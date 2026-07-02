Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Michael Alleman's avatar
Michael Alleman
Jul 2

Bravo! Good art awakens the whole person: the senses, the emotions, the intellect. It seeks to create immediacy in the viewer. As such, it can awaken the latent sacrimental disposition in whomever witnesses it. The sentimental low-brow art in many churches (and homes) only confirms the superficial. Even worse, they serve as logos, signifiers of belonging, each sentimental depiction of Mary the equivalent of a Nike swoosh. "You're in the right place, doing the right thing, with all the right people," they say. Bland art assures--"don't be disturbed"--but is THAT the message a place should convey wherein you devour the body of a god?

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JBS's avatar
JBS
4d

“So shouldn’t we be chagrined to say that the art present for the liturgy ought not to be too much work for us? Are we not there to work, on ourselves, for Christ?”

If we’re talking about the liturgy specifically, I don’t know that this is true. Yes, we are there to acknowledge our sins and participate in Christ’s one sacrifice, and ideally the art, the music, the ceremony of it ought to draw us deeper into that. But I don’t know that “work” in the way I’m understanding you here is the right thing to be doing during the mass. If I’m wrestling to understand what the art on the altar piece means while the priest is consecrating the gifts, I’m doing something wrong. I generally agree that art ought to challenge, but in the context of the liturgy it shouldn’t do so in a way that is distracting from the main event

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