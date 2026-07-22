Recently, my employer held a mandatory Pride Month activity for all staff (any so-called ‘vibe shift’ hasn’t reached my company yet) which involved a genderfluid drag queen named Shauna talking to us about their traumatic life experiences while we each shaped a tub of playdoh on the tables in front of us. We were meant to be using the playdoh to ‘explore our identities’. This event came at a good time for me, because I’ve been thinking about identity a lot.

My son is about to turn one year old, so he is taking his first steps on that long journey from the primordial soup of newbornhood toward the formation of self. My wife and I cannot help but fixate on the eternal questions: What nature does he have? What are we nurturing in him? As I roll the purple putty between my fingers, I wish I knew whether his identity, or any of our identities, are malleable.

Shauna’s rhetoric up on the stage isn’t exactly helping me untangle the problem of identity. In one sentence they are talking about how ‘fluidity is my freedom’, while in the next breath they say things like ‘I needed to discover the truth of who I really was’. So is our identity something we make or something solid we can find? Is it truly knowable?

Corporations certainly want us to think we know our identities, it’s how they categorise us and sell to us. Our identity is linked to our status as a consumer. That’s the reason I’m in this seminar after all, because my employer sees it as a net positive to market itself as an LGBTQ friendly workplace, because that carries weight for a number of our customers’ identities and for my colleagues’ sense of self.

I’m forming the playdoh into a purple cube when a quote from Oswald Chambers comes to mind: “An island in the sea may just be the top of a large mountain, and our personality is like that island. We don’t know the great depths of our being, therefore we cannot measure ourselves.” And that seems right to me. Who am I to measure myself? That would be like a microscope trying to zoom in on itself.

Thinking of Chambers sends me off to Kierkegaard, and those scraps of The Sickness Unto Death that I half-understood when I read them a few years ago. I slip my phone out of my pocket to check if I’m right that ‘the sickness’ Kierkegaard is talking about is the ultimate human despair which comes from our failure to find our true identity. And after a bit more scrolling of Kierkegaard and identity, I find myself on an archived blog which contains a chapter-by-chapter reprint of Kierkegaard’s The Work of Love. In this book, Kierkegaard employs a similar image to Chambers: “As the quiet lake originates deep down in hidden springs which no eye can see, so a man’s love originates still more deeply in God’s love. If there were no hidden spring, if God were not love, then there would be neither the quiet lake nor human love.” Is that where our identity comes from? God’s love?

I’m interrupted from my scrolling by the woman next to me passing a tray of cupcakes emblazoned with our company’s logo in rainbow colours. I take a bite and try to ignore how much the icing tastes like the playdoh I was just holding. There is something niggling me about the concept of our identities only being formed within the context of love, within relationships. Me and you, I and thou. Which sends me off to Martin Buber.

John Milbank on the illusion of identity

Martin Buber, born Mordechai Buber, the great Austrian-Israeli philosopher, was obsessed with this concept. He was obsessed with Kierkegaard too for that matter, and devoted entire books to exploring how all of our relationships are fragments of our relationships with God, whom he called the ‘eternal subject’, going so far as to claim that we do not become a fully realised individual except through genuine encounters with the ‘Other’. Our choice, according to Buber, is whether we treat others as a ‘Thou’ or an ‘It’ — as a subject of our love or an object to be utilised.

In Buber’s I and Thou, after the famous passage about regarding a tree as either an object to categorise or as a mutual presence that becomes related to you, Buber points out that this principle applies to art as well, that the best art does not come from imposing your will on the medium but when you uncover the form that longs to be revealed:

“This is the eternal origin of art that a human being confronts a form that wants to become a work through him. Not a figment of his soul but something that appears to the soul and demands the soul’s creative power. What is required is a deed that a man does with his whole being.”

I can’t really imagine anyone feeling that way about playdoh, but I’m finished with my cupcake so I pick up my purple cube again and flatten it in my warm palms, trying to imagine what the form wants to become.

Share

Of course, if you play at sculptor long enough your mind drifts to Michelangelo’s David, which I got to see in-person when I lived and studied in Tuscany. It’s hard to imagine bringing that form, that body, those hands, to life from a single block of stone. The apocryphal saying attributed to the famous sculptor is that “every block of stone has a statue inside it and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it”, which he probably never actually said, but which does capture a truth about his approach to the artform.

“You’ve rolled quite the sausage.” Shauna is standing behind me, hands on their hips, floral tattoos down their strong forearms. “Something on your mind?” she crows to my coworkers, who all laugh. I look down at the cylinder of putty in my hands and crack a smile. “Still figuring out what I’m doing,” I say and Shauna makes another risqué joke before walking off.

What is identity? The sculptor releasing the perfect image from the block of marble? Or the endless carving of faces to suit your mood and the people you’re with? A series of masks or the revelation of truth? You can’t carve the marble infinitely, of course, eventually you run out of marble. Too much carving and all you’re left with is dust, silica in your lungs and cancer metastasizing twenty years later. So the answer cannot be constant reinvention, but a degree of honing that knows when each part of the image has been sufficiently called out of the rock. That’s how you get to the David within the marble. So how do you know when you’ve found him?

The playdoh is roughly in the shape of a man now, four limbs and a head, so I stand him on his two legs but my hands were too warm so he folds over. He can’t fix himself, only I can do that. The block of marble can’t carve itself either. And most blocks don’t have the privilege of being carved by a master like Michelangelo. If I am this playdoh man, if I am the block of marble, then who do I trust to carve me? Who knows how to reveal my true nature and shape my true identity?