throwback from our 1st zine reading party in 2023

announcements

latest pod

Matthew Vines joins the pod to discuss his NYTimes article about how queer theory is ruining everything for the gays. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.

too reel

Since it went insanely viral, we decided to make a series of reels out of our pod interview with the great Catherine Liu, including the 2 below on minorities like Jason Arday being pushed to capitalize on their trauma and on millennials like me who use mental health days to absolve ourselves from our responsibilities to others.

Check them all out on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and IG.

pomo people elsewhere

from the archives