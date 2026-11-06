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It’s been a year since Rosalia released LUX, here spiritual tour-de-force incorporating motifs from women mystics and singing in 13 different languages. Because of it’s unironic religious content, people clamored about how groundbreaking and unprecedented it was for a global pop star like Rosa to release such an album. And as the foremost expert on all things pop culture and religion (and a major Rosalia stan), people expected me to have many [positive] opinions about it.

But in all honesty, I found it to be pretty boring...at least compared to her previous album MOTOMAMI.

Yes, I wrote about it for First Things, and commissioned Sr. Theresa Aletheia and Gabriela to write about it for Cracks in Pomo [here and here]. But tbh I haven’t listened to the album in like 10 months. It was exciting when it came out. But it was too gimmicky and lacked the depth to hold my attention for very long. Surely, it’s interesting, it’s creative, it’s moving. But it’s nowhere near as profound, as culturally important, and spiritually loaded as MOTOMAMI.

It disappoints me that people seem not to recognize how incredible that album was. IMO, we should still be talking about it, rather than making a big fuss about LUX.