throwback to the zine vol. ii launch party in 2024

announcements

The Church of St. Agnes is offering cracks in pomo followers discounted tickets to their concert of sacred choral music TONIGHT in honor of the feast of St. Cecilia. Get tix here and use promo code CracksInPomo10

Buy cool pomo merch like what you see below on our RedBubble shop.

latest pod

We spoke at the Catholic Worker Maryhouse about the legacy of Monsignor Geno Baroni, whose unique combination of Catholic Social Teaching and ethnopolitics had a major influence on Stephen’s grandfather, “Big Steve,” and his involvement in direct action initiatives in Newark, New Jersey. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.

pomo people elsewhere

Brigid McCabe asks if the Catholic Church recover its historic role as a patron of the arts in America Magazine , and features artist collectives like our friends at Arthouse2B: Ms. Scarfone told me that she has established Arthouse2B as a legal nonprofit organization and hopes to acquire an office and creative space at some point. In the meantime, they have “relied on the generosity of parishes and priests who are very much on board with the mission,” bouncing between churches and communities in New York City. The importance of support from parishes, priests and Catholic communities is something that I heard from artists across the country.

Cindy Hernandez-Mathis reviews Eduardo Crespo’s latest exhibit in Expat Press: Crespo’s cosmological works take on all aspects of the seen and unseen in the created world. From bioluminescent ocean floors as seen in Torrents and Breakers II, to the culture of a petri dish containing virulent danger in Biotectonics, there are clouds and spores and bursts teeming with potentiality. Championing precise, accretive brushstrokes, Crespo’s paintings seem to begin at some medial source; then embodied movement takes control of the brushwork. There is a battle before you, and its scale is ambiguous. Who wins?

pomo goes to Steubenville

Expect a full length scene report from our trip to the infamous Catholic Mecca of the Midwest. But until then, check out Stephen’s pod interview with Dr. Jacob Imam about researching the College of St. Joseph the Worker for his forthcoming book.

And for those with a short attention span:

fresh hot takes out the oven