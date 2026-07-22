Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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David's avatar
David
5d

I’m completely obsessed with *Works of Love*, and am slowly working my way through it on my substack! My article on the first chapter, which contains the quote you give, is here:

https://randomnumbers.substack.com/p/love-is-like-a-tree-works-of-love?r=1yk5df&utm_medium=ios

A lot of the reflections in chapter IIA are also relevant for his thoughts on what “identity” can possibly mean

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Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
4d

I honestly don't how you didn't mold a stiff middle finger to that farcical poseur. But lovely reference to the David, the Jewish shepherd boy who, when no one else would or could, defeated the Philistine giant.

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