In place of our annual summer reading list, we’re putting out an updated syllabus for those who want to go deeper into cracks in pomo’s agenda. Check out the original one , and our Manifestos part 1 and part 2 .

Top 10 Essentials

1. Sexual Personae, Camille Paglia

2. The Culture of Narcissism, Christopher Lasch

3. The Consumer Society, Jean Baudrillard

4. The Long Loneliness, Dorothy Day

5. The Rise of the Unmeltable Ethnics, Michael Novak

6. Decadence and Catholicism, Ellis Hanson

7. A Secular Age, Charles Taylor

8. The World Beyond Your Head, Matthew B. Crawford

9. From A to B and Back Again: The Philosophy of Andy Warhol

10. Scritti Corsari, Pier Paolo Pasolini

If you’d like to delve all the way into our top 4 influences, check out our “ itinerary .”

A deeper dive…

Media Theory

We Have Never Been Woke, Musa al-Gharbi

Elite Capture, Olufemi Taiwo

The Society of the Spectacle, Guy Debord

Welcome to the Desert of the Real, Slavoj Zizek

The Gulf War Did Not Take Place, Jean Baudrillard

The Society of the Spectacle, Guy Debord

Theology/Spirituality

Theology and Social Theory, John Milbank

Being Consumed, William T. Cavanaugh

God at the Ritz, Lorenzo Albacete

Life of St. Teresa of Avila

The Duty of Delight, Dorothy Day

Freedom From Reality, D.C. Schindler

Introduction to Christianity, Joseph Ratzinger

Ressentiment, Max Scheler

They Flew, Carlos Eire

Sigmund Freud’s Christian Unconscious, Paul Vitz

The Meaning of Birth, Luigi Giussani & Giovanni Testori

Theopolitical Imagination, William T. Cavanaugh

Easy Essays, Peter Maurin

Social Thought

Notes on Camp, Susan Sontag

Madness and Civilization, Michel Foucault

Dignity, Chris Arnade

An Anxious Age, Joseph Bottum

Fantasyland, Kurt Andersen

Nothing Personal, James Baldwin

The Need For Roots, Simone Weil

The Minimal Self, Christopher Lasch

The Revolt of the Elites, Christopher Lasch

Direct: The Rise of the Middleman Economy, Kathryn Judge

Sexuality

The Naked Civil Servant, Quentin Crisp

Females, Andrea Long Chu

Profondeur des Sexes, Fabrice Hadjadj

Uranism and Unisexuality, Marc-Andre Raffalovich

Same Sex Desire in Victorian Religious Culture, Frederick Roden

Harlots of the Desert, ed. Sr. Benedicta Ward

Vamps and Tramps, Camille Paglia

Fiction

Arts and Entertainments, Christopher Beha

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde

Au Rebours, JK Huysmans

La Bas, En Route, La Catedral, L’Oblate, JK Huysmans

Lord of the World, Robert Hugh Benson

Mariette in Ecstasy, Ron Hansen

The Light in the Piazza, Elizabeth Spencer

Franny and Zooey, JD Salinger

Palo Alto, James Franco

Blood Wedding, Federico Garcia Lorca