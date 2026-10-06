Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
Oct 6

this was really well-written. I don't know anything about the meme page, but you captured it so well and interrogated its meaning to you and shed light on what it means to interact with christianity via the internet. great stuff.

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Joe Welker's avatar
Joe Welker
Oct 6

Ahh man, I knew this meme page, and you articulate the inarticulable good things about it so well.

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