Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Ben Clark's avatar
Ben Clark
Jun 29

The line between being an authentic part of a community and not let its bad ideas overtake you is no joke. Very thoughtful review.

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Craft + Practice
Jun 29

"After all, if desire is indeed mimetic all the way down, if there is no pristine pre-social self waiting beneath the social crust to be recovered, then the only real question is not whether to belong, but to what; not whether to imitate, but whom. The language of authenticity should be replaced by a recognition of the ubiquity of contagion (in its generative as much as its destructive forms)."

This to me is why reflective condemnations of "tribalism" miss the mark. We are built to be tribal, to some extent. A tribe both forms and protects us, and trying to maintain full (mental) autonomy is a lonely and difficult path few will attempt. As your own story suggests, having the pluck and independence to en-tribe yourself with virtuous, "solid" people might be the best possible outcome. "Is there another 99 around here?" is, for many, a good question.

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