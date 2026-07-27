As I hinted in my essay for America Magazine the other week, as the [half] only child of an only child, I had to play a big role in both of my maternal grandparents’ funerals…as well as years taking care of them while their health was declining. I’ll always remember when my grandfather’s health took a turn for the worse 11 years ago. My having to spend time taking care of him (and later, my grandma…and later on, my paternal grandparents) made it so that I couldn’t spend as much time as I used to hanging out with friends.

It was providential that Pope Francis released Amoris Laetitia around that time.

In it, Francis condemned the “throwaway culture” that discards the least productive and most vulnerable in our society, especially the poor, the unborn, and the elderly. He insisted on the importance of learning from the gifts and wisdom of their elderly family members, and that we go out of their way to care for them—even if that required us to make considerable sacrifices. Our use of time is fulfilled not by the pursuit of efficiency, pleasure, or personal gain, but in sharing our life with others and giving to them. This flew in the face of the cult of youth and ephemeral pleasure that I had gotten trapped into. I decided to test out the Pope’s proposal through the time I was spending with my grandparents.

I soon started to discover that, although I often got impatient, the time I was spending with them brought out a tenderness and gentleness in me that I didn’t know myself to be capable of. And while it indeed required a sacrifice, I slowly started to find myself more fulfilled by spending my time making a gift of myself than by “living it up.” On top of that, I was learning from my grandparents’ wisdom about my family roots, my culture, and life in general. Caring for them on their death bed and planning the funeral were some of the most dignifying, formative moments of my life.

But at a certain point, I started to wonder why I had to choose between the two: Why couldn’t my friends hang out with me (and perhaps even help me) while I was taking care of my grandparents? Like, what was stopping them from just coming to chill with me while I was at my grandparents’ place? They didn’t even have to do anything…they can just watch TV and eat free food out of my grandparents’ fridge. It just would’ve been nice to be accompanied, and to integrate all the parts of my life, without having to choose between fun and my “duties.” (Part of it has to do with living in NYC while my family lives in NJ.)

I felt this way especially while planning my grandparents’ funerals—the last of which took place 2 years ago TODAY. Plenty of people sent me their condolences and prayers. Some even said they would come to the funeral. But while doing the tedious, emotionally exhausting work of planning the funeral with my mom, I couldn’t help but feel like it would’ve helped to have some friends—again, not necessarily to help with picking the casket, designing the prayer card, arranging the repass, etc…but just to hang around, to accompany us so we wouldn’t be alone.