulaic at points) and a myriad of concepts are introduced throughout only to be rarely, if ever, revisited. This results in a genuinely urgent and salutary argument which the book’s therapeutic-adjacent argot cannot develop properly.

For instance, words like “healthy” (as in healthy family, healthy community) do a lot of silent work in the argument but never stand as its subject. Burgis draws on Dietrich von Hildebrand’s concept of “unifying virtue” to describe the communities that are capable of forming solid selves, saying that they endure “not because of sentiment or structure, but to the degree to which their members are responding to the same values”. The book, however, never provides us a criterion to adjudicate between those values. The result of this omission – or metaphysical-normative abstinence – is a formal incapacity to distinguish a genuinely healthy community from a pathological one.

João on Peter Thiel

On the book’s own terms, the Jehovah’s Witnesses are a triumph of the solid self and an almost ideal instantiation of the unifying virtue: they stand apart from the world to the point of refusing to bow down to its flags or wage in its wars; they speak all sorts of unfashionable and unpalatable truths while accepting the social death that follows; and do all of this while nurturing a lively and warm community. I am yet to meet a group that can hold a conviction against the full weight of the herd like the JW’s. Indeed, Burgis opens the book with the famous picture of a lone man (that we now know was called August Landmesser) refusing to perform the Nazi salute in a sea of raised arms and takes it as a paradigmatic case of a solid self resisting the compliant mass; but I also grew up on a number of similarly heroic stories of JWs that refused, en masse, that salute and were sent to the camps wearing a purple triangle for it.

Similarly, the book’s preferred analogies and images are generally subtractive, as if there is an authentic residual self waiting to be pulled out of the machine or sloughed out of old skin. The language of “pulling the person out of the machine” creates a romantic-individualist picture that does not fare well with the mimetic insights that Burgis developed in this and other books. After all, if desire is indeed mimetic all the way down, if there is no pristine pre-social self waiting beneath the social crust to be recovered, then the only real question is not whether to belong, but to what; not whether to imitate, but whom. The language of authenticity should be replaced by a recognition of the ubiquity of contagion (in its generative as much as its destructive forms).

João on Girard

All of which is to say that the book’s argument gives less attention than it might to how close the solid self is to becoming pathological. The line between the righteous martyr and the cult martyr, the conscientious dissenter and the conspiracist, is very thin and at points imperceptible. What distinguishes these is not necessarily firmness or solidness of self but rather the object toward which that firmness is bent. This is something of which Burgis, as a good Girardian is, of course, well aware.

Stephen reviews Luke's book

Which is perhaps why I find myself convinced that the true (theoretical) conclusion to The One and the Ninety-Nine is not between its covers at all, but in an essay Burgis published almost concurrently: “Political Judas”. In it, Burgis adopts a more thoroughly theological language which immediately allows him to differentiate the true solid self from its pathological counterparts. The conspiracist and the black-pilled edgelord stand apart from the crowd indeed but are still horizontally bound in rivalry to the thing they reject. The saint, on the other hand, stands apart vertically. As such, a true solid self is not the one standing outside the mimetic field, which is an impossibility, but rather the one who submits his desire upward. The genuinely anti-mimetic act of mercy and forgiveness is only possible as a response to a vertical mediator, which is to say, only by grace. “Real freedom”, the essay concludes, “requires communion”, namely, the communion of those whose desires have been turned, together, toward something that does not diminish in the sharing (and thus cannot generate rivalry). That, in the end, is the only possible avenue between the one and ninety-nine.

Yet, I understand that the book’s genre and tone don’t really allow for the essay’s excursions into the demonic and the metaphysics of the will. And it is perhaps for the best that its important message can reach readers who would never follow it into deeper theological waters. In the end, it’s a sincere, intermittently radiant work; and certainly, the most commendable of all the recent books that promise to help you become yourself.