A very long time ago, I told Stephen I’d write an article for him on “Wounded By Love,” a collection of the writings of Saint Porphyrios for this magazine. We both loved the book and he encouraged me to write personally about it. No amateur theology, he instructed. Just react and reflect. Easily done, except in fact, I didn’t write anything for a year. What is there to say about a Saint, especially one as plainspoken as Porphyrios, that he hasn’t already said himself?

And then, one day, I got food poisoning. Hunched over the toilet bowl at four in the morning, hands gripping both sides of the bowl as though it might run away from me, my face covered in sticky, sweet, smelly sweat, the words of the Saint came into my head: “We benefit greatly from our illnesses, as long as we endure them without complaint and glorify God, asking for His mercy.” Ahh, I thought. Thank you for your comfort, Saint. My shoulders drooped and I took a deep breath and I released the contents of my stomach into the bowl.

Saint Porphyrios was, throughout his life, afflicted by heart troubles, pleurisy, chronic kidney disease that at one point sent him into a coma, a stomach ulcer, cataracts, blindness, shingles, a staph infection, a hernia, and cancer of the pituitary gland. He spent much of his career, naturally, as the chaplain of a hospital in Athens. Born in poverty on the island of Evia, Porphyrios spent the majority of his life between Athens and Mount Athos, the Greek “Holy Mountain” that is believed to have been consecrated by the Virgin Mary; later in his life, he founded a monastery. Much of the interest of the writing comes from the contrast between these two places.

The lengthy autobiographical portion that begins the book could be subtitled “An Athonite in Athens,” so colored by his monastic experience as it is. The motif of the struggle between the urban and the holy isn’t new; it’s the backbone of St. Augustine’s “City of God.” But St. Augustine was worldly (very worldly!) before he was holy; Saint Porphyrios snuck away to Mount Athos at the age of twelve and was tonsured two years later. The heiromonk views Athens through the eyes of a permanent naïf. The reader wonders if he isn’t exaggerating, as all saints exaggerate the extent of their weakness and sinfulness, especially because Saint Porphyrios is given the spiritual gift of what he calls “clear sight,” known in Greek as diakrisis. So our Saint, like a human dowsing rod, can find underground wells, though that’s far from the extent of his gift.

The title “Wounded by Love” makes me think first of St. John of the Cross and his “Dark Night of the Soul” (“The breeze blew from the turret/As I parted his locks;/With his gentle hand he wounded my neck/And caused all my sense to be suspended.”) This Catholic brand of mysticism, which accepts affliction as a way God brings us closer to Him – I find it lovely but I also find it terrifying. The “Dark Night of the Soul” is worthy of contemplation, but it’s not much help during the dark night of an upset stomach.

But Porphyrios is a different sort of saint. Let’s call him an “urban ascetic,” He lives in a world that is in a very concrete sense populated by angels and devils who are not afraid to get involved with the lives of humans. The “evil eye” is a constant menace. Supernatural events are commonplace; though Porphyrios encountered them first on Mount Athos, the uncanny and the mystical are just as present in the city. So Porphyrios sets his intention to live in Athens “as if in the desert of the Holy Mountain.” Does this make him anti-social? Hardly! Porphyrios the hermit is surprisingly (he himself seems surprised) a social butterfly.

Rather than scorning the world, Porphyrios views it with a combination of curiosity, humor and pity. This is a somewhat ironic view of asceticism. It’s less “be in the world but not of it” and more “be in the world but don’t take it too seriously.” The desert functions not as a safe haven from mortal corruption but as a measuring stick, a way to judge one’s priorities in the life of the city. The best part is, the way the saint speaks makes this perspective very attractive.

“Take delight in all things that surround us,” the Saint says, because “All things teach us and lead us to God.” This is the introduction to an essay called “On Creation” which is actually mostly about how much the Saint liked birdwatching. The back half of “Wounded by Love” is wisdom literature, so it is by definition proscriptive, but it is also… charming. There are old-man anecdotes, exclamations (“You cannot imagine what happens on the Holy Mountain at night!… A mystery!”) and digressions that give the book the quality of human speech.

The book seems to be largely composed of transcriptions of audio recordings and that lends itself to a simple and conversational tone, even about matters that are genuinely wild. Yes, if you have bad intentions secreted in your heart, they will really change the world and hurt people. But it’s not so bad, the Saint tells us. Just say the Jesus prayer and read the Psalms. Try to keep a vegetarian diet, unless your doctor warns you against it, of course. Obey your elders. All of the Saint’s advice is like this.

So “urban asceticism” has a pragmatic character. What does that look like? In his essay on “clear sight,” there’s a fascinating passage in which our Saint “visits” Mt. Athos via two means. The first is a very modern one: the telephone. An elder on the mountain takes a call from Porphyrios and they talk for a half hour. The bell rings for services, and as the elder is about to hang up the phone, he invites Porphyrios to attend with him. And so he does, “seeing” the whole event through supernatural means.

Yet in the next example, the order is flipped. The monk “attends” a lecture by a fellow Athonite and is struck by just how much the speaker is sweating. A phone call to an in-the-flesh attendant of the lecture serves to confirm his account. First phone call then clear sight; next clear sight and then phone call. The reversal indicates that the telephone call is not the key element of the “visit,” but in a modern world neither can it be dismissed. It is not causal, not the “real thing,” but it’s not honest for the saint to pretend he’s not living a contemporary life. For the modern Saint, something as mundane as a phone call can sit comfortably alongside genuine clairvoyance.

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This point is reiterated later in the essay. While on a walk on Mount Parnassos with two girls, our Saint comes across a humble chapel. Entering the empty church, he can see its whole past spread out before him and occurring at once: the pain of the worshippers, the solemnity of the celebrants. He sings the hymns he knows and is transformed:

“I felt an ineffable joy, my voice became as I had never heard it before, as if from a multitude of a hundred people, sweet strong harmonious, heavenly… In an instant the sky become a cathedral vault and the pine trees with their branches brazen candle stands…”

The girls have a cassette recorder and, naturally, want to record him. But Porphyrios came of age on the Holy Mountain and has a fetish for secrecy: the tape recorder is put away. The thing to pay attention to, however, is Porphyrios’ admission a few days later: he has had a change of heart. We should have recorded my singing after all! he tells them. How great would it be to hear it again? Ah well. So it goes.

And as I’m rereading this passage, I’m drawn to a footnote I had neglected. In fact, the two girls from that story, Vasiliki and Panayiota, are the compilers of the material that forms “Wounded by Love.” If the singing wasn’t recorded, there was a lot that was. That tape recorder that Porphyrios was so ambivalent about is what makes the book possible! Elsewhere, the saint struggles against a phonograph machine, and a St. Monica-esque woman prays for her son to mature, and has her prayers answered in the form of a car accident.

All through contemporary culture (“the world”), we observe people who are at odds with the world as it is and yet anxiously find themselves reproducing its dynamics. Some of their criticisms may be valid! But having no idea of life in the desert, they just merely act in opposition. Like Camus wrote in “The Rebel,” mere doubt can lead us into blind alleys. Without a sense of the transcendental, we can become stuck in these alleys.

The anti-feminist podcaster Andrew Wilson went through a wave of internet humiliation when an interlocutor pointed out that he was “not a traditional man.” What she was referring to was the reality that Wilson’s wife had previously been married; what was clear to audiences was that a career spent mocking OnlyFans models for short-form vertical content is no one’s idea of “traditional.”

In other words, his schtick relies so completely on the modern dynamics he seems to be raising objections to, he can’t conceive of a path out, and no path is offered. (By taking him seriously, I’m probably giving him too much credit as an earnest person.) If you think TikTok can be useful, as Saint Porphyrios thought the telephone was useful, that’s fine. But don’t let it change you. Saint Porphyrios uses the phone; many of our contemporaries seem to be used by our devices.

So Porphyrios is operating with a degree of irony. Don’t struggle too hard with temptation, Porphyrios says. Just turn your back on it. Nothing can harm you if you have your eyes set on the Mountain, on God.

The other day, it was Fat Tuesday, I was standing outside of a Houston Street bar. A brass band was playing Mardi Gras music on the sidewalk and a woman was coming up to me on a Rollator. Did she want a cigarette? No, she didn’t smoke anymore, since she had diabetes. She wouldn’t mind some cash though, and a conversation, too. Her name was Francine.

It was hard, she was telling me, she used to have a place to live and a job, for decades it was like that, but now she had neither, and, if I was following correctly, she would need a birth certificate to get assistance, but she was born in Charleston South Carolina, and somehow the birth certificate couldn’t make it from there to here. I told her I was sorry, and we both bemoaned that there were powerful people out there who would put someone in the cold over old pieces of paper. “But it’s not so bad,” she continued. “I have a lot of time to read.” What does she read? “I read my Bible,” she said and smiled big. “My favorite part is the Psalms. I can read them all day long. When I read them I think: that’s just how I feel!”

And I thought of Saint Porphyrios again, who loved the Psalter as much as anything. Listen: it’s troubling, I think, to compare someone who hasn’t chosen to be on the street with a monk who desires wholeheartedly the desert. It’s a nasty little American tradition to pretend the dignity of victims of injustice obviates our duty to remove that injustice (“Lift up your hand, O God. Do not forget the helpless.”). But I think what Francine was saying was that when she was reading the Psalms she could turn her gaze somewhere else, and maybe even go there.

My friends joined us on the sidewalk, Francine told us some more stories. She kissed my friend’s hand, and told us good night, then she turned her Rollator around and went off down the street, back into the city.