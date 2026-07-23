Syllabus 2.0
what to read in order to understand cracks in pomo
In place of our annual summer reading list, we’re putting out an updated syllabus for those who want to go deeper into cracks in pomo’s agenda. Check out the original one, and our Manifestos part 1 and part 2.
Top 10 Essentials
1. Sexual Personae, Camille Paglia
2. The Culture of Narcissism, Christopher Lasch
3. The Consumer Society, Jean Baudrillard
4. The Long Loneliness, Dorothy Day
5. The Rise of the Unmeltable Ethnics, Michael Novak
6. Decadence and Catholicism, Ellis Hanson
7. A Secular Age, Charles Taylor
8. The World Beyond Your Head, Matthew B. Crawford
9. From A to B and Back Again: The Philosophy of Andy Warhol
10. Scritti Corsari, Pier Paolo Pasolini
If you’d like to delve all the way into our top 4 influences, check out our “itinerary.”
A deeper dive…
Media Theory
We Have Never Been Woke, Musa al-Gharbi
Elite Capture, Olufemi Taiwo
The Society of the Spectacle, Guy Debord
Welcome to the Desert of the Real, Slavoj Zizek
The Gulf War Did Not Take Place, Jean Baudrillard
The Society of the Spectacle, Guy Debord
Theology/Spirituality
Theology and Social Theory, John Milbank
Being Consumed, William T. Cavanaugh
God at the Ritz, Lorenzo Albacete
Life of St. Teresa of Avila
The Duty of Delight, Dorothy Day
Freedom From Reality, D.C. Schindler
Introduction to Christianity, Joseph Ratzinger
Ressentiment, Max Scheler
They Flew, Carlos Eire
Sigmund Freud’s Christian Unconscious, Paul Vitz
The Meaning of Birth, Luigi Giussani & Giovanni Testori
Theopolitical Imagination, William T. Cavanaugh
Easy Essays, Peter Maurin
Social Thought
Notes on Camp, Susan Sontag
Madness and Civilization, Michel Foucault
Dignity, Chris Arnade
An Anxious Age, Joseph Bottum
Fantasyland, Kurt Andersen
Nothing Personal, James Baldwin
The Need For Roots, Simone Weil
The Minimal Self, Christopher Lasch
The Revolt of the Elites, Christopher Lasch
Direct: The Rise of the Middleman Economy, Kathryn Judge
Sexuality
The Naked Civil Servant, Quentin Crisp
Females, Andrea Long Chu
Profondeur des Sexes, Fabrice Hadjadj
Uranism and Unisexuality, Marc-Andre Raffalovich
Same Sex Desire in Victorian Religious Culture, Frederick Roden
Harlots of the Desert, ed. Sr. Benedicta Ward
Vamps and Tramps, Camille Paglia
Fiction
Arts and Entertainments, Christopher Beha
The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde
The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde
Au Rebours, JK Huysmans
La Bas, En Route, La Catedral, L’Oblate, JK Huysmans
Lord of the World, Robert Hugh Benson
Mariette in Ecstasy, Ron Hansen
The Light in the Piazza, Elizabeth Spencer
Franny and Zooey, JD Salinger
Palo Alto, James Franco
Blood Wedding, Federico Garcia Lorca