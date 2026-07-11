Needless to say, I frequently write disparaging things against White Anglo-Saxon Protestants [aka “medigans”]. Somehow, I get away with this. Were I to make generalizations about any other ethnic/racial group and criticize them for ruining society, I would probably no longer be alive (or at least not able to have a public platform). But because WASPs have been in power for so long, I seem to get a pass.

Obvi, I believe that God created and loves WASPs. Thus, I recognize that they have dignity, and they have rights. But that doesn’t mean I have to like them…

In all seriousness, my issue with the WASPs is three-fold:

The WASP hegemony in the US has had a stronghold on our politics and socio-cultural (and spiritual) imagination for too long…to the point that they’ve excluded and/or dismissed the power and cultural sensibilities/insights of other groups.

WASPs have propagated the assimilationist ideal in this country, foregoing their own ethnic roots in order to create a bland monocultural ethos, which not only is an affront to “ethnics,” but to themselves. As Michael Novak wrote, even WASPs are “ethnic.” Brits and Germans have their own cultures…which are worth being proud of for plenty of reasons. But when they arrived on the American shores, they did away with their cultural legacies—which I do not support!

I will admit to having a prejudice against Anglo-Saxon cultures. I know it’s not really fair, but I just happen to not be a fan of their cultural sensibility. I think it’s too squeamish, too dry, too averse to the flesh and to revelry. A lot of this has to do with the fact that Puritanism, as a metaphysical worldview, is largely false…it deviates from the Truth…and propagates cultural norms that just don’t resonate with God’s will/how He created reality. So ultimately, my real—and justified—critique is against assimilated WASPs, but I just can’t claim to be a fan of Anglo-Saxon cultures. Not my cup of tea. But I acknowledge that God loves them anyway!!

As we know, I always harp on how Mediterranean/warm-climate/Catholic/Latina Belt cultural sensibilities are superior to the Anglo one. And needless to say, I’m very proud of being Italian, Greek, and (a lil bit) Armenian. Not only did we invent Western civilization, but we’re hot-blooded people with a zest for life, beauty, art, and spontaneity.

That being said, I must admit to having questioned my pride in being Italian…and my categorical distaste for the WASP American hegemony. It all began with watching The Sopranos.

As I mentioned here, I only got around to watching the series recently. On the one hand, it not only helped me understand my Italian-American family members better, but it filled me with pride. We have a rich culture, we strongly value family loyalty and community, maintaining our honor, protecting our people, strength and virility, enterprising, hard-working, and esteem for tradition. Yet, the show forced me to confront that Italian-American culture has some truly abhorrent attributes.