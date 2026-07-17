A few days ago I had the lucky chance of bumping into the Dalí’s barraca, a country house near the Cala de Castell, on the Spanish/Catalan Costa Brava. If it weren’t for its door, the house would have nothing else physically going for it to help the visitor identify it: adobe walls, clay-tile roof, like 90% of Catalan country houses built more than 60 years ago.

Nothing in particular catches the attention of the bird of the moment: the tourist who shows up curious about the “Dalí” tagged in Google Maps. It’s the front door of this small dwelling that adds the entire surreal component, the bit that earns it the honor of being called Dalí’s barraca. Walking around this 40 square feet structure (by the way, the barraca is very poorly kept. Beyond the absence of any explanatory plaque, a side structure next to the house, apparently once the kitchen, is now a temple of worship for pissing tourists. The smell knocks you out from the doorway…) I read online that Dalí used to spend a lot of time at this house in the late 1920s. A couple of photos with some of his friends spending summertime at the place survive.

On my way back to the beach my mind hurled itself at the memory of the first Dalí painting I ever knew: Cenicitas, painted by the Catalan artist in 1928. As I descended the mountain at Castell looking for the blue of the sea, the possible images, words, and forms came to me of the Catalan painter together with his great friend and lover of the time: Federico García Lorca.

I kept knotting ideas together and arrived at an image: a Dalí and a Lorca inside this barraca. I imagined him admiring Dalí — naked, lying on the bed — as Dalí hurled absurd attacks at the canvas or sketched out the drafts that were the first step of the paintings he would later sell in Paris. I imagined walking the same steps I was now walking down to the beach (as in the famous photo of the two of them that survives, attached below). I thought of Lorca seated at a minimalist desk, fed by a couple of bullfighting illustrations, and writing poetry while Dalí would lure him with wanting and love.

Then, inescapably, I thought about what a son of a bitch Dalí would soon be to Lorca. About his emotional abandonment, his inexplicable distancing right when Federico needed him most…

Invitation to Surrealism

The thing is, I entered surrealism through Lorca, not through the mainstream surrealists. It must be said that his theatrical work and his exuberant poetry are part of the modernist canon for theater groups and literary circles across Latin America. Bodas de sangre is taught as a foundation in the drama classes of many schools and high schools in Bogotá, Santiago, or Buenos Aires. In my case, a student of a Colombian public school where theater education is nonexistent, my entry into Lorca came through his Romancero gitano, that sublime collection of 18 poems on the Romani people and their always-complicated relationship with Spain (I still remember my mother’s face when she saw I had printed and taped to my bedroom walls the frenetic and arousing La casada infiel).

Years later, in my own (now seemingly unfathomable) entry into theater, Lorca caught me with those stories of unbridled passion and beauty that whispered so close to my ear, despite having been written across the ocean more than 90 years before. My admiration for the life of this attractive poet and playwright then led me, perhaps inevitably, into exacerbated curiosity.

I dug deeper into his life, his artistic and political wanderings, his project, his attempt at cultural propagation, his death... I became obsessed with the place where his remains are supposed to lie after the execution carried out by Franco’s reactionary army. Remains still unfound to this day.

In that search, sometimes decidedly active, sometimes casual, I came across the famous photo (just below) where a smiling Lorca appears flanked by Dalí, Luis Buñuel, and other friends, in 1925 Madrid.

Ignorant at that moment of the historical scale of Buñuel and Lorca, I plunged with equal immersion into their works. After Un perro andaluz there was no turning back. The rest followed organically.

Eventually, of course, I would discover that Lorca himself practiced surrealism. Lorca ruined Leonard Cohen’s life (as the Canadian songwriter said himself when he received the Premio Príncipe de Asturias) by writing the brilliant Pequeño vals vienés and, in doing so, shaping the trajectory of my favourite singer and composer in the English language. Cohen made a sublime translation and musical setting of the poem, and titled it Take This Waltz. The song is an attempt to emulate the formidable surrealism the poem proposes. I’d say Cohen hit that bigger target.

notes on duende

Lorca’s Ghostly Presence

All of this was flooding my mind, too, when last November Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) revealed that the Spanish documentarian Manuel Menchón had discovered a tin can holding a 35 mm film, with the initials F.G.L. marked on the gray of the can. After developing it and converting it to 6K, the director and his team found unreleased images of Lorca filmed in 1932, during the Second Spanish Republic.

