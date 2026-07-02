“What we like judges us. Secretly at first. But one fine day for all the world to see,” Fr. Marie-Alain Couturier, OP, wrote in his 1951 essay “Sacred Art and Its Public.” It’s a ferociously critical attack on the Catholic art of his time, where he denounces, above all, the “l’art de Saint-Sulpice” that fills most US churches — sentimental, cheaply produced statuary and saccharine art prints that Catholics today still happily consider “traditional.” For Couturier, this kind of art damns us and reveals the shallowness of our faith: “the falsehoods of art bear witness to the unconscious falsehoods of life.”

Aesthetics, on this view, not only precedes our ethics but judges us. And the problems of Christian art are not technical issues to be resolved by professors, but “inexorable signs of the real condition of Catholicism.” Cracks in Postmodernity is bold enough to privilege aesthetics and ontology over ethics and politics, but even it does not go so far as to claim that art is a better measure of our faith than ethics or politics, or that the development of art is more vital to the Christian faith than political transformation or corporal works of mercy. Such claims are beyond the pale at this moment in history — but I wonder, is this only because we are afraid to ask how we might be judged by what we like?

Two articles here in the past few weeks have taken a crack at stating problems with contemporary art: Stephen Adubato’s review of Nick Leeper SJ’s pop icons and Joe Wozniak’s essay about how conservatives misunderstand postmodern art. It’s noteworthy that their strongest critiques of artists and artworks are essentially the same: they are too challenging, and too embedded in a critical or historical context to be “straight forward” or “universal.” Both want something easier, especially in churches. They don’t want to be challenged by art, to have to think about it, to grapple with it, to imagine how it looked when it was new, or to have to learn how to look at it in order to see it.

Adubato frames his critique of Leeper’s work as an impediment to liturgical worship:

I’d rather not have art that is so unsettling, whose meaning is not immediately apparent — thus making me have to do a lot of work — while in a space reserved for liturgy in worship. I think art in such spaces needs to be straight forward so I can focus on worshipping God rather than by such heavy, challenging questions.

On a charitable view, Adubato is there for the sacraments, and is more moved by the living sculptures in the pews around him. It’s the personal connection that enlivens the Mass for him (both the person of Christ and the persons in His mystical body), and an art that demands one’s attention might seem to get in the way of that. But that’s a false dichotomy, and reveals a spiritual laziness endemic to our time. The root of “liturgy” is the Greek leitourgia, from leito- meaning “public,” and -ourgos, derived from ergon, “work.” So shouldn’t we be chagrined to say that the art present for the liturgy ought not to be too much work for us? Are we not there to work, on ourselves, for Christ?

Nick Leeper on the pod

The thing about art that is easy, that doesn’t make you do a lot of work to get to know it, is that it’s a great deal like a person who is easy and doesn’t make you do a lot of work to get to know them. You know this kind of person: they never challenge you. They agree with everything you say. They pretend not to be there when you’re busy. They don’t care if you don’t notice them.

What is there to say about this kind of relationship? Well, either they’re lying to you, and putting on false pretenses to placate you for some end of their own (it’s vicious manipulation on their part), or they’re hiding their person behind a mask in order to defend themselves against you (it’s self-defense against your vices). There’s no relationship here, and both parties are sullied by the encounter.

But this is more than just an analogy, because a work of art in a sacred space is literally a person’s vision of God. The artist who creates a work of art that embodies their vision of God in such a way that it does not strike anyone as strange or difficult, that does not give other people pause or cause them to mull over the deepest of questions, is almost certainly either lying or masking, and the encounter is inevitably going to be false. Being okay with this falsehood, and even demanding it, is a dangerous step down a path of self-glorification and utter disregard for other persons. That’s why Couturier thought it was so dangerous.

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I believe that the art of the church is in a sorry state right now, and that while there are artists out there fighting to change that, their greatest obstacle is the apparently infinite inertia of people who consider themselves serious Catholics but who can’t be bothered to try to look at art that is in any way difficult. Wozniak’s essay is a devastating confirmation of the problem. When talking about the work of Jackson Pollock, he says:

Its intelligibility depends heavily on the mid-twentieth-century context of its creation. As that context recedes, so too does the immediacy of its meaning. A more substantive critique, therefore, is not that his work is simplistic, but that it struggles to attain the kind of universality that has traditionally defined great art. It is bound to its moment in a way that limits its ability to speak across time.

What dismays me more than anything about this description is that the historical context of Pollock’s paintings (especially his mature drip paintings) is that they were deliberately made so that you didn’t need a historical context to understand them. You didn’t need to reference obscure myths or parse biblical stories that you’ve never read. You didn’t need to know what specific flowers meant what or why there was a lapdog or what the color purple meant in 1550. You didn’t have to guess at some secret technique behind its making: the whole story is right there, right in front of you. It’s paint, splattered on a canvas. And when you look at it, you feel like you’re flying. I’ve taken small children to MoMA, walked into the room with Pollock’s One: No. 31, 1950, and even they get it. I mean, I’ve done a lot of work learning how to look, so I might be overestimating how easy it is to lose yourself in the visual sensation that that canvas makes possible, but I can hardly imagine anything more immediate. So I think Wozniak’s critique is at best wrong and at worst disingenuous.

What I think is missing in the Pollock is the flattery that we have come to expect from “great art.” A lot of trad Caths take a tremendous amount of pride in assimilating themselves into a narrow sliver of the Western tradition, where their interior vision is supposed to look like Andrei Rublev’s or Giotto’s or Michelangelo’s. Art that flouts that lineage flatters their aspirations. Denouncing the travesties of modernism reinforces their own sense of achievement. But neither of those things bring them to encounter how the world looks on the inside to another person like a painting by Pollock does, or one by any number of the “degenerate” modern artists traddies and conservatives love to hate.

If we don’t want difficult art, then we’re basically saying that we want to move around the world and have everyone flatter us. We’re saying that we don’t want to see anyone who looks (on the inside) any different from us. (Because art, at its best, shows us how other people look on the inside instead of on the outside.) We’re saying we want our faith to be easy. This is why art judges us. And it makes me think that we ought to be worried about the art we make and the art we like, worried with that “self-worry” or “souçi de soi” that animated the Greeks, so Foucault maintained, even more than the “know thyself” we so often quote, and so often imagine ourselves to have achieved.

Listen to Nick Leeper on the pod: