In our podcast discussion with Steven Christoforou , I mentioned the phenomenon of the migration of Greek Orthodox parishes from the urban ethnic enclave to the suburbs, which I wanted to briefly expand on here.

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Like many other southern European immigrant groups, Greeks started coming to the United States in the late 1800s looking for economic prosperity. After having come out of 400 years of Ottoman Occupation and facing political instability in the immediate aftermath of winning their independence, the vast majority of Greeks were poor and lacked opportunities for employment. When they came to the US, they gathered mainly in urban (and a few rural) enclaves with other Greeks. On top of aiming to establish businesses of their own (like diners), they made it a goal to build Greek Orthodox churches.

Christianity was part and parcel of being Greek. It wasn’t really a choice, a matter of personal belief—it was part of the air Greeks breathed. Sure, plenty of Greeks were (and still are) deeply pious people who genuinely are convinced that Jesus is the son of God and that the Orthodox Church is the original church. But the vast majority are Orthodox by virtue of their culture: if you’re Greek, you are categorically Orthodox.

But as Greeks started to establish themselves and make more money, and their urban enclaves became more impoverished and dangerous [and less “white”], they started following the other ethnic whites into the newly-constructed suburbs. Many continued to commute to the parish in the old neighborhood, but as it got more dangerous (cars robbed during church, the priest getting held up at gun point) and as the Greeks came into even more wealth, they decided it would be better to uproot the parish from the hood to the burbs.

These new churches were infinitely more ornate and opulent—the church building itself was bigger, more elaborately designed, and full of professional byzantine iconography (unlike the cheaper, Westernized icons they had in the old urban parish)...but the “campus” also had lots of space for offices, classrooms, an event hall, and athletics, as well as a spacious parking lot (since nobody walks to church—or anywhere—in the suburbs).

This happened to several parishes in New Jersey (much less so in NYC). The Greeks who orchestrated this upgrade were extremely proud of themselves: these new, gigantic churches were a testament to how Greeks reached the apex of the American Dream and established themselves in American society. And yes, these beautiful edifices with their awe-inspiring iconography were a tribute to the Orthodox faith—the amount of money and labor poured into it were sacrifices made in the name of God.

Yet as a kid, I couldn’t help but feel like something was missing here.

The empty promises of the American Dream