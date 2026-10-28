Harold Cruse: Critic, Writer, Teacher

by Vincent W. Lloyd

Yale University Press, October 2026

painting by Alice Neel

The back half of the 20th century produced a vast array of disgruntled intellectuals who were unable to make effective social or political interventions. The most intriguing among these sublimated failures, drawing on them to produce the books that shaped the sensibilities of future generations of university students. Often, these books go in a communitarian or realist direction. For instance, after many years of trying to be a Marxist and failing to get anywhere, Alasdair MacIntyre produced After Virtue. After decades of work on Quentin Skinner’s neo-republican histories of political thought, Raymond Geuss published first Philosophy and Real Politics and then Not Thinking Like a Liberal. Now, Vincent W. Lloyd has invited us to consider whether Harold Cruse can stand alongside these big names.

Lloyd trained as a theologian at Berkeley and is now the director of Africana Studies at Villanova University. It is therefore unsurprising that he would take an interest in Cruse, who was the inaugural director of the African-American Studies program at the University of Michigan. Published by Yale University Press, his biography of Cruse is based on both interviewing and archival sources. It even draws on a heretofore untapped reservoir of Cruse’s personal papers, obtained from the Auburn Avenue Research Library in Atlanta.

This results in a biography that is rich in personal details and anecdotes, giving us a particularly strong sense for Cruse’s intellectual formation. We learn that Cruse’s politics were, like MacIntyre’s, shaped by early experiences with Marxist organizations. Cruse fought in World War II and participated in the Italian Campaign, where he cooperated with the Italian communists. These communists were engaged in a clandestine, armed struggle against the Mussolini regime. To survive, they had to develop a high level of organizational effectiveness. Cruse was impressed by them. But, when he tried to work with American communists at home, he found that they were utterly clueless. Gradually, his frustrations with the American left deepened to the point where he was willing not only to leave the party, but to name names.

During Cruse’s time in the party, he assimilated the view that black people in the United States constitute an internal colony. Lloyd reminds us that this view was explicitly pushed by Soviet agents who hoped to balkanize American politics. So, Cruse tended to frame his discontents with the party in racialized terms, alleging that the party was too universalist, that it did not take group distinctions sufficiently seriously. When he left the party, he became involved in black politics.

Cruse understood black America as a distinct group. But this group had not developed a group consciousness—it did not think of itself as a group, and its members could not, therefore, know what the group wanted. For black group consciousness to develop, black America would need to develop cultural power alongside economic and political power. Without cultural power, black political and economic leaders were fated to replicate white culture and to reproduce its characteristic social relations.

So, Cruse attempted to contribute to black cultural power by becoming a playwright. But his plays failed to gain traction with the public. So, he pivoted to writing, becoming part of the inner circle of a magazine called The Liberator. Very quickly, Cruse began to get into disputes with the other writers. As soon as he was brought onto the editorial board in 1963, he began plotting to depose the editor-in-chief. In Cruse’s view, the magazine was too distant from the black masses, instead producing culture that flattered a black middle-class sensibility. The coup failed, and Cruse was expelled from the magazine.

Fortunately for Cruse, he was able to get a couple book contracts. He could once again take revenge on those who had failed to listen to him. In 1967, he published The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual, a book that sharply criticized, sometimes in personal terms, many black leaders.

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Books that go after prominent individuals make a big splash, but they do not tend to have a long shelf life. Over time, most prominent individuals cease to be prominent, and it becomes harder for readers to care about petty personal antipathies. The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual is nearly 600 pages long, and it focuses rather myopically on the New York milieu. Unsurprisingly, it no longer draws much interest from contemporary students, who rarely know the names and seldom have the patience. Lloyd describes Cruse as having been disappointed with the book’s reception, on the grounds that it primarily resulted in “retaliatory sniping.” But that does tend to be what happens when an author names names to attract an audience. One would think an intellectual would be able to anticipate such an outcome and take care to pre-empt it.

Cruse followed The Crisis up with the less polemical Rebellion or Revolution?. It’s clear that while the first book received more attention, particularly from the liberal establishment, Lloyd thinks Cruse’s case is better made in the second. But Lloyd knows it will be difficult to rehabilitate Cruse. Like many theorists who believe there are distinct human groups with defining cultural characteristics, Cruse often made derogatory remarks about specific demographic groups, including white people, women, and Jews. At many points, Lloyd is careful to defend his subject without being seen to defend him. He highlights that although Cruse made these remarks, he frequently had social relations with whites, women, and Jews. Lloyd argues that Cruse lacked the formal training of other intellectuals. He not only did not have a doctorate, he never completed an undergraduate degree.

What I owe to black culture

But ultimately, the argument is going to turn on whether Cruse’s more controversial positions stem from his upbringing and educational background or from his theory. As Lloyd acknowledges, “Cruse’s theory of cultural pluralism depends on each culture having distinguishing characteristics that grow out of its particular history, language, and communal practices.” For this claim to mean anything, Cruse would have to believe that these groups do indeed have distinct cultures with historically specific features that can, at any given point, be described in some detail. These features might not be understood to be natural or essential, but they would have to be coherent enough and stable enough as to be useful for the construction of tractable social theories.

African American Studies centers and departments cannot exist without something like this sort of claim. After publishing these books, the University of Michigan offered Cruse a lucrative salary to leave New York and help them launch their new center. Cruse agreed to come to what he described as “the sticks.” But he was unpopular with students. While Cruse tried to turn the center into a department, to create a viable academic discipline with a credible methodology, the students sought to use the center as a vehicle for activism.

Cruse believed that students should engage in social and political activity inspired by their studies, but that this activity should not be the official work of the center. He observed a distinction between the university, an administrative apparatus, and student social organizations. But, to his chagrin, the students did not want such a distinction to exist. They wanted to be organized directly through a managerial apparatus. They were interested in democratizing that apparatus, in involving students in the center’s decision-making, but they were not interested in building independent organizations. And, by involving themselves directly in the operation of the center, they sought to impose their preferred curriculum on their professors.

Things always go very badly when those who have not yet been educated think they know what they need to read. Part of the function of an education is to give a person the grounding necessary to discern what texts ought to be included and in what order they ought to be read. But because Cruse did not have any formal university education himself, he was not in a strong position to exercise authority. His claim to fame was rooted principally in lived experience, experience that boomer university students mistrusted.

Against colorblindness

So, Cruse was unable to meaningfully guide the development of African American Studies as a field. He became a regular member of the faculty at Ann Arbor, remaining materially comfortable. But he was forced to watch as Africanists came to play a large role in the work of the center. For Cruse, there were distinct differences between black America and African groups. The Africanists tended to be interested in Pan-Africanism, a position Cruse considered to be a kind of “quackery.” For Cruse, the Pan-Africanists not only had an ideology that was incompatible with the reality of African societies, they were not aware of this incompatibility and had no plan or strategy in mind to even begin to mitigate it. Cruse had what he considered to be more realistic ideas—for instance, he proposed that the United States and South Africa do a population swap, allowing Afrikaners to leave peacefully and for black Americans to contribute to South African cultural development.

Despite all these failures, Cruse did manage to cultivate a following among a portion of the students at Ann Arbor. Lloyd peppers the book with their praise, their declarations of Cruse’s influence and import. His interviewees sometimes tell more than they show, but it is clear that Lloyd encountered a large number of Cruse devotees. Lloyd is also keen to highlight Cruse’s influence on the black intellectuals of the 1990s, particularly Cornel West. At a time of proliferating postliberalisms, it is not entirely impossible that there may be a resurgence of interest in Cruse. But will communitarian group theories have more success in the 21st century than they did in the 20th?

the white president of the black club

Cruse often complained about his group’s inability to organize, to have group consciousness. He acknowledged, at times, the role that modern conditions play in undermining the development not just of consciousness, but of functional organizational forms. Throughout the second half of the 20th century, Cruse searched for Marxist or black organizations in America that could stand shoulder to shoulder with the Italian communists. He was never able to find any such organization. Nor could he call one into existence by subjecting the leading intellectuals of his day to critique.

Perhaps Cruse’s generation failed not because of the deficiencies of a handful of increasingly obscure New York radicals, or even of the middle class considered as a whole. Perhaps post-war society is not structured in a manner that permits the development of sophisticated social organizations. If that’s the case, criticism of intellectuals or of middle-classedness will never quite get to the bottom of things.