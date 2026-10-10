announcements
We are having a limited time SALE on annual subscriptions. Take advantage of it so you can get FULL access to ALL of our content, including locked posts like on why Stephen doesn’t trust incel priests and Katherine Dee on post-October 7 virtue signaling.
Buy cool pomo merch like what you see below on our RedBubble shop.
latest pod
Matthew Vines joins the pod to discuss his NYTimes article about how queer theory is ruining everything for the gays. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.
too reel
Since it went insanely viral, we decided to make a series of reels out of our pod interview with the great Catherine Liu, including the 2 below on minorities like Jason Arday being pushed to capitalize on their trauma and on millennials like me who use mental health days to absolve ourselves from our responsibilities to others.
Check them all out on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and IG.
pomo people elsewhere
Emmett Rensin on how he actually did learn in college while being mentally ill in The Chronicle of Higher Ed.
Santiago Ramos wrote about
Arthur C. Clarke’s novel Childhood End’s in The Lamp.
2 inventive new books from Albanian philosopher Lea Ypi in Commonweal.
Stephen joins Ashley Fitzgerald on the Doomer Optimism pod to discuss Cracks in Pomo’s agenda, deracination in Staten Island, the idiocy of culture war scripts, being a suburban snowflake, and why we host IRL events.
from the archives
We are looking forward to releasing our pod discussion with the great Rose Lyddon on martyrdom, academia, Substack, and St. Augustine. Until then, we thought we’d remind you of this fabulous reflection she wrote for us on Tara Isabella Burton’s latest novel.
As I said in our discussion, part of the reason we LOVE Substack as that we get to commission such unique pieces like this that few “regular” outlets would consider publishing.
In honor of our inaugural piece at no pomo about the horrors of incel priests, we thought we’d repost our pod interview with Aric Serrano, SJ about all things Jesuitical.
As we all know, Cracks in Pomo has a loyal Jesuit following. We hope that they will one day “crack” the Society…and by that we mean make it more based.