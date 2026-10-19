Before you first show up at a new church, do you Google it first? Not the times, languages offered, or location. Do you check out the reviews?

The world of Catholic parish Yelp reviews is fascinating. You can collate feedback on a parish going back years, whether it’s on the donuts after Mass at St. Charles Borromeo in Arlington, VA (pretty good, at least in 2008), or a given church’s level of ADA compliance, acoustics, and architecture. But if you skip around the country checking out parish reviews, most are well-reviewed, garnering around four or five stars. Because really, who wants to trash a church?

A closer look reveals the nitpicks, however.

“Not sure why EMHCs [extraordinary ministers of holy Communion) were used because there weren’t even that many people but other than that it was good,” one reviewer noted of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Denver. And last Christmas, the city’s ornate basilica nevertheless left some folks cold: “The magic of Christmas was slightly diminished,” one review lamented, “It was more like a well rehearsed performance.” Some critiques are more substantial: a lot of the dings against Holy Trinity in Dallas have to do with its large size and inadequate parking situation, which stresses out newcomers and leaves them feeling alienated and alone.

Some critiques are less of the parish itself than of canon law:

“I recently attempted to do a Confirmation under the church for my Godchild and was presented with numerous impediments to do so. They claimed ‘I WAS NOT A MEMBER’...I ‘USED’ to be a member before, I baptized both of my little girls there and it’s been a while since revisited due to work related situation and now I am being told I am not a member because I am OUTDATED?!?!?!?!? Seriously????? So that’s how a Church works? Like an APP on the phone?”

Nine people rated this review helpful.

Longtime churchgoers may be inclined to smirk indulgently at this little world of people who rate churches like restaurants. After all, who is it hurting? And a positive review of a diverse parish that welcomes newcomers may serve as a helpful blueprint for another church somewhere else. But because I’m a killjoy, I think church Yelp reviews are simply the quirky side of an insalubrious tendency in American Christianity at present. Reviewing a religious community like it’s a nail salon or coffee shop gestures toward a growing habit among U.S. Christians to treat religion as simply one choice among many.

In a consumer culture that has accustomed us to algorithmically bespoke experiences and an array of options, if Christians stop viewing our faith as something that shapes us and it instead becomes something that we can shape to suit ourselves, it doesn’t end anywhere good.

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Cracks in Postmodernity’s content

From Word-of-Mouth to Bespoke Believing

I recently wrote a piece that focused on a trend that substacker Virginia Karnstein helpfully calls “overfitting,” or searching for a frictionless religious community experience–a church where we never feel uncomfortable.

The history of Yelp itself parallels our current religious trajectory in America. In 2004, Yelp co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman had an idea: since the best recommendations spread from word of mouth, what if you could email your friends with questions, and those responses from trusted sources with IRL experiences showed up someplace online, so that everyone else could see and benefit from their insights? It was peak optimistic early social internet. But in the end, it was not the original community aspect of Yelp that proved successful. Rather, it was Yelp’s pioneering feature that allowed users to submit unsolicited reviews that drew popular attention. Before long, place reviews went mainstream.

Frankly, nothing says “the last twenty-two years” like Yelp’s shift from techno-optimism to commodifying attention and monetizing specific individual preferences. And as we began to optimize our dining and salon experiences, so too we began looking to optimize our spiritual ones.

Introversion: no excuse for misanthropy

Yelp users cite their lived experience when they give one-star reviews to prevent people from patronizing a business. The idea that they might do the same to warn people away from churches militates against the very idea of an ekklesia—a church congregation. As Karnstein puts it in her article, which she entitled “stop ‘shopping’ for your religious home”: “you need to take religious belonging seriously as a giving relationship and recognise that the faithful life isn’t a luxury product” [bold mine]. Karnstein, who is Jewish, points out that she doesn’t have a ton of options where she lives. U.S. Christians on the other hand, are literally spoiled for choice.

Karnstein is referring more to choosing or rejecting a spiritual home based on the people in the pew alongside you. And to be sure, up and down the New Testament, Jesus is emphatic that your neighbor (love for whom forms the other half of the greatest commandment, by the way) is specifically the person who isn’t like you. Selecting for congregation can certainly be one form of church optimization. But there is also an anti-authoritarian, anti-institutional tendency in American church-shopping.

Among dwindling liturgical Protestant denominations, there is concern that this is manifesting in the growth of nondenominational churches. A week after my piece on parents over-fitting their child’s education at private religious schools to suit their ideological priors, Mark Tooley, the president of the Institute on Religion and Democracy, had a piece in Dispatch Faith worrying about a post-denominational America. “Christians of all traditions today assemble their own spiritual resources online and decreasingly rely on the institutional church for their spiritual growth,” Tooley wrote. For many Americans accustomed to limitless freedom, if they go to church at all, they aren’t looking for a giving relationship that demands something of them in ways they don’t anticipate, so much as an echo chamber.

SEEK's glorification of Charlie Kirk

The Anti-Institutional Gospel

The spirit of “Don’t tread on me” is alive and well in American Christianity. And to be sure, freedom of association is our absolute right.

But a place where everybody thinks, looks, and acts just like you personally is essentially a club or an association. Those of us who attend churches must ask ourselves why we need a church, specifically. Traditionally, the answer was spiritual formation, which assumes the believer not a finished product who has it all figured out, but a work-in-progress. As the name might suggest, formation is almost never a comfortable process. And certainly, it is not something that happens alone.

For Catholics, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth inadvertently exposed the limits of this bespoke Christianity when he announced that he intends to livestream the public execution of convicted terrorist Nadal Hasan. Despite the current and previous Pope taking a pretty hardline stance against capital punishment, a prominent Catholic booster of the Trump administration came out in favor of the decision.

This was Jack Posobiec, Trump 2.0’s rosary-brandishing Zelig. Posobiec took to X to explain that, in issuing a public statement against the live-streaming of firing squads, the Archbishop of the Military Services was “at odds with the full weight and tradition of the Catholic Church and the words of the Bible.” Of course, per the actual teaching of the Catholic Church, of the two men—Posobiec and Broglio—only one is a teacher who is “endowed with the authority of Christ [to] preach to the people committed to them the faith they must believe and put into practice.”

Sometimes what those teachers say will rub us the wrong way, but that’s sort of the whole point. The guy nailed to the Roman torture device in the background of your wedding photos is supposed to make people uncomfortable. His parables are also supposed to make us uncomfortable. Actually, at no point in the New Testament does Jesus promise his followers that they will be comfortable.

Public-facing Catholics seem increasingly comfortable challenging the bishops’ teaching authority on the grounds that it doesn’t quite suit them. Right-leaning Catholics applauded when Nancy Pelosi’s bishop said he was going to deny her communion for her pro-choice politics. But now, when rightwing Catholics in political life think the bishops are out of line, they see no problem issuing statements in their public capacity.

Such was the case in Florida, where state Attorney General James Uthmeier published a letter to the Florida Council of Catholic Bishops, telling them that by requiring students at diocesan Catholic schools to be vaccinated, the bishops were violating the religious freedom of members of their own dioceses. It is one thing to question, disagree, or struggle with something the bishops require with regard to Church teaching. It is quite another to drag those disagreements into the spotlight and there, attempt to wrestle the entire Apostolic succession into submission.

Now, to be fair, these are not examples of Yelp review-style church-shopping. They more closely resemble tagging the restaurant in a Tweet about slow service when cheese is the only way you can enjoy fajitas. Within the context of my overall argument, I suppose Uthmeier and Posobiec are to be commended for sticking it out and not decamping to another faith altogether. But as men who have made a lot of hay out of their Catholic identity, they of all people should know that if there’s one institution that is unlikely to respond quickly to isolated consumer complaints, it is the Holy See.

From the humble anonymous Yelp review of a less-than-magical Christmas, to a public beef with the recent president of the U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops, and from the hollowing out of the mainline denominational tradition in favor of online spiritual bricolage, American Christianity has shown it is susceptible to our twin national traditions of mistrusting authority and consumerism. Increasingly, a church has to be just right if we are to make it our home, and if it isn’t, surely the problem must be with the institution, not with us.

There are exceptions, certainly. Christians’ calls for justice in response to abuse coverups in the Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention are justified. In such cases, justice requires a prompt from leadership. But I am speaking in matters of doctrine—for Catholics, literally embodied in the actual anointed leadership who have been entrusted with specific teaching faculties. You don’t have to like it. And actually, there will be times where you don’t! Especially if you are an American for whom the concept of anointed leadership seems anachronistic and downright, well, unamerican.

If you view your church primarily as a gathering of people who look and think like you, it’s not hard to see how someone could develop a worldview where the guys in charge are the bad guy when they don’t agree with you. Now, no one really likes to be told what to do, or to be called out when they’re in the wrong. But that’s actually one of the vital functions that a community of believers is supposed to fulfill. If you don’t agree with an aspect of denominational teaching or the way things are done at your particular church, it’s always good to ask why you don’t, and to spend some time looking at how your heart, mind, and conscience are oriented.

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Hi, It’s You. You’re the Problem.

We’ve all seen that Yelp reviewer who lacks self-awareness. “Oh my gosh,” we initially think, “I can’t believe that establishment treated them so badly, that’s crazy!” Then they get into the details and we experience the creeping realization that maybe the customer could have handled the situation a bit differently. The hermeneutic for this genre of life experiencer is based on the unshakeable belief that they are more sinned-against than sinning. Inevitably, every contretemps (and there are frequently contretemps) theirs is the side of the angels.

It isn’t just the whiners, though.

Christians of all stripes can be reluctant to acknowledge where we personally are missing the mark. It’s easier to ask, “Well, why did they put the mark there?” than to acknowledge you are the mistaken party. But–and I can’t believe I’m echoing Taylor Swift here–isn’t it exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero? Christianity makes a lot of bold counterintuitive claims. Among the most overlooked is that sometimes, the other guy is not the problem.

It’s you. Hi. You’re the problem. It’s you.