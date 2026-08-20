I am a product of the Indiana public school system. When I was in elementary school, there was a form of moral education. It was developed by Susan Kovalik. The technical term for it is “Integrated Thematic Instruction” or “ITI,” but we were introduced to it as the “Lifelong Guidelines and Life Skills.” It included five central “guidelines” and nineteen further “life skills.” Here, I’ll enumerate them for you:

The Lifelong Guidelines:

Trustworthiness Truthfulness Active Listening No Put-Downs Personal Best

The Life Skills:

Caring Common Sense Cooperation Courage Creativity Curiosity Effort Flexibility Friendship Initiative Integrity Organization Patience Perseverance Pride Problem-Solving Resourcefulness Responsibility Sense of Humor

This is a system of virtue ethics, but it certainly does not map tightly onto religious systems. Pride and curiosity are both sins in Catholicism, but are given positive content here. Kovalik has built this system to produce a specific kind of person who is well-adjusted for the elementary school classroom environment. Such a person can be trusted to tell the truth, listen attentively, try hard, and refrain from undermining other students’ learning. If this well-socialized student positively identifies with this behavior, taking pride in their ability to do these things, that is not unhelpful—as long as pride does not lead the student to violate the injunction against putting down other kids. For this reason, pride is often framed in relation to doing your personal best. You are not supposed to take pride in the result, but in the fact that you tried as hard as you could. If other kids are trying as hard as they can, even if they get inferior results, they are every bit as entitled to be proud of themselves as you are.

In practice it gets a little messy. For instance, I frequently outperformed my peers. I was unwilling to believe the other kids were doing their personal best, and I therefore tended to think that they ought to be ashamed of themselves. I often made students feel bad without putting them down. For instance, I would finish work much faster than the other students, and then I would get up from my desk and start reading the enrichment materials scattered around the room. The other students saw how quickly I was able to do this, and they were made to feel inferior. But I didn’t say a word to them, so how could I be accused of putting them down? All I did was get up and read things. I followed my curiosity, using all of the time available for learning. I was proud of how fast I could do things. Pride and curiosity were life skills, so how could I be reproached? If the other kids responded by putting me down, they were the ones in violation of the guidelines. Because I was proud of myself for being good at school, I tried very hard. And, because they didn’t want to feel bad about themselves, the other kids tried to keep up with me, even though they could not. Isn’t that what the teachers want? Pride is a functional part of Kovalik’s system, as long as it does not issue in put-downs. Of course, as soon as it issues in put-downs, you tell the teacher the truth. You shout to the teacher, “That’s a put-down!”

So, while the lifelong guidelines and life skills are not perfect, they are fairly successful in producing students who are adequately socialized for the purpose of learning elementary reading, writing, and arithmetic. The character problems that do arise—excessive hubris on the part of gifted students and a tendency for everyone to become a tattle-tale—may have had certain negative effects on the Millennial generation. But they do not interfere with the acquisition of English and math skills. Indeed, they produced a generation that tests better in English and math than any generation produced before or since.

Once we moved on to middle school, we stopped hearing so much about the lifelong guidelines and life skills. Instead, moral education was increasingly negative and behavioralist. Don’t do drugs. Don’t have sex. Don’t join gangs. Don’t bully other kids. The flagship moral program, “Creating a Safe School” or “CASS,” was all about preventing students from endangering one another with bad behavior. Students are taught conflict mediation techniques, in the hopes of preventing conflicts from rising to the level of requiring an adult intervention. When bullying nonetheless occurs, the authorities create restorative circles in which students are pushed to empathize with one another.

Once you’ve constructed functional students with the lifelong guidelines and life skills, the aim is to prevent teenage hormones from undermining what you’ve built. There is no vision of further moral progress at the secondary level. The moral interventions are preventative and negative in character. One would not be remiss in thinking that, from the point of view of the school system, we reach our moral peaks at around the age of 10. Everything that happens after that is a kind of decay. Those who survived the period of decay went to college. The rest were written off as a kind of attrition.

The schools are falling apart

Gifted kids were cordoned off in honors classes to protect them from the moral decay. Since, in our schools, maturity is associated principally with forms of moral decay, putting off moral decay also involves putting off maturity. The social development of honors students is arrested so that they can remain within the classroom paradigm that leads to high test scores for the longest possible period of time. Maturity is put off and delayed, and the habits inculcated in elementary school cease to be examined. Do your personal best, take pride in your results, and find ways to shame your peers without putting them down. Those who stick rigorously to the ancient ways, without engaging in the prohibited “mature” behavior, will be rewarded in college, which comes to appear as a kind of afterlife. Once you get to college, everything will be okay. It’s what the school system believed, and it’s what we were encouraged to believe, too.

They don’t believe it anymore. Today, the Indiana public school system is no longer sure that it wants its students to go to college. “Maybe trade school?” it thinks. “Be a plumber or an electrician, they make good money.” “What about the army? You’ll get health insurance that way.”

Now the Indiana public schools emphasize three outcomes—enrollment in college, employment in the workforce, or enlistment in the military. Students are now required to provide free labor to businesses in their community as a formal part of their education. These paths require different, conflicting skills. The social norms that prevail on campuses do not look like the ones that prevail in business around town or on military bases.

teachers are burning out

A consensus on the form of moral education requires a consensus on the purpose of education. But if students are to be prepared for three conflicting institutional settings, any form of moral education provided to all of them becomes more contentious. It follows that moral education at the secondary level becomes even thinner, with students on different tracks getting even less exposure to one another. Rather than a single, unitary “common sense,” we have three different managerial subjectivities, each of which operates with its own set of norms.

What do all children still need to have in common? Despite the fragmentation at the secondary level, there is still a consensus that all elementary school children must learn reading, writing, and arithmetic. And so, there is still some scope for moral education based around cultivating the traits necessary to acquire these skills. But this moral education will only grow more limited in scope, because reading, writing, and arithmetic make only modest demands on the human soul. If, once this is done, we are not sure students need to go to college, why bother maintaining the honors kid ethos? Why not send the smart kids out into the real world? But, in our society, the “real world” is a place where the profit motive reigns supreme, where moral values are reduced to so many forms of corporate compliance. It is a place where the truth has no role to play and where only self-interest can be trusted.

Teachers who think seriously about this become cognizant of the limits it imposes on their own practice. You are asked to make children functional, at the level of basic skills. But you are only permitted to bring moral values into it in so far as these can be directly connected with the acquiring of the skills. Anything that points beyond this is too contentious to be sustained and may even be viewed as counterproductive. So, success requires not only that teachers succeed in teaching the basic skills, it also requires that teachers accept the limits imposed by the restricted remit of the public schools.

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Industrious, ambitious people do not so easily contain their industry and ambition to such a narrow terrain. So, teaching attracts two kinds of people:

Those who lack the industry or ambition necessary to become dissatisfied with the limits imposed by the profession. These teachers are reliable, but incompetent. Those who have commitment and aspiration but are consequently drawn to exceed their mandates. These teachers are capable, but they do not tend to stick around.

Many school districts exhaust committed, ambitious people with paperwork, so that they are too tired and busy to think of ways to exceed their mandates. But this also leads to job dissatisfaction and burnout. And so, because the schools are only committed to reading, writing, and arithmetic, they eventually become dependent on incompetent people who do the bare minimum. In high school, science and social studies classes have always been taught by sports coaches who don’t care about their subjects and are interested in moral education only in so far as it furthers the competitiveness of their teams. Now even English and math scores begin to slip, as the teaching profession fails to attract and retain capable people. That which departs from what is good only a little will find, before long, that a little has a way of becoming a lot.