The footage, shot outdoors on a rural road, shows the La Barraca theater company’s caravan in transit. At one moment, one of the trucks crosses the camera’s frame and pulls away. Through the rear window of the vehicle, three figures are visible whose faces, on noticing the static camera filming them, sketch a complicit smile and raise their hands in jovial salute. One of them, seated on the left, offers a wide, disinterested, final smile. His eyebrows and dark hair are prominent.

The phantasmagoric apparition of that face bewitched Menchón and pursued him for several weeks. With his editing team, the director zoomed in on that rear window. The pixels stretched by the zoom confirmed what the inscriptions on the can, and Menchón’s own palpitations, had already foretold: the smile, the hand, the eyebrows, and the jet-black hair belonged to Lorca.

The scene only lasts about five seconds. Five seconds enough to sketch a semantic outline of the times running through Spain in that instant. A year before the recording, in 1931, a very diverse set of political movements had come to power, gathering the liberal democrats, the socialist left, an important faction of the Spanish Communist Party, anarchist organizations, and some right-wing parties. They were times of convulsive expectation. And no wonder: the Republic had brought down the monarchy that, with intervals, had governed Spain since the 15th century.

Even so, those were also times of profound political debate and reasoned hope. The smile of Lorca and his companions, in the image Menchón revealed, is a witness to that moment. They want to show, too, a joy and a love for life and for that new Spain that was unfurling.

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Those were the years when La Barraca toured the country, taking presentations of popular theater to populations historically marginalized from such artistic manifestations. They traveled through Soria, Galicia, Asturias, Madrid, Murcia, Alicante, and Santander, bringing to those distant towns works of the Spanish Golden Age: pieces by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, Lope de Vega, Tirso de Molina, and, of course, Cervantes were performed by a team of around 20 actors and 10 production hands. La Barraca, in this commendable effort, decisively raised one of the values of the Second Republic: to decentralize access to culture, “to take to the periphery what is being made in the cities.”

Lorca As a Mystical Traveler

The audiovisual material Menchón has gathered also includes scenes of Federico onstage, costumed as La Sombra, performing in a production of Calderón de la Barca’s La vida es sueño. Although these images were already known from other archival material, the 6K conversion the Spanish director lends a renewed eeriness to Lorca-the-actor.

With these two audiovisual representations, Lorca shows himself before our eyes as a mystical traveler in time who knows how to transmute formats: from the ultra-real resolution of those privileged eyes that saw him act onstage, through the 35 mm of the camera that recorded him, all the way to the approaches to truth that contemporary formats aspire to emulate.

This Lorca who stubbornly leaps past the absurd obstacle of death and playfully presents himself to our present is, then, a soul that inhabits each image with immutable power.

I Will Leave My Mouth Between Your Legs

I arrive at the beach at Castell and undress, exposing my skin to the Catalan sun. In the face of such a bath, my mind tries to replicate the most attractive impulses of Take This Waltz. Leonard’s voice gropes its way to me. I have learned, grudgingly, not to use speakers or phones to play music in shared spaces of communal enjoyment, like beaches. I have to say it was very hard to imagine and hum songs using only my memory. It’s a sad fact to admit, but oh well. That’s how saturated memory is with the feverish impulses of the technology that inhabits us.

Beneath the protection of my black cap, I strain to replicate Cohen’s song. I try, at the same time, to recall the lines of Lorca’s poem. And in that descent into reflection I can’t stop thinking that Federico wrote El pequeño vals vienés about his relationship with Dalí, about that disparate, irrational, that is, surreal, love, while at the same time signaling the decadence and despair of Europe in the interwar period.

I want to think he wrote that poem precisely in that surrealist barraca with the absurd door that I just visited. I want to think he wrote it on the wooden table, right beside a Dalí painting, the two of them in a display, a little cliché, a little bohemian, of multi-level surrealism.

And I also can’t stop thinking that Federico, with that enigmatic smile at the end of the recently found video, playfully wanted to tell us, his future-time idolaters, that he fully embodies the meaning of the last lines of that poem: