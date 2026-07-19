Some of you took our argument that only nepobabies and consecrated people should major in theology literally…because apparently you forgot that cracks in pomo is an outlet that’s dedicated to ironic, pretentious commentary that’s meant to provoke you to think more deeply rather than to convincing you that we are right about everything [which obvi, we’re not!].

That being said, idk how anyone studying any of the humanities [esp. in grad school] is going to survive unless they’re already rich or have a consecrated community keeping them afloat. As we all know, “academia is dead.” For more on this, check out the proceedings from our panel back in 2024 on the topic with K.C. Johnson, Jonah Howell, and Kay Craig: