Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Jim Crosby's avatar
Jim Crosby
Jul 12

Leave us virginal Lacoste polo wearers alone

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Joshua Bloom's avatar
Joshua Bloom
Jul 15

The root cause is not economic, it is ideological. It is that the idea of any interpersonal moral-cultural authority beyond the philosophically liberal, anti-normative structures of laws, procedures, and material progress, has become odious in our culture. Yet that kind of authority and its ideals and mission are what most men tend to crave, whether they seek to lead it or merely serve it and know it exists.

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