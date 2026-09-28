Since we frequently reference these topics, we thought we’d aggregate all of Stephen’s writings on urban ethnopolitics, Newark, New Jersey, and his grandfather Steve Adubato Sr.

Fr. Geno Baroni and Steve Adubato’s urban ethnopolitics against “White Flight” My personal esteem for Father Geno’s legacy is a “family matter”: He played a key role in shaping the social vision of my grandfather, Stephen Adubato Sr. Working since the 1950s as a history teacher in the city’s public high schools, Grandpa Steve and my grandmother were among the few Italians still living in Newark, New Jersey’s North Ward in the 1960s. The city’s population — which still consisted of a handful of Irish, Polish, Portuguese, Greeks and Ashkenazi Jews — was dominated by Black Americans, with a rising influx of Puerto Ricans. After the riots (or “rebellion”) of 1969, whites started leaving in droves. The Italians tried desperately to cling onto the few political positions they had left in city government as their population was dwindling. Thus, their outrage was kindled when a Black man, Kenneth Gibson, ran for mayor against the incumbent Hugh Adonizzio in 1970. Big Steve, as my grandfather was affectionately known, made the “treasonous” decision to back Gibson. He claimed that his decision was not for the sake of promoting racial equality, but instead had to do with integrity: Adonizzio was infamous for his corruption. “I wasn’t ‘pro-Black,’” said my grandfather. “Frankly, Gibson was the better man.” Despite frequent death threats and an eventual attempt on his life, Big Steve campaigned for Gibson among the city’s ethnic whites. After Gibson’s victory, my grandfather decided to open the North Ward Educational and Cultural Center. Following the model of Msgr. Baroni (a close friend and confidant), “The Center” provided job training, social services, cultural and religious celebrations and recreational activities, all with the aim of keeping the neighborhood’s working-class Italians from leaving for the suburbs and encouraging them to get to know and collaborate with their Black and Hispanic neighbors. As much as he acknowledged the ways that certain racial groups faced greater structural disadvantages than others, he was skeptical about purely identitarian approaches to social justice, highlighting the need for a realistic attitude toward the concrete needs of all working-class inner-city people. “I’m not a white liberal,” my grandfather told me years ago. “I’m a practical guy who wants to live in a society that gives people of all kinds, of all backgrounds, a chance to share.” All ethnic groups, Big Steve believed, “had a vital role to share,” with the potential to enrich and be enriched by others. “A [multiethnic] situation promotes better race relations. A multiracial city is what America is all about.” He was also skeptical of forms of government aid that minimized everyday people’s agency. “There is no program that the government can ever set up that can duplicate a neighborhood, with its responsibilities, its communication, the feeling of belonging that it imparts. If you put buildings and people together,” he continued, “it’s still not a real neighborhood. It will not be right because there is no common interest or responsibility.”

Michael Novak on Steve Sr.’s ethnopolitics

For four years now, Adubato has worked with Mayor Gibson. Each takes pains to fulfill any word he gives the other. Neither has yet given the other cause for mistrust. It is a plus that they also like each other, visit each other often. And that they do not talk liberal talk. They do not appeal for brotherhood, morality, or other fine sentiments. They try to talk about concrete needs and actions, when they talk business, to give their relationship the ring of hard reliability. Adubato helped convince many Italian Americans to vote for Mayor Gibson out of a kind of shrewd self-interest. If we Italians leave Newark, he said, Newark will be all black.… Second, for five years, Adubato has woven into his political organizing cultural motifs. He has tried to sharpen his people’s awareness of themselves as Italian Americans, with an identity, tradition, needs and re-sources of their own. The morale of young people in the North Ward, he felt, was even worse than that of young blacks; the latter at least had a firm identity as blacks. The Italian Americans did not feel either quite Italian or quite American; they could not ignore the slight silent contempt falling upon their heads from almost every quarter. Thirdly, Adubato’s work represents the new ethnicity by giving a taste of political effectiveness, by building leadership, by developing new practical strategies, by achieving a firm political base--all this at the most critical point in American society, in neighborhoods where white and black need each other if either is to survive. What concrete institutions must be available to keep a neighborhood stable, attractive, and happy with itself? bakeries? cheese and wine shops? good produce markets? funds for small businesses? churches? cultural organizations? political cadres? schools? banks that invest in the neighborhood, not outside it? realtors who generate confidence rather than fear? a fair break from the media? a legitimate share of the resources of government designated to aid minorities of all sorts? There is another feature about the new ethnicity, in Newark and elsewhere, that deserves notice. Telly Savalas of Kojak exemplifies it rather brilliantly. (”Kojak” is a lousy name for an actor who is plainly Greek, just as “Bunker” is a misleading name for a man as Irish as Carroll O’Connor. What do the “creative people” of television know about ethnic cues?)… What happens to these white ethnic leaders-and to others who join them week by week--is the most important social barometer in our northeastern and north central states. Hardly anything is more central to the future of our cities, because what happens to them indicates what will happen to poor and working class populations of all our cultural traditions, white and black together.

My grandfather, Steve Adubato Sr., is mentioned in passing toward the close of the book for protecting the North Ward from one of Baraka’s divisive pushes for an all-black housing project in the middle of the mostly Italian neighborhood. But little is said about the fact that he was one of the only Italians who worked tirelessly to convince his co-ethnics to stay put and build coalitions with their black and Puerto Rican neighbors. He also campaigned to win Italian votes for Kenneth Gibson, a black mayoral candidate, in 1970 (without which he would not have been able to win the election). Steve Sr. (affectionately known as “Big Steve”) was no respecter of white liberal pieties or of black radicalism—namely in the form of excessive government handouts aimed exclusively toward black indi­viduals. “There is no program that the government can ever set up that can duplicate a neighborhood, with its responsibilities, its communication, the feeling of belonging that it imparts. If you put buildings and people together,” he continued, “it’s still not a real neighborhood. It will not be right because there is no common interest or responsibility.” Nevertheless, he recognized the need for government programs that aimed to uplift businesses and communal organizations. And as much as he advocated for his fellow working-class Italians, he had no interest in the Italian isolationism and supremacism of others like Addonizio and Anthony Imperiale (who is lauded as a hero by Cashill). His main interest when supporting Gibson and going on to found the North Ward Center (a community center and social service organization) and the Robert Treat Academy charter schools, was to uplift all of the neigh­borhood’s communities, teaching them to value their own cultures as well as those of their neighbors as a source of enrichment, empowerment, and existential meaning. All ethnic groups, he believed, “had a vital role to share,” with the potential to enrich and be enriched by others. “A [multiethnic] situation promotes better race relations. A multiracial city is what America is all about.” Thus, Adubato favored universalist approaches in terms of policy, but he also recognized that the ethnic community was the decisive actor in city politics, economics, and daily life—not the atomized individual. His push to halt the North Ward’s Italians from moving to the suburbs was not driven by moralistic “anti-racist” posturing. “I’m not a white liberal,” he once said. “I’m a practical guy who wants to live in a society that gives people of all kinds, of all backgrounds, a chance to share.” Above all, he feared that the Italians and other ethnic whites would lose their cultural heritage in the suburbs and would miss out on the chance to build a substantial and powerful coalition with working-class people of other races and ethnicities. While he certainly criticized the whites who flocked to the suburbs due to racial animus, he was especially critical of suburban whites who congratulated themselves for supporting liberal policies—which, though seemingly benevolent, were often cynically motivated—rather than “getting their hands dirty” and working side by side with people of color in the old neighborhood. My grandfather’s mission was inspired by the work of figures like Monsignor Geno Baroni, a Catholic priest of Italian descent who estab­lished a model for building urban multiethnic coalitions. His willingness to walk the nuanced line between conventionally progressive and conservative discourses of race placed him in the line of fire from all sides. He was subjected to harsh criticism from ethnic whites for being too protective of blacks and from blacks for being too hospitable to proponents of ethnic white pride. Despite the vehement backlash, his National Center for Urban Ethnic Affairs attracted numerous supporters in favor of multiethnic coalitions, including Senator Barbara Mikulski, Representative Marcy Kaptur, and Professor Arthur J. Naparstek.

Koeth makes the case that mass suburbanization both marred the spirit of neighborliness and collaboration and removed the structural and institutional avenues that once made it possible for people to band together to solve problems. This is not to say that the moral issues that fuel the culture wars are unimportant. Surely, the pro-life movement and efforts to defend the right for religion to exist in the public square have had a concretely positive impact on the lives of many. The problem, however, is when ideological issues take center stage, and when we reduce politicking to culture warring—ignoring the need to address more immediate material issues. The culture warrior, blinded by ideological zeal, forgets to engage in concrete gestures—things like labor organizing, block associations, and even more basic things like talking to one’s literal next-door neighbors—to enact substantial changes in society. Reality—with whose complex contours one is constantly confronted in cities and the country—forces you to band together to resolve, even with your so-called enemies. Should we fail to use our common sense and get the job done, the consequences are harder to avoid. In suburbia, it’s easier to outsource the job. My paternal grandfather once warned that “there is no program that the government can ever set up that can duplicate a neighborhood, with its responsibilities, its communication, the feeling of belonging that it imparts.” He was known as the last of a dying breed of New Jersey Italian community organizers; a protégé of Msgr. Geno Baroni, who Koeth cites as one of the few Catholics committed to halting the move to the suburbs in the name of promoting urban multiethnic coalition-building. And he understood that “if you put buildings and people together, it’s still not a real neighborhood. It will not be right because there is no common interest or responsibility.” Alas, the frictionless, atomized “spirit of suburbia”—which is no longer limited to suburbia—forms people whose point of departure is not the concreteness of reality. This mentality makes it so that reality itself becomes daunting, so much so that it’s better to retreat into our cozy abstractions and leave it to impersonal bureaucratic entities to deal with reality, with all its messiness and unpredictability. There is something sinister—and quite literally “diabolical”—about ideological divisions that become so tribalistic that they block us from building grassroots-style coalitions around addressing immediate material issues.

The erosion of grassroots politics in Newark under technocratic expansion This overemphasis on top-down reform leaves little space for bottom-up changes, and an overemphasis on expertise leaves little room for the wisdom born from proximity to people and problems. That such structures of power seem to operate—as Pier Paolo Pasolini put it—“without a face” serves to further rob the people of avenues to make their voices heard and to have a direct impact on their own community, thus weakening personal agency. Papal warnings about over-centralization shed light on the trajectory of the politics of Newark, New Jersey—something which I’ve researched and reported on extensively, in part because of my paternal grandfather’s involvement in it and also because I’ve spent 8 years working (2 of which I spent living) in the city. This essay aims to map out Newark’s shift from a city which balanced “external” interventions with numerous avenues of localized direct action, to one dominated by distant forces and where local agency continues to erode.

Marcus Garvey against colorblindness

Since the 1960s, numerous other non-Black Christian social justice activists similarly recognized the value of ethnic identity as both a locus of cultural enrichment and political organizing, including Daniel P. Moynihan, Nathan Glazer, Father Geno Baroni, and Michael Novak, the latter of whom eloquently wrote that our roots “are our material, our concrete limits, our purchase on a finite, real, earthy earth – our liberation from the land of pure spirits, disembodied presences, and gnostic hoverings…every human being is ‘rooted,’ and that each one’s social history is important. Each of us is born from the womb of a single woman into a particular segment of human experience, at a time, in a place, within a language and a particular set of cultural symbols, beliefs, rites, gestures, emotional patterns, and a not-universal sensibility.” … In our rootless, disenchanted age, neither the highly elitist, bureaucratic program of liberal identitarians, nor the bootstrapping rhetoric of colorblind libertarians–both steeped in materialist individualism–provide a way out of our social deadlocks. While Black radicalism may have plenty of pitfalls, it offers us a nuanced vision of the polyvalent elements that make up society–and above all, envisions society as fundamentally rooted in something greater than the atomized individual. If we insist on being “colorblind,” then let us refuse to be cultureblind, because culture is beautiful. As Dostoyevsky famously quipped, “beauty will save the world.” Consequently, a world bereft of substantial aesthetic underpinnings is beyond salvation, let alone “liberation” from oppression.

Ras Baraka’s pro-black populism in Newark

Newark owes these improvements in public safety to many factors, but these came together under the leadership of the 54-year-old mayor, the son of the late poet Amiri Baraka (formerly known as LeRoi Jones), for decades one of the country’s most controversial radical black activists. Having grown up in Newark while his father was heavily involved in city politics, Baraka was well-acquainted with its history and the various factions that hold sway over its public life. After studying at Howard University, he returned to Newark to teach in its public schools, eventually joining the city council and serving as deputy mayor to Sharpe James, with a stint as principal of Central High School. Baraka also made a name for himself in the city’s arts scene for his poetry and rapping, garnering attention for his appearances on albums by Lauryn Hill and the Fugees. For those who have followed his career, Baraka’s brand of communitarian progressivism is far from surprising. And while deviating from his father’s antagonistic methods, Baraka demonstrates the extent to which he has been schooled by the self-determinist leanings of the black-nationalist tradition, with its emphasis on grassroots solutions and prioritizing the immediate needs of ordinary citizens, rather than by identitarian “anti-racists” who place their hope in diversifying bureaucracies. As cities try to learn from Newark’s example, they would do well to pay close attention to the populist and localist inspiration behind the mayor’s methods.

What is at risk in these debates over public holidays is the trivialization and potential erasure of the unique sets of traditions, beliefs, and social norms that make up particular cultures. It is this abstracting impulse that ascribes guilt to “white people” for owning slaves, including to “white people” from countries that never owned slaves and were actually enslaved themselves, such as my ancestors in Greece. And it is this abstracting impulse that claims to defend the dignity of “indigenous people” as if they were all an amorphous monolith. … Globalist multiculturalism claims to undo the effects of the myth of whiteness, when in reality it perpetuates the erasure of ethnic difference—for both “whites” and “people of color.” Black and Latino Americans are encouraged to be proud of their identities, as the government and major corporations seek to create policies and opportunities that are more inclusive and celebratory of said communities. But these efforts are often quick to gloss over their unique subcultures and traditions, opting instead to sprinkle generic elements of these cultures on top of a globalizing monoculture.