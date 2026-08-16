pomo goes to the cradle of civilization

announcements

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Stephen announced that he will be dropping his first book with the Image Books imprint of Penguin Random House.

Since he’s tired of explaining what it’s going to be about, he’s resorted to just telling people this:

latest pod

Steven Christoforou joins the pod to talk about Orthobros, internet Orthodoxy, Charles Taylor, cradle ethnic Orthodox, and other Orthodox things. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.

pomo people elsewhere

from the archives

Over the last few weeks, people have been debating the ethics of air conditioning. If you couldn’t already tell, I think air conditioning is evil.

Surely, I’m only doing this as a bit. I don’t actually think you’re in a state of mortal sin for using AC. But I personally prefer fans over AC, and if you’re going to use AC, I’d prefer you put it on very lightly and don’t blast it. It’s bad for my respiratory system and my intestines. I truly enjoyed getting a respite from AC while traveling in the Motherlands, where an open window and fan get the job done.

For more about why I hate AC, check out this throwback from The Blaze: