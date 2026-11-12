Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Hollums's avatar
Christian Hollums
21h

Great article. It seems to me the only way forward is to see in a concrete way what’s ultimately real about our existence and our neighbors. If we can see that how we embody our existence will look different. No system will create this, only particular persons expressing it in their particular lives. We are all complicit in the system we denounce, so perhaps that’s where we all must first start and extend love in a tangible way to those who we see as enemies

Reply
Share
Stella Tsantekidou's avatar
Stella Tsantekidou
10h

It’s true of course that we are all locked into positions by capitalism but the difference between Liu writing about trauma to advance her career, as you say, and AOC or Oprah doing so, is that the latter two are doing it in place of a substantive argument. Liu is doing it to make space for Marxist analysis.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cracks in Postmodernity · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.