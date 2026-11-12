Traumatized: The New Politics of Public Suffering

by Catherine Liu

Verso Books

Catherine Liu, Professor of Media Studies at the University of California, Irvine, is best known for her pandemic-era University of Minnesota Press book, Virtue Hoarders. That book offers a polemical denunciation of the professional managerial class (PMC) as a class. Liu does not merely argue that there is a split between the professional class and the working class or that the professional class has been immiserated and debased by capitalism. She frames the professional class as a cohesive political unit that is conscious of itself as a class and capable of self-organization.

For Liu, the professional class has agency—it purposefully acts against the working class. Indeed, the professional class is, at points, described as “bourgeois,” or “elite.” Liu, who considers herself to be a member of the professional class, seeks to betray her class in favor of the working class. She hopes to do this by exposing and denouncing the techniques of her own class.

Liu’s new book, Traumatized: The New Politics of Public Suffering, published by Verso, focuses specifically on the use of the concept of trauma by professionals to advance their interests at the expense of the interests of the working class. Liu argues that the trauma techniques originated in the bourgeois moral sensibility of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, whom she denounces as a “deadbeat dad.” The techniques are then said to have developed in and through moral panics, the psychiatric profession, and mass media—particularly the television empire of Oprah Winfrey.

The book begins by placing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the role of trauma merchant. Liu tells the story of how Ocasio-Cortez connected the events of January 6, 2021, to an experience of sexual assault. Liu suggests that Ocasio-Cortez commodified her own experience of abuse for political and professional gain, that she made the event about herself. In the process she framed the people who stormed the capitol as rapists. For Liu, Ocasio-Cortez did not invent these techniques but borrowed them from second-wave feminists, who are repeatedly accused in this book of having purposefully chosen to prioritize splashy criminal abuse cases over less glamorous economic issues. Feminists are said to have used the language around Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to elevate middle class rape victims to the status of veterans of war, building up the authority of the psychiatric profession in the process.

For Liu, psychiatrists and second-wave feminists did not decenter working class issues primarily for tactical or strategic reasons, but because their class position made them indifferent to the plight of poor and working women. Since the suffering of the working poor could not easily be commodified by professionals and used to advance their careers, the professionals had no interest in it. So, for Liu, the problem with the professionals is moral—they are careerists.

Liu on the pod

The Complicity of the Critic

The anecdotes come at you fast. It seems as if there are very nearly as many distinct anecdotes as there are footnotes in this book. Liu is not interested in doing original research on the cases she raises. Her examples are deployed polemically, in the service of her point. At times, it feels almost as if the stories themselves have been commodified, that they have been used to produce a commercially viable book for Verso. It seems necessary for me to consider this uncomfortable possibility, because Liu claims to be a professional. According to her own theory, this is what professionals do—they commodify human suffering to advance their careers.

Where is capitalism in this book? Liu acknowledges that capitalism gives rise to the class structure, but her focus is then on the actions of classes. If the classes are agentic political units, then the classes become morally culpable. Capitalism becomes a mere product of the free choices of the political units. For Liu, the professionals have chosen to perpetuate capitalism for personal gain. This makes them complicit in it and worthy of denunciation. But it seems to me that this narrative could easily itself be framed as an instance of what Liu condemns—the professionals become the abusers, the workers become the victims, and Traumatized is a book that commodifies the suffering of the workers to further the career of a professional, Catherine Liu.

It should and must be objected that this is not at all a fair account of Liu’s subjectivity. Liu does not think of herself as having participated in what she condemns. For her, Traumatized is a good faith effort to defend the workers from their abusers. This is surely what most professionals believe about their own activity. They would not agree that they commodify trauma, and they certainly would not agree that they do so out of careerism. Most professionals genuinely want to do good and to be helpful. That includes not only the people Liu criticizes, but Liu herself, who undoubtedly means well.

Stephen's profile of Liu

Why Denunciation Isn't Enough

Yet, despite these good intentions, Liu makes a compelling case that, in many cases, the professionals do commodify trauma. So why do they do this? Perhaps they commodify trauma because the commodity form itself has been reified. Reification comes from the Latin word for thing, res. To reify a concept is to treat it as a real thing. When we experience the commodity form as reified, we take it to be the way things really are. We are not conscious of commodification as a temporal phenomenon. Reification comes out of habituation—we are in the habit of operating as if the commodity form were a real thing. When we habitually operate in a particular way, our way of acting in the world changes the way we think, diminishing our consciousness of the contingent, incomplete character of our activity.

In capitalism, we are habituated to commodification by our modern form of life. Since we habitually operate with the commodity form, we experience the commodity form in a reified way even if we are highly educated and are aware, at the level of theory, of the critique of the commodity form and even of the critique of reification itself. For instance, as a critical theorist, Catherine Liu is surely aware of Theodor Adorno’s Negative Dialectics. She is familiar with Adorno’s famous claim that the critique of reification is not enough to overcome reification if the critique fails to change the structure that gives rise to reification. If we are unable to take action to overcome capitalism, we will not be able to overcome reification, no matter how many times we denounce it. Because the structure remains unchanged, we only occasionally grasp the limits of reified consciousness at the level of theory. We never succeed in overcoming those limits, and our intellectual work is consequently continuously marked by them.

So, there is nothing specifically deplorable about Catherine Liu or about the professionals—their reified activity is symptomatic of the limitations of the time in which we live. To deplore them or denounce them is to forget the times, and to use denunciation to sell books (or to sell even this very book review) is to succumb to what is critiqued.

But even this insight is not enough to change the situation. To be a professional writer in capitalism is to be in the habit of commodifying the written word, even if that means commodifying the critique of the critique of reification. Catherine Liu is in the habit of writing professionally, and this has affects on her consciousness, regardless of the degree to which she is familiar with Negative Dialectics.

Like Liu, I myself am a writer and cannot, through an act of will, transcend the habits I acquire from regularly engaging in this activity. What is needed is not a self-denunciation of the professionals or a denunciation of the self-denunciation of the professionals, or even this review, which at most amounts to nothing more than a thoughtful critique of denunciation as a cultural mode. What is needed is meaningful activity. Lacking that, all the critical theorist can do is lament that which is lacking.

Share

What Critical Theory Cannot Provide

Traumatized is a denunciation of trauma culture that functions as a lament. Liu closes the book with a moral injunction, demanding that we “renounce” trauma culture. Capitalism is not something that can simply be renounced. On some level, Liu already knows this. But this kind of knowledge is not enough. What is needed is not something that critical theory can provide. For critical theory only emphasizes what is missing, it does not provide food for the soul. It cannot generate the love that moves us to transform the structures that fetter our spiritual development.