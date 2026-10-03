Welcome to the new and improved version of ‘no pomo’—where Cracks in PoMo’s curator (Stephen i.e. me) posts his unpolished, unhinged hot takes.

Cracks in pomo is proud to bring you nuanced, thoughtful commentary on topics of pop culture, media theory, and religion by a variety of authors—ranging from scholars like Benjamin Studebaker and John Milbank to based Jesuits like Aric Serrano, SJ and journalists like Maggie Phillips and overall cool kids like A. A. Kostas, Bridget Ruffing, Rose Lyddon, Jonah Howell, Carlos Egaña, and Matthew Gasda.

But every once in a while, Stephen just has to unleash a random, off-the-dome hot take that may or may not be completely logical, but which is certain to provoke and possibly entertain.

Past topics have included:

in praise of feminine hysteria

why I like getting old

the shortsightedness of both pro-lifers and pro-immigrationers

why Pride Mass is more cringe than it is heretical

why you need friends who are richer and poorer than you

why you shouldn’t bulk

why you shouldn’t convert to Catholicism

Initially, we launched no pomo as a separate “sister” Substack page. But after a trial year, we decided to merge it into Cracks in Postmodernity’s main page, but as a separate section.

Our readership is remarkably diverse—readers come to Cracks in PoMo through a variety of channels and subscribe for an even greater variety of reasons.

Thus, if you’d rather just stick to the main page and NOT receive email updates about no pomo posts, you have the option to opt out by either:

A

Clicking the Unsubscribe link at the very bottom of this email

toggling off the switch for the no pomo section.

B

Going to your Substack Settings ,

selecting Cracks in Postmodernity under your subscriptions

toggling off the switch for the no pomo section.

C

clicking here

toggling off the switch for the no pomo section.

Fear not. You will continue to receive email updates from Cracks in Pomo’s main section.

But if you’d like to receive no pomo’s updates, then sit tight! You are automatically added to mailing list!

Buckle up for the ride!!!