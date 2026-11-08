announcements
The Church of St. Agnes is offering cracks in pomo followers discounted tickets to their concert of sacred choral music in honor of the feast of St. Cecilia. Get tix here and use promo code CracksInPomo10
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For the next zine, we need YOU—our readers—to send us your cracks in pomo-sightings from the trenches. Where have you seen something that cracks through the decaying fragments of postmodern society...something that juxtaposes the emptiness of our homogenized, deracinated, atomized culture with glimmers of the true, the beautiful, the sacred, the human? It could be an encounter, a street sign, graffiti, an event, and random happening. Anything.
DM us a photo and/or 2-5 sentence description. See here for examples.
Our pals at Arthouse2B present the work of Eduardo Crespo. See info below:
latest pod
Rose Lyddon joins the pod to discuss martyrdom, the desire to die, the death of academia, the future of Substack, Simone Weil, Augustine, & Teresa of Avila. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.
too reel
In our latest reel, Stephen defends the millennial work ethic: we may not get the job done, but at least we make excuses, unlike zoomers who just don’t care at all!
pomo people elsewhere
Nikos Mohammadi and Christina Ma on how their classmates at Columbia attacked them for questioning certain reactions to the Cornell 7 situation in the NY Post:
All this because we called into question the liberal culture that encourages depraved acts for their own sake — and that turns on a dime when the culture itself produces painful results. When that occurs, we’re told that adult women have no agency — and can retroactively hold men responsible for acts which, in hindsight, were traumatic and unwanted.
Stephen on how Pope Leo’s emphasis on subsidiarity in Magnifica Humanitas is key to keeping AI from taking away our agency in ARC:
This shift—of which AI is a major part—toward centralization and depersonalization, technocratic overreach and bureaucratic bloat, has led not only to the loss of agency and erosion of civic culture but also to an overall sensation of rootlessness, atomization, disenchantment. This paradigm shift is especially evident in the case of mass media and information technologies. Not only are the media conglomerates that eat up local news outlets amassing power on a structural and economic level, they also hold a power of an epistemological sort, the kind that shapes our perception of reality and of our very selves.
from the archives
In honor of the “big news,” here’s Stephen’s article about Paglia’s Second Wave from back in 2022:
A feminist who believes that biology must form the foundation of Gender Studies, a self-identified transgender who thinks that prescribing puberty blockers to children is “criminal,” a pro-choice Democrat who thinks abortion is murder, and an atheist pagan who thinks that comparative religion ought to form the basis of a multicultural curriculum, Paglia’s paradoxical sensibilities did not fit well into the simplistic orthodoxies drawn up by culture warriors during her first wave of popularity, and fit even less so today.
Thus her new legion of fans, who find themselves increasingly suffocated by the lack of nuance and intellectual integrity in today’s mainstream discourse. Though Paglia’s age and cultural background may prevent her from fully grasping the many facets of issues faced by young people today, her fidelity to reality over ideology sets an iconoclastic example for people of all cultural and political persuasions to schlep their way through the turbid cognitive dissonance of our times.
In light of last Tuesday’s events, here’s Evelyn Quartz & Stephen on our loss of political agency:
Though commonly touted as an essential way to exercise our agency as citizens, Neil Postman dismissed voting as “the next to last refuge of the politically impotent.” Your opinion exercised through your vote will be submerged “in a Niagara of similar opinions, and convert them into—what else?—another piece of news.”
Similarly, we may say that the impulse to #resist—to make your voice heard through posting an infographic or showing up at a protest—is the last resort of a people submerged in the abyss of the hyperreal, desperate to evade the terrifying fact that they’ve lost not only their political agency, but their relationship with reality itself.
Think of it like you’re driving a car. The fuel is real outrage, but the engine—the system’s ability to change—died long ago. Stomping on the gas revs the engine, but the car barely moves. The sound of the engine trying to start is used by elites as proof that democracy is alive. But what’s left is only the illusion of it.