Sarah Belay

(Un)Happy 4/20!

As we all (should) know by now, Cracks in PoMo is very pro-cigarettes…as long as you’re not addicted (like don’t smoke a pack a day…what could you possibly need all those cigs for???).

you MUST have a cigarette

Because of this, we often get asked how we feel about weed. I think it’s safe to say more people smoke (or consume) weed today than they do tobacco. Furthermore, many youths actually believe that weed is good for you (physically, psychologically, spiritually), and that cigarettes will kill you (and thus, are categorically evil…ie the devil’s incense).

sodomy & cigs

This is part of the reason why we are pro-cigs and anti-weed—we do it to be reactionary and contrarian. The fact is, cigarettes can be VERY good for you spiritually. And if you smoke them in moderation, you’re probably not gonna get cancer (and as we all know, drunk cigs don’t count!).

Now, we won’t judge you if you’re into weed (well, maybe just a lil bit). Everybody does it nowadays, anyway. You do you, gurl. But on a purely ideological level, we hate weed—because of what it represents (the same way we’re ideologically against Taylor Swift, but it’s [kinda] cool if you’re into her [but not really]).

thank you for smoking

Here’s our beef with weed: