some cats just like pomo

announcements

GIVEAWAY : the first subscriber to buy an annual sub (if you don’t already have one) and gift 2 annual subs to friends will receive a FREE copy of Catherine Liu’s new book Traumatized. DM us once you gift the 2 subs.

Our pals at Arthouse2B present the work of Eduardo Crespo. See info re artist talk and closing reception below.

latest pod

Marwa Al-Sabouni joins the pod to discuss mosque architecture, urban design, the limits of modernism, and what the West gets wrong about Islam. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.

too reel

In our latest reel, Catherine Liu explains why she struggled to understand the work ethic of millennials like Jason Arday (rip) who slack on the job.

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pomo people elsewhere

Stephen interviewed Catherine Liu about her new book in The Dispatch reviewed Marwa al-Sabouni’s new book in Plough explained why Italians are not white in Spiked



in the streetz

We’ve already written extensively about the feast of Saint Gerard in Newark, NJ, which took place last weekend. Here are some scenes from the epic event.

fresh hot takes out the oven