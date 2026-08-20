Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Atkinson's avatar
David Atkinson
7h

I think John Henry Newman has a quote that says something like "trying to change moral behavior with correct logic and opinion is like trying to hew granite with a razor blade". From the Idea of a University, translated by my hippocampus after a decade delay.

Reply
Share
Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
10h

I cannot myself figure out how I became a good person (assuming I am pretty much one). Was it Sunday School (Catholic), Boy Scouts, my parents, my siblings? These all may have influenced me. I suspect parents model just behaviour and are most influential. Certainly, I don't recall even one instance of moral teaching in school. Oh wait, in Grade One, a misbehaving boy had his hands smacked with a ruler by the teacher. He cried. That made quite an impression I'll tell you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cracks in Postmodernity · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture