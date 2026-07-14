Coffee rules the world, it built modern society and allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible. In the northeast we have no shortage of boutique coffee shops. They’re aesthetic and warm environments that house welcoming faces. A spot to relax, work, or caffeinate the mind—perhaps beyond a safe level. Looking back to high school in Scranton, these places felt like life was returning to the city. A hip house that hosted the Gen Z hive mind.

My favorite was Adezzo—hidden in an alleyway in downtown Scranton and gatekept from the rest of the area. It housed talks of my first few “business propositions” and became a checkpoint during grueling days of photography. Like much in this city, it eventually succumbed to its own hype. It’s become tradition in post-industrial America. The boutique boom and bust isn’t local color—it’s a structural condition live across every city that lost its industrial identity and never fully replaced it.

Today I sit in that same building, doing the same thing, now over a glass of wine. It makes me wonder if we’re fertile ground for new businesses or maybe this is another case of chasing virality over sustained success. Social media platforms have begun to push local content at an increasing rate and for these spots that translates to customers. The issue is our buying patterns aren’t governed by loyalty anymore, but rather based on whatever accentuates our role in social conformity. Preying on people’s thirst isn’t just the norm, it’s the unfortunate trajectory we’ve seemingly found ourselves stuck in—one poised to metastasize.

Coffee that was sufficient for a hundred years dragged its loyalists back because the product was good. A time where we cared to know the owner and their family. In return, they cared to know ours.

Java joints today need a dedicated corner for capturing “occasions” we’ll forget the second we walk out the door or delete because the likes didn’t match the moment. A phony environment so curated that you’ll end up finding pieces of plastic vines hanging from the ceiling becoming a bit too comfortable with your cup.

It’s not just coffee or a problem unique to Scranton. How many buildings where you live have been converted into viral health boutiques, or smoothie spots? Can you count them with both hands? Of course not. You’d need a notebook to tally them all together.

The cycle never breaks. Summers where smoothies are seasonally sought out until room is made for winter’s peppermint propaganda. People love it; it keeps the content fresh and the algorithmic landlord happy. We like and share the posts telling us to try and then flock to the new trend leaving the people who work there to maintain a masterful grip on whatever commodity or service is hot. A charade that leaves employees on their toes and owners at an eventual loss for words.

It’s a business model that ultimately favors big business and institutional backing. We trade a love for people along with the goods and services they provide. What was once a pursuit to better the community has become favoring fake facades that are surely temporary. The truth is we’re continuing the consistent theme of no contact while being the most “connected” we’ve ever been. We prefer ease of access—a spot where people won’t interrupt our TikTok with innocuous inquiry into how we are.

Share

It’s a ghost that inhabits the shell of who we really are, because most people do care. While we crave conversation, we’re afraid to seek it because convenience has seemingly overtaken community. A paradoxical contradiction that was molded by the requirement to comply.

To converse with the barista is to be odd and old-souled. Those who judge you do so overtly while covertly being allured by the courage it takes to open your mouth and talk to someone other than your camera. Perhaps we should practice what we preach—quenching the thirst of real connection. This type of knowing isn’t just familiarity with who pours your coffee or who makes your Caesar wrap. It’s what ties people to where they’re from—ensuring it benefits the place they call home rather than a corporation ready to pivot to whatever captures our short attention span.

We’re conceding locations that could house actual stability. We need baristas and deli clerks—we even need those healthy options, but we can’t all sustain families or operate society in those positions. The businesses that operate under upper-class pretenses require an income they themselves can’t and don’t provide.

As these shops succumb to their surroundings the mask slips. Espresso machines start sharing square footage with skill games—caffeinated casinos serving a clientele outside of the original forecast. It’s laudably legal, sitting in a gray area left allowed to do the devil’s bidding across a dying America. A dystopian debacle that sees the desperate doing what the shop is—grasping at last hopes damned by a civilization blind to what’s killing them.

It’s all just another form of wealth extraction dressed in cheap caricature. The goal has always been the same: capitalize on whatever holds our attention captive with a built-in ability to shamelessly pivot at a moment’s notice. It continues until its very last breath is exhausted and by the time closure is imminent the battle was successful because it was supported by “savvy” locals. A “superior brew” that we decide beats out the spots our grandparents frequented—because social media said so.

It’s more than a coffee shop, a smoothie joint, and the skill games that sit inside them. It’s our silent surrender—choosing convenience over the chatter we crave. It’s consensus over connection. The attention we once had in abundance is now reserved for whatever boosts our social credit score.

The digital empire hasn’t claimed every square inch of the pavement. They haven’t even fully capitalized on the fact that we let our attention bleed. Northern Lights, which sits on Spruce Street in downtown Scranton, remains successful. They didn’t wander into the world of “what ifs” that the algorithms pose. I find myself still frequenting it along with other locals who value the alliance over the illusion.

It’s a place that stayed authentic to its core audience. The décor is exactly as it was when they opened, and the coffee is just as good. More importantly, the people are just that: real people. They treat the tradition with the respect it deserves. You’re there to slow down and refuel—not to spend your last few dollars spinning slots.

In a culture like ours, err on the side of caution. Not because the coffee sucks, but because our addiction to associative virality kills.