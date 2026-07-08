Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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Stark men kärv's avatar
Stark men kärv
Jul 9

Some interesting ideas but a shitty article as a whole. You don’t define ”left”.

FYI - left is about wealth redistributiion, affordable life for all, fair distribtuiion of ownership of the means of production.

The identity (woke) people you seem to fight against are neoliberals = hardcore right. They use identity-issues to obfuscate from class-discussions.

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Jonathan Ross's avatar
Jonathan Ross
Jul 8

Why are you gay?

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