announcements
GIVEAWAY: the first subscriber to buy an annual sub (if you don’t already have one) and gift 2 annual subs to friends will receive a FREE copy of Catherine Liu’s new book Traumatized. DM us once you gift the 2 subs.
Our pals at Arthouse2B present the work of Eduardo Crespo. See info re artist talk and closing reception below.
latest pod
Marwa Al-Sabouni joins the pod to discuss mosque architecture, urban design, the limits of modernism, and what the West gets wrong about Islam. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.
too reel
In our latest reel, Catherine Liu explains why she struggled to understand the work ethic of millennials like Jason Arday (rip) who slack on the job.
pomo people elsewhere
Stephen
interviewed Catherine Liu about her new book in The Dispatch
reviewed Marwa al-Sabouni’s new book in Plough
explained why Italians are not white in Spiked
in the streetz
We’ve already written extensively about the feast of Saint Gerard in Newark, NJ, which took place last weekend. Here are some scenes from the epic event.